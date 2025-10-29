Methanex Corporation: Methanex Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Except where otherwise noted, all currency amounts are stated in United States dollars.

Financial and Production Highlights

Delivered first full quarter of safe, reliable operations at newly acquired Beaumont and Natgasoline plants, producing 239,000 tonnes and 222,000 tonnes (Methanex share) of methanol respectively. Beaumont also produced 88,000 tonnes of ammonia in the third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $191 million, Adjusted net income of $5 million, and net loss attributable to Methanex shareholders of $7 million in the third quarter. Our average realized price in the third quarter was $345 per tonne compared to $374 per tonne in the second quarter of 2025.

Production in the third quarter was 2,212,000 tonnes compared to 1,621,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2025 due to the addition of production from Beaumont and Natgasoline combined with higher production from Geismar, Medicine Hat, and New Zealand. Higher production from the third quarter is expected to result in higher sales of produced product in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Chile I operated at full rates throughout the Southern Hemisphere winter months marking the first time the plant has done so in over ten years. Chile IV successfully completed a planned turnaround and returned to operations at the start of October with increased gas availability from Argentina.

Generated $184 million in cash from operations and repaid $125 million of our Term Loan A in line with our goal to de-lever the balance sheet.

In the third quarter, $14.3 million was returned to shareholders through regular dividends. We ended the third quarter with $413 million in cash.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third quarter of 2025, Methanex (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) reported net loss attributable to Methanex shareholders of $7 million ($0.09 net loss per common share on a diluted basis) compared to net income of $64 million ($0.93 net income per common share on a diluted basis) in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was $191 million and Adjusted net income was $5 million ($0.06 Adjusted net income per common share). This compares with Adjusted EBITDA of $183 million and Adjusted net income of $66 million ($0.97 Adjusted net income per common share) for the second quarter of 2025.

Rich Sumner, President & CEO of Methanex, said, "This quarter marked a significant milestone as we successfully completed the first full quarter of operations at our newly acquired Beaumont plant and joint venture Natgasoline. Both facilities have been operating safely and reliably since the acquisition and the integration of the new operations into our business is progressing well and according to plan. We are focused on the reliable and cost efficient operation of our assets and supply chain to navigate the current macro uncertainty and create long-term value for shareholders."

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL DATA

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ millions except per share amounts and where noted) Sep 30

2025 Jun 30

2025 Sep 30

2024 Sep 30

2025 Sep 30

2024 Production (thousands of tonnes) (attributable to Methanex shareholders)1 2,212 1,621 1,347 5,452 4,490 Sales volume (thousands of tonnes) Methanex-produced methanol 1,891 1,528 1,378 5,122 4,639 Purchased methanol 488 451 987 1,321 2,560 Commission sales 97 154 258 383 706 Total methanol sales volume 2,476 2,133 2,623 6,826 7,905 Methanex average non-discounted posted price ($ per tonne)2 578 605 519 606 496 Average realized price ($ per tonne)3 345 374 356 373 350 Revenue 927 797 935 2,620 2,771 Net income (loss) (attributable to Methanex shareholders) (7 ) 64 31 169 119 Adjusted net income4 5 66 82 159 168 Adjusted EBITDA4 191 183 216 622 540 Cash flows from operating activities 184 277 210 776 456 Basic net income (loss) per common share (0.09 ) 0.95 0.46 2.38 1.77 Diluted net income (loss) per common share (0.09 ) 0.93 0.35 2.21 1.62 Adjusted net income per common share4 0.06 0.97 1.21 2.23 2.48 Common share information (millions of shares) Weighted average number of common shares 77 68 67 71 67 Diluted weighted average number of common shares 77 68 68 71 68 Number of common shares outstanding, end of period 77 77 67 77 67 1 Methanex-produced methanol represents our equity share of methanol volume produced at our facilities and excludes volume marketed on a commission basis related to the 36.9% of the Atlas facility and 50% of the Egypt facility that we do not own.



2 Methanex average non-discounted posted price represents the average of our non-discounted posted prices in North America, Europe, China and Asia Pacific weighted by total methanol sales volume. Current and historical pricing information is available at www.methanex.com .



3 The Company has used Average realized price ("ARP") throughout this document. ARP is calculated as methanol revenue divided by the total methanol sales volume. It is used by management to assess the realized price per unit of methanol sold, and is relevant in a cyclical commodity environment where revenue can fluctuate in response to market prices.



4 Note that Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per common share, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and ratios that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to the Additional Information -Non-GAAP Measures section on page 16 of our third quarter MD&A dated October 29, 2025 for a description of each non-GAAP measure.



A reconciliation from net income attributable to Methanex shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and the calculation of Adjusted net income per common share is as follows:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ millions) Sep 30

2025

Jun 30

2025

Sep 30

2024

Sep 30

2025

Sep 30

2024

Net income (loss) attributable to Methanex shareholders $ (7 ) $ 64 $ 31 $ 169 $ 119 Mark-to-market impact of share-based compensation 13 (7 ) (18 ) (26 ) (20 ) Depreciation and amortization 111 102 99 319 295 Finance costs 61 51 28 163 83 Finance income and other expenses (3 ) (8 ) (42 ) (16 ) (49 ) Income tax expense 4 3 11 43 21 Asset impairment charge - - 125 - 125 Earnings of associates adjustment 34 3 14 41 41 Non-controlling interests adjustment (22 ) (25 ) (32 ) (71 ) (75 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 191 $ 183 $ 216 $ 622 $ 540

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ millions except number of shares and per share amounts) Sep 30

2025

Jun 30

2025

Sep 30

2024

Sep 30

2025

Sep 30

2024

Net income (loss) attributable to Methanex shareholders $ (7 ) $ 64 $ 31 $ 169 $ 119 Mark-to-market impact of share-based compensation, net of tax 11 (4 ) (15 ) (19 ) (17 ) Mark-to-market impact of gas contract revaluations, net of tax 1 6 (24 ) 9 (24 ) Asset impairment charge, net of tax - - 90 - 90 Adjusted net income $ 5 $ 66 $ 82 $ 159 $ 168 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (millions) 77 68 68 71 68 Adjusted net income per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.97 $ 1.21 $ 2.23 $ 2.48

We recorded net loss attributable to Methanex shareholders of $7 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $64 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net income in the third quarter of 2025 was lower compared to the prior quarter primarily due to a lower average realized price, the mark-to-market impact of share based compensation, lower New Zealand gas sale net proceeds, higher depreciation and higher finance costs, partially offset by higher sales of produced product.

We sold 2,476,000 tonnes of methanol in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 2,133,000 tonnes of methanol in the second quarter of 2025. Sales of Methanex-produced methanol were 1,891,000 tonnes in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 1,528,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2025.

Production of methanol for the third quarter of 2025 was 2,212,000 tonnes compared to 1,621,000 tonnes for the second quarter of 2025. Production was higher in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025 due to new production contribution from Beaumont and Natgasoline, following the close of our acquisition of OCI Global's international methanol business ("OCI Acquisition"). This was combined with higher production from Geismar, Medicine Hat, and New Zealand. Higher production from the third quarter is expected to result in higher sales of produced product in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In the third quarter of 2025 we paid a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per common share for a total of $14.3 million and repaid $125 million of the outstanding Term Loan A.

At September 30, 2025, we had a strong liquidity position including a cash balance of $413 million. We also have access to a $600 million revolving credit facility.



PRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS

Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 YTD Q3 2025 YTD Q3 2024 (thousands of tonnes) Operating Capacity1 Production Production Production Production Production USA Geismar 1,000 931 829 605 2,377 1,690 Beaumont2 228 239 11 - 250 - Natgasoline (50% interest)2 213 222 10 - 232 - Chile 425 224 295 173 948 793 Trinidad3 215 203 216 262 556 751 New Zealand4 215 123 53 72 336 527 Egypt (50% interest) 158 130 124 93 390 305 Canada (Medicine Hat) 140 140 83 142 363 424 Total Methanol Production 2,594 2,212 1,621 1,347 5,452 4,490 Beaumont Ammonia5 85 88 4 - 92 - Total Production 2,679 2,300 1,625 1,347 5,544 4,490 1 The operating capacity of our production facilities may be higher or lower than original nameplate capacity as, over time, these figures have been adjusted to reflect ongoing operating efficiencies at these facilities. Actual production for a facility in any given year may be higher or lower than operating capacity due to a number of factors, including natural gas availability, feedstock composition, the age of the facility's catalyst, turnarounds and access to CO 2 from external suppliers for certain facilities. We review and update the operating capacity of our production facilities on a regular basis based on historical performance.



2 The annual operating capacity of the Beaumont and Natgasoline facilities are 910,000 tonnes and 850,000 tonnes (50% interest), respectively. The actual production for Q2 2025 reflects 4 days of ownership. 3 The operating capacity of Trinidad consists of the Titan facility (100% interest). The Atlas facility (63.1% interest) is excluded as it is currently idle. Refer to the Trinidad section below.



4 The operating capacity of New Zealand consists of one Motunui facility, with the other excluded as it is currently idle. Refer to the New Zealand section below.



5 The annual operating capacity of Beaumont ammonia facility is 340,000 tonnes. The actual production for Q2 2025 reflects 4 days of ownership.

Key production and operational highlights during the third quarter include:

United States

Geismar produced 931,000 tonnes in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 829,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2025. Production was higher in the third quarter as all Geismar plants were running from early July onwards and the second quarter was impacted by an unplanned outage.

Beaumont produced 239,000 tonnes of methanol and 88,000 tonnes of ammonia in the third quarter compared to 11,000 tonnes of methanol and 4,000 tonnes of ammonia in the four days of operation in the second quarter. The Natgasoline plant produced 222,000 tonnes of methanol (Methanex share) in the third quarter compared to 10,000 tonnes of methanol (Methanex share) in the four days of operation in the second quarter. Both plants have been operating safely and at high rates since acquisition.

Chile

Chile produced 224,000 tonnes in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 295,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2025. Third quarter production was lower than the second quarter primarily due to the seasonal reduction in gas supply from Argentina during the Southern Hemisphere winter. The Chile I plant operated at full rates for the whole quarter for the first time in more than ten years. Chile IV successfully completed a planned turnaround during the quarter and returned to operations at the start of October with increased gas availability from Argentina, which we believe will allow both plants to operate at full rates through to April 2026. We have gas contracts in place with Chilean and Argentinean gas producers until 2030 and 2027, respectively, which underpin approximately 55% of the site's gas requirements year-round. While seasonality in production is expected to continue, we are seeing generally positive developments in natural gas availability.

Trinidad

In Trinidad, the Titan plant produced 203,000 tonnes in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the 216,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2025.

New Zealand

New Zealand produced 123,000 tonnes in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 53,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2025. Third quarter production increased compared to the second quarter with Motunui II operating for the full period. The plant restarted in early July after the completion of a short-term commercial agreement to redirect contracted natural gas to the New Zealand electricity market. Future production will be dependent on the performance of existing wells, future upstream development and any on-selling of gas into the electricity market to support New Zealand's energy needs. Gas supply availability in New Zealand continues to be challenged and we continue to work with our gas suppliers and the government to sustain our operations in the country.

Egypt

Egypt produced 260,000 tonnes (Methanex interest - 130,000 tonnes) in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 248,000 tonnes (Methanex interest - 124,000 tonnes) in the second quarter of 2025. Gas availability in Egypt is influenced by several factors, including domestic production levels, gas imports and seasonal demand fluctuations. We are monitoring the gas market closely and may experience some curtailments, particularly in the summer months, depending on gas supply and demand dynamics. The plant returned to full rates at the start of September.

Canada

Medicine Hat produced 140,000 tonnes in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 83,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2025. After completing a planned turnaround in the second quarter, the Medicine Hat facility has been operating at full rates.

Outlook

We expect our 2025 production, inclusive of our newly acquired assets, to be approximately 8.0 million tonnes (Methanex interest), of which 7.8 million tonnes are methanol and 0.2 million tonnes are ammonia. Actual production may vary by quarter based on gas availability, turnarounds, unplanned outages and unanticipated events.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, we expect meaningfully higher Adjusted EBITDA compared to the third quarter, with higher produced sales combined with a slightly lower average realized price. Based on our October and November posted prices we expect that our average realized price range will be approximately $335 to $345 per tonne for these two months.

