XCMG Crane: XCMG Delivers Hybrid Mobile Crane XCA60_EV to Mammoet: A Milestone for Sustainable Lifting in Europe

KREFELD, Germany, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG is proud to officially hand over its cutting-edge hybrid mobile crane, the XCA60_EV, to Mammoet, the world's largest engineered heavy lifting and transport company. This milestone not only represents a strong partnership between two industry leaders, but also reflects a shared commitment to driving sustainable innovation in the lifting sector across Europe.

The XCA60_EV stands as one of XCMG's landmark achievements in advancing toward a zero-emission future. Equipped with a dual-power system, the crane can operate in fully electric mode for up to 8 hours, while offering an impressive 60-ton lifting capacity. Its advanced intelligent control system dynamically distributes torque based on real-time driving conditions, resulting in over 40% lower fuel consumption compared to conventional models.

"This delivery marks more than just a product handover-it's a step forward in redefining what's possible in sustainable lifting operations," said Zhen Li, Chairman at XCMG Europe. "We're proud to support Mammoet's efforts to reduce environmental impact and look forward to seeing the XCA60_EV contribute to a cleaner, more efficient tomorrow."

As sustainability takes center stage in the construction and heavy transport industries, XCMG continues to push the boundaries of green technology. Peter van Oostrom, Director Global Assets at Mammoet, commented: "Mammoet is proud to be investing in the XCMG XCA60_EV crane, which is another important step in our ambition to deliver sustainable heavy lifting to the Dutch market, and beyond. We look forward to seeing it deliver real results for our clients, helping to reduce the carbon impact of projects, while increasing their safety."

This investment underscores Mammoet's ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability in heavy lifting operations worldwide.

