WKN: A0B7S6 | ISIN: US30225T1025 | Ticker-Symbol: FG8
Tradegate
30.10.25 | 08:17
119,45 Euro
-0,91 % -1,10
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
119,05121,4511:24
119,05121,4511:24
PR Newswire
29.10.2025 22:15 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Extra Space Storage Inc. Reports 2025 Third Quarter Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and a constituent of the S&P 500 index, announced operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2025:

  • Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.78 per diluted share, representing a (14.3%) decrease compared to the same period in the prior year, including a loss of $105.1 million related to assets held for sale and sold.
  • Achieved funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("FFO") of $2.01 per diluted share. FFO, excluding adjustments ("Core FFO"), was $2.08 per diluted share, representing a 0.5% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • Same-store revenue decreased by (0.2)% and same-store net operating income ("NOI") decreased by (2.5)% compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • Reported ending same-store occupancy of 93.7% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 93.6% as of September 30, 2024.
  • Acquired one operating store for a total cost of $12.8 million.
  • In conjunction with joint venture partners, acquired one operating store for a total cost of approximately $14.2 million, of which the Company invested $1.4 million.
  • Originated $122.7 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold $71.1 million in mortgage bridge loans.
  • Added 95 stores (62 stores net) to the Company's third-party management platform. As of September 30, 2025, the Company managed 1,811 stores for third parties and 411 stores in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 2,222 managed stores.
  • Paid a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share.

Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2025:

  • Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $3.23 per diluted share, representing a 15.8% increase compared to the same period in the prior year, including a net loss of $70.2 million related to assets held for sale and sold.
  • Achieved FFO of $5.91 per diluted share, and Core FFO of $6.13 per diluted share, representing a 0.7% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • Same-store revenue was flat and same-store NOI decreased by (2.3)% compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • Acquired 14 operating stores for a total cost of $178.7 million.
  • Acquired the interest of our joint venture partners in two separate partnerships for $326.4 million. The Company now wholly owns the 27 properties previously owned by these entities. Acquired six additional properties by exchanging ownership interest in 17 properties from an existing joint venture.
  • In conjunction with joint venture partners, acquired three operating stores, completed the development of two stores, acquired one store at completion of construction ("Certificate of Occupancy store" or "C of O store") for a total cost of approximately $76.7 million, of which the Company invested $42.8 million.
  • Originated $329.0 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold $105.8 million in mortgage bridge loans.
  • Added 301 stores (236 stores net) to the Company's third-party management platform.

Joe Margolis, CEO of the Company, stated: "We delivered solid third quarter results, while navigating a challenging operational landscape, allowing us to increase our annual Core FFO guidance. Although same-store revenue remained relatively flat, we are encouraged by the gradual improvement in market fundamentals. This improvement has resulted in accelerating new customer rate growth. Our external growth initiatives remained active during the quarter, highlighted by significant additions to our third-party management platform, substantial bridge loan originations, and strategic property acquisitions."

FFO Per Share:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's FFO and Core FFO for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. The table also provides a reconciliation to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per diluted share for each period presented (amounts shown in thousands, except share and per share data):

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(per share)1




(per share)1




(per share)1




(per share)1

Net income attributable to
common stockholders

$ 165,998


$ 0.78


$ 193,210


$ 0.91


$ 686,604


$ 3.23


$ 592,194


$ 2.79

Impact of the difference in weighted average number of shares - diluted2



(0.02)




(0.04)




(0.15)




(0.12)

Adjustments:
















Real estate depreciation

164,834


0.74


154,573


0.69


488,711


2.20


462,162


2.07

Amortization of intangibles

3,037


0.01


28,160


0.13


17,341


0.08


85,581


0.39

Loss on real estate assets held for sale and sold, net

105,128


0.47


8,961


0.04


70,231


0.32


63,620


0.29

Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization

7,466


0.03


7,922


0.04


23,896


0.11


23,771


0.11

Unconsolidated joint venture gain on sale of real estate assets and sale of a joint venture interest

(9,354)


(0.04)


(13,730)


(0.06)


(9,354)


(0.04)


(13,730)


(0.06)

Income allocated to Operating Partnership and other noncontrolling interests

8,035


0.04


9,735


0.04


35,070


0.16


30,237


0.14

FFO

$ 445,144


$ 2.01


$ 388,831


$ 1.75


$ 1,312,499


$ 5.91


$ 1,243,835


$ 5.61

















Adjustments:
















Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on unsecured senior notes, net

12,086


0.05


11,005


0.06


35,169


0.16


32,563


0.15

Amortization of other intangibles related to the Life Storage Merger, net of tax benefit

3,918


0.02


6,320


0.03


12,366


0.06


21,198


0.10

Impairment of Life Storage trade name

-


-


51,763


0.23


-


-


51,763


0.23

CORE FFO

$ 461,148


$ 2.08


$ 457,919


$ 2.07


$ 1,360,034


$ 6.13


$ 1,349,359


$ 6.09

















Weighted average number of shares - diluted3

221,968,328




221,684,684




221,945,990




221,750,047




(1)

Per share amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.



(2)

The adjustment to account for the difference between the number of shares used to calculate earnings per share and the number of shares used to calculate FFO per share. Earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method, which uses a lower number of shares than the calculation for FFO per share and Core FFO per share, which are calculated assuming full redemption of all OP units as described in note (3).



(3)

Extra Space Storage LP (the "Operating Partnership") has outstanding preferred and common Operating Partnership units ("OP units"). These OP units can be redeemed for cash or, at the Company's election, shares of the Company's common stock. Redemption of all OP units for common stock has been assumed for purposes of calculating the weighted average number of shares - diluted, as presented above. The computation of weighted average number of shares - diluted, for FFO per share and Core FFO per share also includes the effect of share-based compensation plans.

Operating Results and Same-Store Performance:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's same-store performance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (amounts shown in thousands, except store count data)1:

For the Three Months
Ended September 30,

Percent

For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,

Percent

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Same-store property revenues2












Net rental income

$ 647,739


$ 647,886


0.0 %


$ 1,924,023


$ 1,918,385


0.3 %

Other income

26,243


27,465


(4.4) %


75,338


80,379


(6.3) %

Total same-store revenues

$ 673,982


$ 675,351


(0.2) %


$ 1,999,361


$ 1,998,764


0.0 %













Same-store operating expenses2












Payroll and benefits

$ 41,921


$ 38,859


7.9 %


$ 123,134


$ 119,989


2.6 %

Marketing

17,818


13,967


27.6 %


48,904


46,841


4.4 %

Office expense3

20,251


20,158


0.5 %


61,110


61,284


(0.3) %

Property operating expense4

18,893


18,387


2.8 %


54,234


52,867


2.6 %

Repairs and maintenance

13,759


12,642


8.8 %


42,002


39,650


5.9 %

Property taxes

75,364


74,210


1.6 %


226,715


203,060


11.6 %

Insurance

8,731


7,741


12.8 %


24,463


23,255


5.2 %

Total same-store operating expenses

$ 196,737


$ 185,964


5.8 %


$ 580,562


$ 546,946


6.1 %













Same-store net operating income2

$ 477,245


$ 489,387


(2.5) %


$ 1,418,799


$ 1,451,818


(2.3) %













Same-store square foot occupancy as of quarter end

93.7 %


93.6 %




93.7 %


93.6 %















Average same-store square foot occupancy

94.1 %


93.8 %




93.9 %


93.2 %















Properties included in same-store5

1,829


1,829




1,829


1,829




(1)

A reconciliation of net income to same-store net operating income is provided later in this release, entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income."

(2)

Same-store revenues, operating expenses and net operating income do not include tenant reinsurance revenue or expense.

(3)

Includes general office expenses, computer, bank fees, and credit card merchant fees.

(4)

Includes utilities and miscellaneous other store expenses.

(5)

On January 1, 2025, the Company updated the property count of the same-store pool from 1,071 to 1,829 stores.

Details related to the same-store performance of stores by metropolitan statistical area ("MSA") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 are provided in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Investment and Property Management Activity:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's acquisitions and developments that are closed, completed or under agreement (dollars in thousands).



Closed/Completed
through
September 30, 2025

Closed/Completed
Subsequent to
September 30, 2025

Scheduled to Still
Close/Complete
in 2025

Total 2025

To Close/Complete
in 2026

Wholly-Owned Investment 1

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Operating Stores2


14


$ 178,733


11


$ 118,250


14


$ 143,528


39


$ 440,511


-


$ -

C of O and Development
Stores1


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-

Buyout of JV Partners' Interest
in Operating Stores


27


326,400


-


-


-


-


27


326,400


-


-

EXR Investment in Wholly-
Owned Stores

41


505,133


11


118,250


14


143,528


66


766,911


-


-






















Joint Venture Investment 1



















EXR Investment in JV
Acquisition of Operating
Stores


3


13,805


2


2,455


4


7,326


9


23,586


-


-

EXR Investment in JV
Development and C of O


3


29,031


-


-


1


14,378


4


43,409


3


48,564

EXR Investment in Joint
Ventures

6


42,836


2


2,455


5


21,704


13


66,995


3


48,564

Total EXR Investment

47

$ 547,969

13

$ 120,705

19

$ 165,232

79

$ 833,906

3

$ 48,564


(1)

The locations of C of O and development stores and joint venture ownership interest details are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

(2)

Includes the buyout of a partner's interest in one existing consolidated joint venture in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The projected developments and acquisitions under agreement described above are subject to customary closing conditions and no assurance can be provided that these developments and acquisitions will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

Property Sales:

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company sold two operating properties into a joint venture and marketed an additional 25 properties for sale. The properties held for sale were adjusted to fair value less selling costs. The properties held for sale and sold resulted in a net loss of $105.1 million.

In July 2025, the Company sold its interest in a joint venture, which held six properties, resulting in a net gain of $9.4 million.

Bridge Loans:

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company originated $122.7 million in bridge loans and sold six bridge loans for $71.1 million. Outstanding balances of the Company's bridge loans were approximately $1.5 billion at the end of the quarter. The Company has an additional $48.4 million in bridge loans that have closed subsequent to quarter end or are under agreement to close in 2025 and 2026. Additional details related to the Company's loan activity and balances held are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Property Management:

As of September 30, 2025, the Company managed 1,811 stores for third-party owners and 411 stores owned in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 2,222 stores under management. The Company is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Balance Sheet:

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company did not issue any shares on its ATM program, and as of September 30, 2025, the Company had $800.0 million available for issuance. Likewise, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock using its stock repurchase program during the quarter, and as of September 30, 2025, the Company had authorization to purchase up to $491.4 million under the program.

In August 2025, the Company completed a public bond offering issuing $800.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.95% unsecured senior notes due 2033. The Company also amended and restated its credit facility, increasing revolving line of credit capacity to $3.0 billion (from $2.0 billion) and extending the maturity of the revolving commitment to August 2029. In connection with the amendment, the Company paid off two term loans within the credit facility totaling $655.0 million and increased other term loans within the credit facility by a total of $200.0 million, resulting in total term debt of $1.5 billion in the credit facility. The amendment also resulted in a reduction of 10 basis points in the term loan and revolving line of credit interest rate spreads. Full details related to the Company's debt schedule are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's commercial paper program had total capacity of $1.0 billion, with $540.0 million in outstanding issuances.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's percentage of fixed-rate debt to total debt was 83.8%. Net of the impact of variable rate receivables, the effective fixed-rate debt to total debt was 95.1%. The weighted average interest rates of the Company's fixed and variable-rate debt were 4.2% and 5.2%, respectively. The combined weighted average interest rate was 4.4% with a weighted average maturity of approximately 4.6 years.

Dividends:

On September 30, 2025, the Company paid a third quarter common stock dividend of $1.62 per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2025.

Outlook:

The following table outlines the Company's current and prior quarter Core FFO estimates and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 20251.

Ranges for 2025

Annual Assumptions

Ranges for 2025

Annual Assumptions

Notes

(October 29, 2025)


(July 30, 2025)




Low

High

Low

High

Core FFO

$8.12


$8.20


$8.05


$8.25



Dilution per share from C of O
and value add acquisitions

$0.20


$0.20


$0.20


$0.20



Same-store revenue growth

(0.25) %


0.25 %


(0.50) %


1.00 %


Same-store pool of 1,829 stores

Same-store expense growth

4.50 %


5.00 %


4.00 %


5.00 %


Same-store pool of 1,829 stores

Same-store NOI growth

(2.25) %


(1.25) %


(2.75) %


0.00 %


Same-store pool of 1,829 stores











Weighted average one-month
SOFR

4.21 %


4.21 %


4.25 %


4.25 %













Net tenant reinsurance income

$281,000,000


$283,000,000


$277,000,000


$280,000,000



Management fees and other
income

$127,000,000


$128,000,000


$125,500,000


$126,500,000



Interest income

$162,000,000


$163,000,000


$159,500,000


$161,000,000


Includes interest from bridge
loans and dividends from
NexPoint preferred investment

General and administrative
expenses

$184,000,000


$185,000,000


$186,000,000


$188,000,000


Includes non-cash compensation

Average monthly cash balance

$100,000,000


$100,000,000


$75,000,000


$75,000,000



Equity in earnings of real
estate ventures

$68,000,000


$69,000,000


$70,500,000


$71,500,000


Includes the impact of the
disposition of JV assets

Interest expense

$583,000,000


$585,000,000


$582,000,000


$586,000,000


Excludes non-cash interest
expense shown below.

Non-cash interest expense
related to amortization of
discount on unsecured senior
notes, net

$46,000,000


$47,000,000


$46,000,000


$47,000,000


Amortization of debt mark-to-
market; excluded from Core
FFO

Income Tax Expense

$42,000,000


$43,000,000


$41,000,000


$42,000,000


Taxes associated with the
Company's taxable REIT
subsidiary

Acquisitions

$900,000,000


$900,000,000


$600,000,000


$600,000,000


Includes wholly-owned
acquisitions and the Company's
investment in joint ventures

Bridge loans outstanding

$1,450,000,000


$1,450,000,000


$1,475,000,000


$1,475,000,000


Represents the Company's
average retained loan balances
for the year

Weighted average share count

222,200,000


222,200,000


222,200,000


222,200,000


Assumes redemption of all OP
units for common stock


(1)

A reconciliation of net income outlook to same-store net operating income outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income." The reconciliation includes details related to same-store revenue and same-store expense outlooks. A reconciliation of net income per share outlook to funds from operations per share outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per Share."

FFO estimates for the year are fully diluted for an estimated average number of shares and OP units outstanding during the year. The Company's estimates are forward-looking and based on management's view of current and future market conditions. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Supplemental Financial Information:

Supplemental unaudited financial information regarding the Company's performance can be found on the Company's website at www.extraspace.com. Under the "Company Info" navigation menu on the home page, click on "Investor Relations," then under the "Financials" navigation menu click on "Quarterly Results." This supplemental information provides additional detail on items that include store occupancy and financial performance by portfolio and market, debt maturity schedules and performance of lease-up assets.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 30, 2025, to discuss its financial results. Telephone participants may avoid any delays in joining the conference call by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN: https://pinconnect.conferenceconsole.com/PINConf?110eb349-2eed-4af8-a040-6fd113eaf595

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information set forth in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the benefits of store acquisitions, developments, market conditions, our outlook and estimates for the year and other statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, the competitive landscape, the impact of broader economic trends on the storage industry, our plans or intentions relating to acquisitions and developments, and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. We may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by us or on our behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in or contemplated by this release. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the risks referenced in the "Risk Factors" section included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such factors include, but are not limited to:

  • adverse changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which we operate;
  • potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination;
  • our ability to recover losses under our insurance policies;
  • the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state and local laws and regulations, including, without limitation, those governing real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tenant reinsurance and other aspects of our business, which could adversely affect our results;
  • the effect of competition from new and existing stores or other storage alternatives, including increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, which could cause rents and occupancy rates to decline;
  • failure to close pending acquisitions and developments on expected terms, or at all;
  • risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, including increased development costs due to additional regulatory requirements related to climate change and other factors;
  • reductions in asset valuations and related impairment charges;
  • our reliance on information technologies, which are vulnerable to, among other things, attack from computer viruses and malware, hacking, cyberattacks and other unauthorized access or misuse, any of which could adversely affect our business and results;
  • impacts from any outbreak of highly infectious or contagious diseases, including reduced demand for self-storage space and ancillary products and services such as tenant reinsurance, and potential decreases in occupancy and rental rates and staffing levels, which could adversely affect our results;
  • economic uncertainty due to the impact of natural disasters, war or terrorism, which could adversely affect our business plan;
  • our lack of sole decision-making authority with respect to our joint venture investments;
  • disruptions in credit and financial markets and resulting difficulties in raising capital or obtaining credit at reasonable rates or at all, which could impede our ability to grow;
  • availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings;
  • changes in global financial markets and increases in interest rates;
  • the effect of recent or future changes to U.S. tax laws; and
  • the failure to maintain our REIT status for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Definition of FFO:

FFO provides relevant and meaningful information about the Company's operating performance that is necessary, along with net income and cash flows, for an understanding of the Company's operating results. The Company believes FFO is a meaningful disclosure as a supplement to net income. Net income assumes that the values of real estate assets diminish predictably over time as reflected through depreciation and amortization expenses. The values of real estate assets fluctuate due to market conditions and the Company believes FFO more accurately reflects the value of the Company's real estate assets. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") as net income computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains or losses on sales of operating stores and impairment write downs of depreciable real estate assets, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate and after adjustments to record unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures on the same basis. The Company believes that to further understand the Company's performance, FFO should be considered along with the reported net income and cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements. FFO should not be considered a replacement of net income computed in accordance with GAAP.

For informational purposes, the Company also presents Core FFO. Core FFO excludes revenues and expenses not core to our operations and transaction costs. It also includes certain costs associated with the Life Storage Merger including non-cash interest related to the amortization of discount on unsecured senior notes and amortization of other intangibles, net of tax benefit. Although the Company's calculation of Core FFO differs from NAREIT's definition of FFO and may not be comparable to that of other REITs and real estate companies, the Company believes it provides a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance. The Company believes that by excluding revenues and expenses not core to our operations and non-cash interest charges, stockholders and potential investors are presented with an indicator of our operating performance that more closely achieves the objectives of the real estate industry in presenting FFO. Core FFO by the Company should not be considered a replacement of the NAREIT definition of FFO. The computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of the Company's performance, as an alternative to net cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an indicator of the Company's ability to make cash distributions.

Definition of Same-Store:

The Company's same-store pool for the periods presented consists of 1,829 stores that are wholly-owned and operated and that were stabilized by the first day of the earliest calendar year presented. The Company considers a store to be stabilized once it has been open for three years or has sustained average square foot occupancy of 80.0% or more for one calendar year. The Company believes that by providing same-store results from a stabilized pool of stores, with accompanying operating metrics including, but not limited to occupancy, rental revenue (growth), operating expenses (growth), net operating income (growth), etc., stockholders and potential investors are able to evaluate operating performance without the effects of non-stabilized occupancy levels, rent levels, expense levels, acquisitions or completed developments. Same-store results should not be used as a basis for future same-store performance or for the performance of the Company's stores as a whole.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.:

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2025, the Company owned and/or operated 4,238 self-storage stores in 43 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.9 million units and approximately 326.9 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space brand. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

Extra Space Storage Inc.
 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 (In thousands, except share data)









September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)



Assets:


Real estate assets, net

$ 24,926,700


$ 24,587,627

Real estate assets - operating lease right-of-use assets

732,103


689,803

Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities

1,063,969


1,332,338

Investments in debt securities and notes receivable

1,851,094


1,550,950

Cash and cash equivalents

111,931


138,222

Other assets, net

547,172


548,986

Total assets

$ 29,232,969


$ 28,847,926

Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:




Secured notes payable, net

$ 1,042,178


$ 1,010,541

Unsecured term loans, net

1,494,914


2,192,507

Unsecured senior notes, net

9,423,613


7,756,968

Revolving lines of credit and commercial paper

942,000


1,362,000

Operating lease liabilities

757,807


705,845

Cash distributions in unconsolidated real estate ventures

77,705


75,319

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

472,831


346,519

Other liabilities

525,509


538,865

Total liabilities

14,736,557


13,988,564

Commitments and contingencies




Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:




Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
or outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 212,247,389
and 211,995,510 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and
December 31, 2024, respectively

2,123


2,120

Additional paid-in capital

14,867,437


14,831,946

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,338


12,806

Accumulated deficit

(1,253,277)


(899,337)

Total Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity

13,617,621


13,947,535

Noncontrolling interest represented by Preferred Operating Partnership units

53,827


76,092

Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, net and other noncontrolling
interests

824,964


835,735

Total noncontrolling interests and equity

14,496,412


14,859,362

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and equity

$ 29,232,969


$ 28,847,926

Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
(In thousands, except share and per share data) - Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues:








Property rental

$ 735,581


$ 710,874


$ 2,160,965


$ 2,096,018

Tenant reinsurance

90,341


84,048


263,625


249,100

Management fees and other income

32,538


29,882


95,485


89,888

Total revenues

858,460


824,804


2,520,075


2,435,006

Expenses:








Property operations

235,486


209,035


686,689


610,455

Tenant reinsurance

17,781


17,510


51,842


55,646

General and administrative

43,479


39,750


134,405


123,373

Depreciation and amortization

177,466


195,046


535,088


586,821

Total expenses

474,212


461,341


1,408,024


1,376,295

Loss on real estate assets held for sale and sold, net

(105,128)


(8,961)


(70,231)


(63,620)

Impairment of Life Storage trade name

-


(51,763)


-


(51,763)

Income from operations

279,120


302,739


1,041,820


943,328

Interest expense

(149,650)


(142,855)


(438,177)


(412,875)

Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on unsecured senior
notes, net

(12,086)


(11,005)


(35,169)


(32,563)

Interest income

43,588


34,947


124,553


89,746

Income before equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real
estate entities and income tax expense

160,972


183,826


693,027


587,636

Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate entities

15,669


16,246


51,884


48,508

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate ventures - gain on sale of real estate
assets and sale of a joint venture interest

9,354


13,730


9,354


13,730

Income tax expense

(11,962)


(10,857)


(32,591)


(27,443)

Net income

174,033


202,945


721,674


622,431

Net income allocated to Preferred Operating Partnership noncontrolling interests

(724)


(1,932)


(2,171)


(6,073)

Net income allocated to Operating Partnership and other noncontrolling interests

(7,311)


(7,803)


(32,899)


(24,164)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 165,998


$ 193,210


$ 686,604


$ 592,194

Earnings per common share








Basic

$ 0.78


$ 0.91


$ 3.23


$ 2.79

Diluted

$ 0.78


$ 0.91


$ 3.23


$ 2.79

Weighted average number of shares








Basic

211,963,870


211,698,436


211,918,589


211,522,578

Diluted

221,304,958


220,298,870


211,918,589


220,177,692

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 1.62


$ 1.62


$ 4.86


$ 4.86

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income - for the Three and Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 and 2024 (In thousands) - Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Income

$ 174,033


$ 202,945


$ 721,674


$ 622,431

Adjusted to exclude:








Loss on real estate assets held for sale and sold, net

105,128


8,961


70,231


63,620

Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real
estate entities

(15,669)


(16,246)


(51,884)


(48,508)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate ventures - gain on sale
of real estate assets and sale of a joint venture interest

(9,354)


(13,730)


(9,354)


(13,730)

Interest expense

149,650


142,855


438,177


412,875

Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on
unsecured senior notes, net

12,086


11,005


35,169


32,563

Depreciation and amortization

177,466


195,046


535,088


586,821

Impairment of Life Storage trade name

-


51,763


-


51,763

Income tax expense

11,962


10,857


32,591


27,443

General and administrative

43,479


39,750


134,405


123,373

Management fees, other income and interest income

(76,126)


(64,829)


(220,038)


(179,634)

Net tenant insurance

(72,560)


(66,538)


(211,783)


(193,454)

Non same-store rental revenue

(61,599)


(35,523)


(161,604)


(97,254)

Non same-store operating expense

38,749


23,071


106,127


63,509

Total same-store net operating income

$ 477,245


$ 489,387


$ 1,418,799


$ 1,451,818









Same-store rental revenues

673,982


675,351


1,999,361


1,998,764

Same-store operating expenses

196,737


185,964


580,562


546,946

Same-store net operating income

$ 477,245


$ 489,387


$ 1,418,799


$ 1,451,818

Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per
Share - for the Year Ending December 31, 2025 - Unaudited




For the Year Ending December 31, 2025

Low End

High End

Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share

$ 4.16


$ 4.24

Income allocated to noncontrolling interest - Preferred Operating
Partnership and Operating Partnership


0.22


0.22

Net income attributable to common stockholders for diluted computations


4.38


4.46






Adjustments:



Real estate depreciation


2.95


2.95

Amortization of intangibles


0.09


0.09

Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization


0.14


0.14

Unconsolidated joint venture gain on sale of real estate assets and sale of a
joint venture interest


(0.04)


(0.04)

(Gain) loss on real estate assets held for sale and sold, net


0.32


0.32

Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

7.84


7.92






Adjustments:



Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on unsecured
senior notes, net


0.21


0.21

Amortization of other intangibles related to the Life Storage Merger, net of
tax benefit


0.07


0.07

Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

$ 8.12


$ 8.20

Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income - for the Year Ending
December 31, 2025 (In thousands) - Unaudited



For the Year Ending December 31, 2025

Low


High





Net Income

$ 1,037,636


$ 1,064,636

Adjusted to exclude:




Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures

(68,000)


(69,000)

Interest expense

585,000


583,000

Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on
unsecured senior notes, net

47,000


46,000

Depreciation and amortization

713,600


713,600

Income tax expense

43,000


42,000

General and administrative

185,000


184,000

Management fees and other income

(127,000)


(128,000)

Interest income

(162,000)


(163,000)

Net tenant reinsurance income

(281,000)


(283,000)

Non same-store rental revenues

(232,667)


(232,667)

Non same-store operating expenses

146,431


146,431

Total same-store net operating income 1

$ 1,887,000


$ 1,904,000





Same-store rental revenues1

2,659,000


2,672,000

Same-store operating expenses1

772,000


768,000

Total same-store net operating income 1

$ 1,887,000


$ 1,904,000


(1)

Estimated same-store rental revenues, operating expenses and net operating income are for the Company's 2025 same-store pool of 1,829 stores.

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

