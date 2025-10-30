Anzeige
WKN: A2JH8Q | ISIN: US00215W1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DQ
Frankfurt
30.10.25 | 08:10
12,700 Euro
+7,63 % +0,900
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,90013,40011:16
12,90013,30010:32
PR Newswire
30.10.2025 08:45 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

TAIPEI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited[1] net revenues of NT$168,569 million for 3Q25, up by 5.3% year-over-year and up by 11.8% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$10,870 million, up from NT$9,733 million in 3Q24 and up from NT$7,521 million in 2Q25. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.50 (or US$0.168 per ADS), compared to NT$2.25 for 3Q24 and NT$1.74 for 2Q25. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.41 (or US$0.162 per ADS), compared to NT$2.18 for 3Q24 and NT$1.70 for 2Q25.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

3Q25 Results Highlights - Consolidated

  • Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 47%, 11%, 41%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$139,692 million for the quarter, up from NT$125,063 million in 2Q25.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$83,106 million for the quarter, representing 49% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$18,525 million for the quarter, representing 11% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$15,650 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 0.1 percentage points to 17.1% in 3Q25 from 17.0% in 2Q25.
  • Operating margin was 7.8% in 3Q25, compared to 6.8% in 2Q25.
  • In terms of non-operating items:
    • Net interest expense was NT$1,428 million.
    • Net foreign exchange loss was NT$3,790 million, primarily attributable to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.
    • Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$5,191 million.
    • Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$294 million.
    • Other net non-operating income was NT$508 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.

Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$775 million.

  • Income before tax was NT$13,976 million in 3Q25, compared to NT$9,255 million in 2Q25. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$2,615 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,576 million in 2Q25.
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$10,870 million in 3Q25, compared to NT$9,733 million in 3Q24 and NT$7,521 million in 2Q25.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,436,141,982, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 3Q25. Our 3Q25 basic earnings per share of NT$2.50 (or US$0.168 per ADS) were based on 4,342,257,693 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q25. Our 3Q25 diluted earnings per share of NT$2.41 (or US$0.162 per ADS) were based on 4,419,120,626 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q25.

3Q25 Results Highlights - ATM

  • Net revenues were NT$100,289 million for the quarter, up by 16.9% year-over-year and up by 8.3% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$77,592 million for the quarter, up by 17.6% year-over-year and up by 7.3% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$28,726 million for the quarter, representing 29% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$15,170 million for the quarter, representing 15% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$14,300 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 0.7 percentage points to 22.6% in 3Q25 from 21.9% in 2Q25.
  • Operating margin was 10.8% in 3Q25, compared to 9.5% in 2Q25.

3Q25 Results Highlights - EMS

  • Net revenues were NT$69,022 million, down by 8.4% year-over-year and up by 17.4% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$62,643 million, down by 8.7% year-over-year and up by 17.7% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$54,822 million for the quarter, representing 79% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$3,256 million for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,111 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 9.2% in 3Q25 from 9.4% in 2Q25.
  • Operating margin was 3.7% in 3Q25, compared to 2.6% in 2Q25.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Equipment capital expenditures in 3Q25 totaled US$779 million, of which US$534 million was used in packaging operations, US$199 million in testing operations, US$40 million in EMS operations and US$6 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$344,670 million as of September 30, 2025.
  • Current ratio was 1.13 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.63 as of September 30, 2025.
  • Total number of employees was 103,844 as of September 30, 2025, compared to 100,450 as of June 30, 2025.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers
 ATM Basis

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 41% of our total net revenues in 3Q25, compared to 43% in 2Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q25.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 58% of our total net revenues in 3Q25, compared to 60% in 2Q25.
  • Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 35% of our total net revenues in both 3Q25 and 2Q25.

EMS Basis

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 71% of our total net revenues in 3Q25, compared to 65% in 2Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q25.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 77% of our total net revenues in 3Q25, compared to 71% in 2Q25.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations , and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.
For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com .

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 27, 2025.

Supplemental Financial Information
 (Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations


3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)

32,613

27,426

28,692

ATM Operations


3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

100,289

92,565

85,790

Revenues by Application


Communication

45 %

46 %

50 %

Computing

25 %

24 %

18 %

Automotive, Consumer & Others

30 %

30 %

32 %

Revenues by Type




Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP

48 %

47 %

45 %

Wirebonding

26 %

28 %

29 %

Others

6 %

5 %

8 %

Testing

18 %

18 %

16 %

Material

2 %

2 %

2 %

Capacity & EBITDA




Equipment CapEx (US$ million)

736

942

588

EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)

27,969

24,295

24,257

Number of Wirebonders

25,120

25,156

25,373

Number of Testers

7,066

6,797

5,966

EMS Operations


3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

69,022

58,770

75,384

Revenues by Application




Communication

30 %

33 %

34 %

Computing

9 %

10 %

9 %

Consumer

40 %

32 %

36 %

Industrial

12 %

14 %

11 %

Automotive

7 %

9 %

9 %

Others

2 %

2 %

1 %

Capacity


Equipment CapEx (US$ million)

40

49

14

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
 Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
 (In NT$ million, except per share data)
 (Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


Sep. 30

2025


Jun. 30

2025


Sep. 30

2024


Sep. 30

2025


Sep. 30

2024

Net revenues











Packaging

79,806


73,659


69,154


221,877


191,447


Testing

18,420


16,612


14,124


51,037


38,848


EMS

68,405


58,374


74,871


188,638


197,050


Others

1,938


2,105


1,956


5,920


5,801


Total net revenues

168,569


150,750


160,105


467,472


433,146













Cost of revenues

(139,692)


(125,063)


(133,679)


(388,015)


(362,845)


Gross profit

28,877


25,687


26,426


79,457


70,301













Operating expenses











Research and development

(8,308)


(8,004)


(7,439)


(23,891)


(21,154)


Selling, general and administrative

(7,368)


(7,490)


(7,517)


(22,501)


(21,191)


Total operating expenses

(15,676)


(15,494)


(14,956)


(46,392)


(42,345)


Operating income

13,201


10,193


11,470


33,065


27,956













Net non-operating income and expenses











Interest expense - net

(1,428)


(1,203)


(1,291)


(3,887)


(3,557)


Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net

(3,790)


11,885


1,887


6,420


(2,751)


Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets
and liabilities - net

5,191


(12,098)


(946)


(4,035)


5,816


Gain on equity-method investments - net

294


223


485


557


1,001


Others - net

508


255


720


921


1,777


Total non-operating income and expenses

775


(938)


855


(24)


2,286


Income before tax

13,976


9,255


12,325


33,041


30,242













Income tax expense

(2,615)


(1,576)


(2,052)


(6,213)


(5,896)


Income from operations and before non-
controlling interests

11,361


7,679


10,273


26,828


24,346


Non-controlling interests

(491)


(158)


(540)


(883)


(1,176)













Net income attributable to shareholders of
the parent

10,870


7,521


9,733


25,945


23,170













Per share data:











Earnings per share











- Basic

NT$2.50


NT$1.74


NT$2.25


NT$5.99


NT$5.37


- Diluted

NT$2.41


NT$1.70


NT$2.18


NT$5.73


NT$5.18













Earnings per equivalent ADS











- Basic

US$0.168


US$0.111


US$0.139


US$0.383


US$0.335


- Diluted

US$0.162


US$0.109


US$0.135


US$0.367


US$0.324













Number of weighted average shares used in
diluted EPS calculation (in thousand shares)

4,419,121


4,395,187


4,391,465


4,414,605


4,385,913













FX (NTD/USD)

29.74


31.18


32.31


31.24


31.95


ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
 Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
 (In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


Sep. 30

2025


Jun. 30

2025


Sep. 30

2024


Sep. 30

2025


Sep. 30

2024

Net revenues:











Packaging

80,602


74,440


70,290


224,402


194,516


Testing

18,420


16,612


14,124


51,037


38,848


Direct Material

1,190


1,431


1,295


3,839


3,898


Others

77


82


81


244


250


Total net revenues

100,289


92,565


85,790


279,522


237,512













Cost of revenues

(77,592)


(72,317)


(65,995)


(216,966)


(184,958)


Gross profit

22,697


20,248


19,795


62,556


52,554













Operating expenses:











Research and development

(6,695)


(6,320)


(5,773)


(19,058)


(16,392)


Selling, general and administrative

(5,140)


(5,111)


(4,803)


(15,484)


(13,612)


Total operating expenses

(11,835)


(11,431)


(10,576)


(34,542)


(30,004)


Operating income

10,862


8,817


9,219


28,014


22,550


ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
 Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
 (In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


Sep. 30

2025


Jun. 30

2025


Sep. 30

2024


Sep. 30

2025


Sep. 30

2024











Net revenues

69,022


58,770


75,384


190,088


197,656













Cost of revenues

(62,643)


(53,221)


(68,627)


(172,632)


(179,422)


Gross profit

6,379


5,549


6,757


17,456


18,234













Operating expenses











Research and development

(1,671)


(1,723)


(1,668)


(4,974)


(4,869)


Selling, general and administrative

(2,167)


(2,313)


(2,636)


(6,820)


(7,360)


Total operating expenses

(3,838)


(4,036)


(4,304)


(11,794)


(12,229)


Operating income

2,541


1,513


2,453


5,662


6,005


ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
 Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
 (In NT$ million)
 (Unaudited)




As of Sep. 30, 2025



As of Jun. 30, 2025

Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents



75,142



72,785

Financial assets - current



8,270



4,118

Trade receivables



125,663



103,101

Inventories



66,182



57,058

Others



18,823



16,933

Total current assets



294,080



253,995








Financial assets - non-current & investments - equity -method



41,678



38,409

Property, plant and equipment



397,195



364,849

Right-of-use assets



12,725



11,721

Intangible assets



65,439



65,610

Others



31,527



30,591

Total assets



842,644



765,175








Current liabilities







Short-term borrowings[3]



59,976



40,369

Long-term debts - current portion



7,837



12,930

Trade payables



90,442



70,518

Others

101,298



125,153

Total current liabilities



259,553



248,970








Bonds payable



17,370



16,668

Long-term borrowings[3]



201,577



162,326

Other liabilities



24,591



22,276

Total liabilities



503,091



450,240








Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



317,043



293,770

Non-controlling interests



22,510



21,165

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



842,644



765,175















Current ratio



1.13



1.02

Net debt to equity ratio



0.63



0.52

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
 Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
 (In NT$ million)
 (Unaudited)



For the three months ended


For the nine months ended



Sep. 30

2025


Jun. 30

2025


Sep. 30

2024


Sep. 30

2025


Sep. 30

2024












Cash Flows from Operating
Activities:












Profit before income tax


13,976


9,255


12,325


33,041


30,242


Depreciation & amortization


16,992


16,531


15,043


49,614


44,455


Other operating activities
items


(16,342)


11,059


(5,306)


(11,211)


(19,154)


Net cash generated from
operating activities


14,626


36,845


22,062


71,444


55,543


Cash Flows from Investing
Activities:












Net payments for property,
plant and equipment


(44,920)


(43,104)


(19,769)


(124,373)


(47,068)


Other investment activities
items


(909)


(469)


(2,593)


(2,590)


(5,284)


Net cash used in investing
activities


(45,829)


(43,573)


(22,362)


(126,963)


(52,352)


Cash Flows from Financing
Activities:












Total net proceeds from
borrowings and bonds


49,518


22,159


30,909


87,825


18,439


Dividends paid


(23,034)


-


(22,460)


(23,034)


(22,460)


Other financing activities
items


1,234


(662)


(51)


835


(1,177)


Net cash generated from (used
in) financing activities


27,718


21,497


8,398


65,626


(5,198)


Foreign currency exchange
effect


5,842


(19,084)


(2,560)


(11,458)


6,434


Net increase (decrease) in cash and
cash equivalents


2,357


(4,315)


5,538


(1,351)


4,427


Cash and cash equivalents at
the beginning of period


72,785


77,100


66,173


76,493


67,284


Cash and cash equivalents at
the end of period


75,142


72,785


71,711


75,142


71,711


[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

[2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items.

[3] Borrowings include bank loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
https://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.