Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - SPLYR, a private business-to-business marketplace infrastructure, is solving a problem hiding in plain sight across global commerce: premium brands routinely warehouse millions in excess inventory rather than risk the channel conflict and brand damage that comes with public liquidation. The platform, founded by Alperen Altin, operates on an invitation-only model that enables brands to move surplus stock strategically without compromising pricing integrity or retailer relationships.



The invitation-only B2B platform addresses structural flaws in global commerce where premium brands warehouse billions in unsold inventory to avoid channel conflict and brand erosion.

"Before founding SPLYR, I helped consumer brands grow, launch, and scale. But behind every polished storefront, I kept seeing the same hidden problem: excess inventory," explains Altin. "Warehouses full, not because demand was missing, but because the public thought products were sold out, or because open discounts risked brand damage. So the goods sat. Unsold. Devalued. That's why I built SPLYR."

The platform has already facilitated strategic inventory placement for select premium brands across electronics, beauty, fashion, and lifestyle categories, demonstrating that controlled distribution infrastructure can unlock capital trapped in traditional warehousing models.

The Real Cost Is Not Consumer Perception but Channel Conflict

The excess inventory challenge represents more than operational inefficiency. When premium brands allow surplus stock to appear on unauthorised platforms at discounted prices, existing retail partners question their shelf space commitments. Distribution relationships built over years collapse when a £199 product suddenly appears elsewhere for £79.

"The real brand risk is not consumer dilution. It is channel conflict," says Altin. "Retailers, distributors, and flagship stores feel betrayed when they see inventory undercut elsewhere. That is where brands lose control and long-term shelf space."

SPLYR addresses this through what Altin describes as a "controlled distribution firewall". The infrastructure implements segmented inventory visibility, allowing brands to show specific lots only to buyers in designated regions or partner tiers. Anonymised listings protect brand identity until buyer verification occurs. Controlled disclosure tiers reveal product details progressively, ensuring brands maintain leverage throughout negotiations.

One European audio brand used SPLYR's system to place £650,000 of discontinued SKUs into Southeast Asian markets without violating EU pricing corridors or triggering marketplace alerts. The inventory moved in 72 hours through vetted regional distributors who never disclosed the brand origin publicly.

Infrastructure Built on Access Control, Not Legal Threats

SPLYR enforces compliance through access leverage rather than contracts. The platform employs intent-driven matching rather than open search functionality. Buyers input requirements for category, price point, volume, and brand tier. Sellers receive matches only to aligned, compliant buyers. This architecture prevents unauthorized parties from viewing sensitive inventory whilst still facilitating transactions.

Buyers who violate trust lose access to exclusive deal flow permanently. No warnings. No second chances. The scarcity enforces discipline.

"Buyers do not join SPLYR for convenience," notes Altin. "They come for access to inventory they literally cannot get anywhere else. Traditional liquidators can only offer what brands are willing to burn publicly-usually overexposed SKUs, picked-over lots, uncurated chaos. On SPLYR, buyers get first-look deals directly from premium brands. SKUs never released to traditional liquidators. Clean lots with real margin because no one else is seeing them."

This infrastructure-first approach has attracted institutional buyers and premium brands seeking controlled channels for inventory that cannot enter traditional liquidation without strategic risk.

Reframing Excess from Operational Failure to Structural Reality

SPLYR positions itself not as a solution to poor forecasting, but as infrastructure for managing unavoidable market disruption. Even perfectly forecasted product lines generate excess inventory when major retailers declare bankruptcy, regulatory changes force relabelling, or packaging updates make existing units appear off-shelf.

"Excess does not disappear with better forecasting. It shifts form," explains Altin. "A beauty brand can perfectly forecast seasonal demand, then face a major retailer bankruptcy, regulatory relabelling requirements, or packaging redesigns that render existing inventory off-shelf. None of that is a forecasting failure. It is disruption reality. We are building infrastructure to solve for what brands cannot control."

This reframing removes the stigma traditionally associated with surplus inventory management. By positioning the platform as strategic infrastructure rather than distressed asset disposal, SPLYR creates a controlled environment for what Altin calls "second-life commerce"-extending product utility whilst maintaining brand integrity.

Global Reach with Granular Geographic Control

SPLYR enables global trade whilst respecting regional brand sensitivities. Brands can geo-fence listings, create custom locked offers with expiration windows, and require signed agreements before unlocking full product information. This granular control allows companies to move inventory internationally without exposing it to markets where brand presence requires protection.

The platform tracks every interaction: who viewed inventory, when, from what device and IP address, and what tier of access they held. If a leak occurs, brands know exactly where to trace it.

"SPLYR does not assume global access is good," says Altin. "We assume global inventory needs local discretion-and we architected every function to reflect that. You move the product. We defend the brand."

New Infrastructure Changes Who Wins

The global excess inventory challenge represents a significant structural inefficiency in modern commerce. Brands across categories routinely warehouse billions in unsold stock to avoid channel conflict, creating both capital inefficiency and environmental waste.

"Inventory is capital," says Altin. "Yet in 2025, billions in goods remain stuck behind outdated distribution models. SPLYR unlocks that. The next era of commerce is not about selling more, it is about moving smarter. New infrastructure changes who wins. SPLYR is that infrastructure."

The invitation-only model allows SPLYR to maintain platform integrity whilst refining its matching algorithms, compliance systems, and brand protection mechanisms. The company is currently expanding its network of verified buyers and premium brand partners across international markets.

"What the industry will initially misunderstand is that we are not just another B2B marketplace," says Altin. "We are building the control layer-the invisible infrastructure for brand protection, not just transactions. That is the differentiation."

About SPLYR

SPLYR is building private B2B marketplace infrastructure for strategic excess inventory transactions. Founded by Alperen Altin, the platform operates on an invitation-only model connecting premium brands with institutional buyers through controlled distribution architecture. SPLYR specialises in brand-safe inventory movement through privacy-first design, intent-driven matching, and access-based compliance enforcement. The platform serves brands and buyers across electronics, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle categories in international markets.

Platform Access

SPLYR operates on an invitation-only basis. Enterprise brands and institutional buyers seeking platform access can submit enquiries via splyr.io.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272377

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC