InterDigital, Inc.: InterDigital acquires AI startup Deep Render

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video, and AI technology research and development company, today announced that it has acquired Deep Render, an AI startup with a team of world-class AI experts focusing on video codecs.

The acquisition adds significant depth to InterDigital's existing AI expertise, strengthens the company's leadership in video compression, and accelerates InterDigital's AI-native video research. The transaction also adds Deep Render's patent portfolio in AI-based video coding to InterDigital's market-leading video portfolio. As part of the deal, a team of AI experts will join InterDigital's Video Lab.

Founded in London in 2018, Deep Render has pioneered the use of AI in video and image compression to change the way that video is processed and ultimately distributed to connected devices and services.

"With Deep Render's strong focus on research and engineering, and on solving some of the most complex challenges in video, we believe this acquisition is an excellent fit for InterDigital," commented Liren Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer, InterDigital. "The transaction deepens our talent pool in AI and video and extends InterDigital's leadership in the efficient delivery of high-quality video, which enables consumers to enjoy content on a range of devices and a growing range of streaming and other video-based services."

"Acquiring Deep Render means that we're perfectly positioned to lead the development of the next generations of video technologies, building on our existing leadership in HEVC and VVC," commented Rajesh Pankaj, Chief Technology Officer, InterDigital. "At InterDigital we have spent years placing AI at the center of our wireless and video research to make networks more efficient and to change the way we consume content, and this acquisition only adds to our research leadership."

"InterDigital is the perfect home for Deep Render's end-to-end AI-based video compression technology," said Sebastjan Cizel, Head of Engineering, Deep Render. "Our world-class research and engineering team shares InterDigital's commitment to advancing video innovation, and together we are uniting decades of video research with cutting-edge AI to drive the next generation of compression technologies and shape the future of how video content is delivered."

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence ("AI"), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

