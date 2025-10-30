Anzeige
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
30.10.25 | 08:12
6,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8007,20012:16
Dow Jones News
30.10.2025 10:33 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: 
30-Oct-2025 / 09:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00B1YPC344 
 
Issuer Name 
 
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 

Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
GB 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 

City of registered office (if applicable) 

Country of registered office (if applicable) 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
 
27-Oct-2025 
 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
 
28-Oct-2025 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  12.001600       0.000000            12.001600   3874278 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous      11.000944       0.000000            11.000944     
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
GB00B1YPC344                    3874278                     12.001600 
 
Sub Total 8.A       3874278                      12.001600%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate     Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling   controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
person      undertaking the notifiable threshold  higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
 
Lansdowne    Lansdowne 
Partners     Partners   12.001600         0.000000               12.001600% 
International  (UK) LLP 
Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

28-Oct-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  406608 
EQS News ID:  2220790 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2220790&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2025 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
