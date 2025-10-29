US Strategic Metals: U.S. Strategic Metals Enters Strategic Partnership with Australia's RareX

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Strategic Metals ("USSM"), a vertically integrated, multi-metallic critical minerals platform based in Missouri, USA is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Australian-based RareX Limited (ASX: REE) witnessed by representatives of the U.S. Department of State.

In alignment with Executive Order 14241, "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production," the MOU advances the Trump Administration's goal of achieving critical mineral and energy dominance by onshoring critical mineral production in the United States. The MOU also strengthens ties with the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) and bolsters the United States-Australia Framework For Securing of Supply in the Mining and Processing of Critical Minerals and Rare Earths.

The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration between USSM and RareX to align rare earth and critical mineral production with multi-metallic downstream processing and supply chain development in the United States focusing on heavy rare earths elements such as dysprosium and terbium and a range of other critical elements like gallium and scandium.

Highlights

USSM and RareX have entered into a non-binding MOU to cooperate on critical minerals processing and supply chain development between Australia and the United States.

The collaboration will assess processing capability at USSM's permitted Missouri multi-metallic critical minerals hub for products from RareX's future operations including heavy rare earth elements such as dysprosium and terbium as well as gallium and scandium.

RareX brings to the partnership its 100% owned Cummins Range project in Western Australia - a near-permitted, multi-critical mineral deposit containing rare earths, gallium, scandium, and phosphate with access to the Port of Wyndham.

USSM is focused on becoming the first major near term domestic producer of critical minerals in the United States with its fully permitted site for multi-metallic processing and tailings management.

RareX and USSM will jointly pursue opportunities for strategic funding, technology development, and supply-chain collaboration consistent with U.S.-Australia critical minerals cooperation frameworks.

"We are excited to collaborate with RareX to strengthen the allied critical minerals network," said Stacy W. Hastie, Founder & CEO of USSM. "U.S. Strategic Metals' processing and refining capabilities in Missouri are designed to serve America's domestic needs while supporting partners who share our commitment to ethical, secure, and sustainable sourcing. Together with RareX, we intend to advance the technologies and funding partnerships that will underpin the next generation of Western critical mineral supply chains."

"This partnership represents a natural alignment between Australia's upstream mineral capability and the United States' growing downstream industrial base," said James Durrant, Managing Director & CEO of RareX Limited. RareX's focus is on developing reliable, multi-mineral feed sources such as Cummins Range, and potentially Mrima Hill, to serve transparent, allied supply chains. By working with U.S. Strategic Metals, we are taking a practical step toward integrating Australian-led resource development with U.S. processing capacity - helping to build the secure, Western-aligned supply chains that our industries and governments are calling for."

About U.S. Strategic Metals

USSM is a vertically integrated critical minerals platform with the objective of becoming the first major near term domestic producer of critical minerals in the United States. The site will produce important critical minerals such as alloy grade cobalt, antimony sulfide, nickel metal, lithium carbonate, copper cathode and rare earth elements. USSM's unique capacity to process complex poly metallic sulfides using well known methods combined with in house, novel but not complex technology, makes it a global market leader in reliable, ethically sourced, and environmentally friendly strategic metals for U.S. and global markets. Anchored by its team of experienced professionals, substantial domestic resources, and with a culture of innovation, USSM is building its capacity to meet the growing needs of the defense and advanced technology industries by ensuring sustainable, domestic supplies of strategic metals.

About RareX

RareX brings to the partnership Australia's largest undeveloped rare earth deposit, the Cummins Range project in Western Australia, which is completing metallurgical testing, including in North America1 and expected to secure a Mining License in early 2026. The project's unique multi-mineral composition positions RareX to contribute to diversified allied supply chains for rare earths and other critical minerals.

In April 2022 RareX made a proposition to the Kenyan Government for the Mrima Hill rare earth and niobium project in Kenya, in consortium with Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) a company building an Australian domiciled rare earth facility with AU$1.65B of Australian federal government backed debt2. This project, on the Indian Ocean coast, has the potential to be a multi-generational supply of rare earths and Kenya has demonstrated its allegiance to the 'West' through major non-NATO ally (MNNA) status with the United States and recent strategic cooperation deals with the United Kingdom.

The proposal for Mrima Hill includes support from Ausenco3, WSP4 and a AU$50m share subscription facility from U.S. aligned GEM5. Additionally planning work for community engagement has begun through local Kenyan consultancy AWEMAC6. AWEMAC is approved by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) in Kenya. This positioning means RareX is prepared to expeditiously develop Mrima Hill, whilst still recognizing the Kenyan government's sovereign decision making for the future direction of the project. RareX makes no presumption that its proposal will be accepted nor its procurement successful.

RareX and USSM will collaborate on identifying processing technologies suitable for RareX's future production, defining export and logistics frameworks, and seeking strategic funding opportunities across U.S. and allied programs. The partnership represents a shared commitment to strengthening non-China critical minerals supply chains between Australia and the United States.

Next Steps

The Parties will establish a working group to progress feasibility and technical assessments at the USSM site in Missouri and evaluate downstream integration opportunities. Further updates will be provided as the collaboration advances.

