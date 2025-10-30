United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.: United Imaging Healthcare Q3 2025 Results: In The First Three Quarters Of 2025, Overseas Revenue Up 42% YoY

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging Healthcare (SSE: 688271), a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, has released its financial results for the first three quarters of 2025, showcasing robust financial performance. During this period, the company's revenue and net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders after deducting non-recurring profit, reached CNY 8.86 billion and 1.05 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.39% and 126.94%, respectively.

In Q3 2025, the company achieved revenue of CNY 2.84 billion, up 75.41% year on year, while net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders after deducting non-recurring profit of CNY 0.09 billion.

The company's revenue growth was primarily fueled by the continuous launch of innovative high-end products, now widely recognized in the market, alongside the expansion in overseas markets and the growth of service revenue. In the first three quarters of 2025, overseas revenue reached CNY 1.9 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 41.97%, accounting for 22.50% of total revenue, respectively.

R&D investment continues to play a pivotal role in driving innovation. In the first three quarters of 2025, United Imaging Healthcare's R&D investment reached CNY 1.86 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.48%. These investments fueled the launch of a series of new products, including uMR Ultra, uMI Panvivo, uAngio AVIVA.

Notably, on September 29, 2025, China's NMPA approved United Imaging's new-generation 3T MRI, uMR Ultra. With FDA clearance and the CE mark already in place, uMR Ultra is officially opening the door to global clinical availability.

As of the date of this report, the company had introduced over 140 innovative products globally, of which 56 were cleared by the U.S. FDA through the 510(k) process and 64 were CE certified under MDR/MDD. United Imaging Healthcare now operates in more than 90 countries and regions.

Looking ahead, United Imaging Healthcare will continue to pursue innovation-driven development, meet global market needs, steadily expand its international presence, serve healthcare systems worldwide, and contribute to the sustainable advancement of human health.

