Xintela AB: Last patient dosed in Xintela's clinical study on difficult-to-heal leg ulcers

Xintela (XINT) announces that the last patient has been dosed in the company's clinical Phase I/IIa study with XSTEM® in patients with difficult-to-heal venous leg ulcers. XSTEM, which consists of allogeneic (donated) integrin a10ß1-selected mesenchymal stem cells, is developed and manufactured by Xintela.

Xintela's ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical study in patients with difficult-to-heal venous leg ulcers is a placebo-controlled, randomized study. Six patients with difficult-to-heal venous leg ulcers will receive one dose of XSTEM or placebo applied to the wound and will then be followed weekly for ten weeks. The primary goal of the study is to show that the treatment is safe but also that XSTEM has a positive effect on wound healing.



Xintela (XINT) is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biopharma company developing best-in class stem cell therapies. Xintela's proprietary technology uses the stem cell marker integrin a10ß1 to select and quality-assure the stem cell product XSTEM®. In a clinical Phase I/IIa study on osteoarthrits, XSTEM has shown safety as well as significant improvement of pain, knee function and cartilage and bone structure two years after treatment. A clinical study with XSTEM is also ongoing for the treatment of difficult-to-heal venous leg ulcers. Xintela conduct its business at Medicon Village in Lund, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

