Absolent Air Care Group AB: Peter Unelind assumes the position as President and CEO of Absolent Air Care Group as of 18 November 2025

As previously announced in press release on 9 July 2025, the Board of Directors has appointed Peter Unelind as President and CEO for Absolent Air Care Group. He will assume his position as of 18 November.

Peter Unelind is currently Division President of Crushing Solutions, Sandvik Rock Processing. In his most recent positions at Sandvik, he has led global, decentralized divisions with full responsibility for driving profitable and sustainable growth. Peter has significant industrial and international leadership experience and has held several senior management positions within operations. He holds a Master's degree in Physics and a Licentiate of Engineering (pre-doctoral degree) in Semiconductor Physics from Lund University.

Johan Westman, Chairman of the Board

Phone: +46 (0) 510 48 40 00

E-mail: johan.westman@aak.com

Ylva Krüger, SVP People & Planet

Phone: +46 (0) 721 438 226

E-mail: Ylva.Kruger@absolentgroup.com

Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser for Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ) is Redeye AB.