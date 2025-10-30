ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

TAIPEI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited[1] net revenues of NT$168,569 million for 3Q25, up by 5.3% year-over-year and up by 11.8% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$10,870 million, up from NT$9,733 million in 3Q24 and up from NT$7,521 million in 2Q25. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.50 (or US$0.168 per ADS), compared to NT$2.25 for 3Q24 and NT$1.74 for 2Q25. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.41 (or US$0.162 per ADS), compared to NT$2.18 for 3Q24 and NT$1.70 for 2Q25.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
3Q25 Results Highlights - Consolidated
- Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 47%, 11%, 41%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.
- Cost of revenues was NT$139,692 million for the quarter, up from NT$125,063 million in 2Q25.
-
- Raw material cost totaled NT$83,106 million for the quarter, representing 49% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$18,525 million for the quarter, representing 11% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$15,650 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased by 0.1 percentage points to 17.1% in 3Q25 from 17.0% in 2Q25.
- Operating margin was 7.8% in 3Q25, compared to 6.8% in 2Q25.
- In terms of non-operating items:
-
- Net interest expense was NT$1,428 million.
- Net foreign exchange loss was NT$3,790 million, primarily attributable to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.
- Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$5,191 million.
- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$294 million.
- Other net non-operating income was NT$508 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.
Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$775 million.
- Income before tax was NT$13,976 million in 3Q25, compared to NT$9,255 million in 2Q25. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$2,615 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,576 million in 2Q25.
- Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$10,870 million in 3Q25, compared to NT$9,733 million in 3Q24 and NT$7,521 million in 2Q25.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,436,141,982, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 3Q25. Our 3Q25 basic earnings per share of NT$2.50 (or US$0.168 per ADS) were based on 4,342,257,693 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q25. Our 3Q25 diluted earnings per share of NT$2.41 (or US$0.162 per ADS) were based on 4,419,120,626 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q25.
3Q25 Results Highlights - ATM
- Net revenues were NT$100,289 million for the quarter, up by 16.9% year-over-year and up by 8.3% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues was NT$77,592 million for the quarter, up by 17.6% year-over-year and up by 7.3% sequentially.
-
- Raw material cost totaled NT$28,726 million for the quarter, representing 29% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$15,170 million for the quarter, representing 15% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$14,300 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased by 0.7 percentage points to 22.6% in 3Q25 from 21.9% in 2Q25.
- Operating margin was 10.8% in 3Q25, compared to 9.5% in 2Q25.
3Q25 Results Highlights - EMS
- Net revenues were NT$69,022 million, down by 8.4% year-over-year and up by 17.4% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$62,643 million, down by 8.7% year-over-year and up by 17.7% sequentially.
-
- Raw material cost totaled NT$54,822 million for the quarter, representing 79% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$3,256 million for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,111 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 9.2% in 3Q25 from 9.4% in 2Q25.
- Operating margin was 3.7% in 3Q25, compared to 2.6% in 2Q25.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Equipment capital expenditures in 3Q25 totaled US$779 million, of which US$534 million was used in packaging operations, US$199 million in testing operations, US$40 million in EMS operations and US$6 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$344,670 million as of September 30, 2025.
- Current ratio was 1.13 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.63 as of September 30, 2025.
- Total number of employees was 103,844 as of September 30, 2025, compared to 100,450 as of June 30, 2025.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Customers
ATM Basis
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 41% of our total net revenues in 3Q25, compared to 43% in 2Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q25.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 58% of our total net revenues in 3Q25, compared to 60% in 2Q25.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 35% of our total net revenues in both 3Q25 and 2Q25.
EMS Basis
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 71% of our total net revenues in 3Q25, compared to 65% in 2Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q25.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 77% of our total net revenues in 3Q25, compared to 71% in 2Q25.
About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations , and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.
For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com .
Safe Harbor Notice
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 27, 2025.
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Operations
|
|
3Q25
|
2Q25
|
3Q24
|
EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)
|
32,613
|
27,426
|
28,692
ATM Operations
|
|
3Q25
|
2Q25
|
3Q24
|
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
|
100,289
|
92,565
|
85,790
|
Revenues by Application
|
|
|
|
Communication
|
45 %
|
46 %
|
50 %
|
Computing
|
25 %
|
24 %
|
18 %
|
Automotive, Consumer & Others
|
30 %
|
30 %
|
32 %
|
Revenues by Type
|
|
|
|
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
|
48 %
|
47 %
|
45 %
|
Wirebonding
|
26 %
|
28 %
|
29 %
|
Others
|
6 %
|
5 %
|
8 %
|
Testing
|
18 %
|
18 %
|
16 %
|
Material
|
2 %
|
2 %
|
2 %
|
Capacity & EBITDA
|
|
|
|
Equipment CapEx (US$ million)
|
736
|
942
|
588
|
EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)
|
27,969
|
24,295
|
24,257
|
Number of Wirebonders
|
25,120
|
25,156
|
25,373
|
Number of Testers
|
7,066
|
6,797
|
5,966
EMS Operations
|
|
3Q25
|
2Q25
|
3Q24
|
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
|
69,022
|
58,770
|
75,384
|
Revenues by Application
|
|
|
|
Communication
|
30 %
|
33 %
|
34 %
|
Computing
|
9 %
|
10 %
|
9 %
|
Consumer
|
40 %
|
32 %
|
36 %
|
Industrial
|
12 %
|
14 %
|
11 %
|
Automotive
|
7 %
|
9 %
|
9 %
|
Others
|
2 %
|
2 %
|
1 %
|
Capacity
|
|
|
|
Equipment CapEx (US$ million)
|
40
|
49
|
14
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the nine months ended
|
|
Sep. 30
2025
|
|
Jun. 30
2025
|
|
Sep. 30
2024
|
|
Sep. 30
2025
|
|
Sep. 30
2024
|
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Packaging
|
79,806
|
|
73,659
|
|
69,154
|
|
221,877
|
|
191,447
|
|
Testing
|
18,420
|
|
16,612
|
|
14,124
|
|
51,037
|
|
38,848
|
|
EMS
|
68,405
|
|
58,374
|
|
74,871
|
|
188,638
|
|
197,050
|
|
Others
|
1,938
|
|
2,105
|
|
1,956
|
|
5,920
|
|
5,801
|
|
Total net revenues
|
168,569
|
|
150,750
|
|
160,105
|
|
467,472
|
|
433,146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
(139,692)
|
|
(125,063)
|
|
(133,679)
|
|
(388,015)
|
|
(362,845)
|
|
Gross profit
|
28,877
|
|
25,687
|
|
26,426
|
|
79,457
|
|
70,301
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
(8,308)
|
|
(8,004)
|
|
(7,439)
|
|
(23,891)
|
|
(21,154)
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
(7,368)
|
|
(7,490)
|
|
(7,517)
|
|
(22,501)
|
|
(21,191)
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
(15,676)
|
|
(15,494)
|
|
(14,956)
|
|
(46,392)
|
|
(42,345)
|
|
Operating income
|
13,201
|
|
10,193
|
|
11,470
|
|
33,065
|
|
27,956
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net non-operating income and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense - net
|
(1,428)
|
|
(1,203)
|
|
(1,291)
|
|
(3,887)
|
|
(3,557)
|
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net
|
(3,790)
|
|
11,885
|
|
1,887
|
|
6,420
|
|
(2,751)
|
|
Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets
|
5,191
|
|
(12,098)
|
|
(946)
|
|
(4,035)
|
|
5,816
|
|
Gain on equity-method investments - net
|
294
|
|
223
|
|
485
|
|
557
|
|
1,001
|
|
Others - net
|
508
|
|
255
|
|
720
|
|
921
|
|
1,777
|
|
Total non-operating income and expenses
|
775
|
|
(938)
|
|
855
|
|
(24)
|
|
2,286
|
|
Income before tax
|
13,976
|
|
9,255
|
|
12,325
|
|
33,041
|
|
30,242
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
(2,615)
|
|
(1,576)
|
|
(2,052)
|
|
(6,213)
|
|
(5,896)
|
|
Income from operations and before non-
|
11,361
|
|
7,679
|
|
10,273
|
|
26,828
|
|
24,346
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(491)
|
|
(158)
|
|
(540)
|
|
(883)
|
|
(1,176)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to shareholders of
|
10,870
|
|
7,521
|
|
9,733
|
|
25,945
|
|
23,170
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per share data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic
|
NT$2.50
|
|
NT$1.74
|
|
NT$2.25
|
|
NT$5.99
|
|
NT$5.37
|
|
- Diluted
|
NT$2.41
|
|
NT$1.70
|
|
NT$2.18
|
|
NT$5.73
|
|
NT$5.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per equivalent ADS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic
|
US$0.168
|
|
US$0.111
|
|
US$0.139
|
|
US$0.383
|
|
US$0.335
|
|
- Diluted
|
US$0.162
|
|
US$0.109
|
|
US$0.135
|
|
US$0.367
|
|
US$0.324
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of weighted average shares used in
|
4,419,121
|
|
4,395,187
|
|
4,391,465
|
|
4,414,605
|
|
4,385,913
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FX (NTD/USD)
|
29.74
|
|
31.18
|
|
32.31
|
|
31.24
|
|
31.95
|
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the nine months ended
|
|
Sep. 30
2025
|
|
Jun. 30
2025
|
|
Sep. 30
2024
|
|
Sep. 30
2025
|
|
Sep. 30
2024
|
|
Net revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Packaging
|
80,602
|
|
74,440
|
|
70,290
|
|
224,402
|
|
194,516
|
|
Testing
|
18,420
|
|
16,612
|
|
14,124
|
|
51,037
|
|
38,848
|
|
Direct Material
|
1,190
|
|
1,431
|
|
1,295
|
|
3,839
|
|
3,898
|
|
Others
|
77
|
|
82
|
|
81
|
|
244
|
|
250
|
|
Total net revenues
|
100,289
|
|
92,565
|
|
85,790
|
|
279,522
|
|
237,512
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
(77,592)
|
|
(72,317)
|
|
(65,995)
|
|
(216,966)
|
|
(184,958)
|
|
Gross profit
|
22,697
|
|
20,248
|
|
19,795
|
|
62,556
|
|
52,554
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
(6,695)
|
|
(6,320)
|
|
(5,773)
|
|
(19,058)
|
|
(16,392)
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
(5,140)
|
|
(5,111)
|
|
(4,803)
|
|
(15,484)
|
|
(13,612)
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
(11,835)
|
|
(11,431)
|
|
(10,576)
|
|
(34,542)
|
|
(30,004)
|
|
Operating income
|
10,862
|
|
8,817
|
|
9,219
|
|
28,014
|
|
22,550
|
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the nine months ended
|
|
Sep. 30
2025
|
|
Jun. 30
2025
|
|
Sep. 30
2024
|
|
Sep. 30
2025
|
|
Sep. 30
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues
|
69,022
|
|
58,770
|
|
75,384
|
|
190,088
|
|
197,656
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
(62,643)
|
|
(53,221)
|
|
(68,627)
|
|
(172,632)
|
|
(179,422)
|
|
Gross profit
|
6,379
|
|
5,549
|
|
6,757
|
|
17,456
|
|
18,234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
(1,671)
|
|
(1,723)
|
|
(1,668)
|
|
(4,974)
|
|
(4,869)
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
(2,167)
|
|
(2,313)
|
|
(2,636)
|
|
(6,820)
|
|
(7,360)
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
(3,838)
|
|
(4,036)
|
|
(4,304)
|
|
(11,794)
|
|
(12,229)
|
|
Operating income
|
2,541
|
|
1,513
|
|
2,453
|
|
5,662
|
|
6,005
|
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
As of Sep. 30, 2025
|
|
|
As of Jun. 30, 2025
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
75,142
|
|
|
72,785
|
Financial assets - current
|
|
|
8,270
|
|
|
4,118
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
125,663
|
|
|
103,101
|
Inventories
|
|
|
66,182
|
|
|
57,058
|
Others
|
|
|
18,823
|
|
|
16,933
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
294,080
|
|
|
253,995
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial assets - non-current & investments - equity -method
|
|
|
41,678
|
|
|
38,409
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
397,195
|
|
|
364,849
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
|
12,725
|
|
|
11,721
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
65,439
|
|
|
65,610
|
Others
|
|
|
31,527
|
|
|
30,591
|
Total assets
|
|
|
842,644
|
|
|
765,175
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings[3]
|
|
|
59,976
|
|
|
40,369
|
Long-term debts - current portion
|
|
|
7,837
|
|
|
12,930
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
90,442
|
|
|
70,518
|
Others
|
|
|
101,298
|
|
|
125,153
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
259,553
|
|
|
248,970
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonds payable
|
|
|
17,370
|
|
|
16,668
|
Long-term borrowings[3]
|
|
|
201,577
|
|
|
162,326
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
24,591
|
|
|
22,276
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
503,091
|
|
|
450,240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
|
|
|
317,043
|
|
|
293,770
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
22,510
|
|
|
21,165
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
|
|
842,644
|
|
|
765,175
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current ratio
|
|
|
1.13
|
|
|
1.02
|
Net debt to equity ratio
|
|
|
0.63
|
|
|
0.52
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the nine months ended
|
|
|
Sep. 30
2025
|
|
Jun. 30
2025
|
|
Sep. 30
2024
|
|
Sep. 30
2025
|
|
Sep. 30
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before income tax
|
|
13,976
|
|
9,255
|
|
12,325
|
|
33,041
|
|
30,242
|
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
|
16,992
|
|
16,531
|
|
15,043
|
|
49,614
|
|
44,455
|
|
Other operating activities
|
|
(16,342)
|
|
11,059
|
|
(5,306)
|
|
(11,211)
|
|
(19,154)
|
|
Net cash generated from
|
|
14,626
|
|
36,845
|
|
22,062
|
|
71,444
|
|
55,543
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net payments for property,
|
|
(44,920)
|
|
(43,104)
|
|
(19,769)
|
|
(124,373)
|
|
(47,068)
|
|
Other investment activities
|
|
(909)
|
|
(469)
|
|
(2,593)
|
|
(2,590)
|
|
(5,284)
|
|
Net cash used in investing
|
|
(45,829)
|
|
(43,573)
|
|
(22,362)
|
|
(126,963)
|
|
(52,352)
|
|
Cash Flows from Financing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net proceeds from
|
|
49,518
|
|
22,159
|
|
30,909
|
|
87,825
|
|
18,439
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
(23,034)
|
|
-
|
|
(22,460)
|
|
(23,034)
|
|
(22,460)
|
|
Other financing activities
|
|
1,234
|
|
(662)
|
|
(51)
|
|
835
|
|
(1,177)
|
|
Net cash generated from (used
|
|
27,718
|
|
21,497
|
|
8,398
|
|
65,626
|
|
(5,198)
|
|
Foreign currency exchange
|
|
5,842
|
|
(19,084)
|
|
(2,560)
|
|
(11,458)
|
|
6,434
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and
|
|
2,357
|
|
(4,315)
|
|
5,538
|
|
(1,351)
|
|
4,427
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at
|
|
72,785
|
|
77,100
|
|
66,173
|
|
76,493
|
|
67,284
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at
|
|
75,142
|
|
72,785
|
|
71,711
|
|
75,142
|
|
71,711
|
|
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
|
[2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items.
|
[3] Borrowings include bank loans and bills payable.
