CTEK AB: Interim report: "Continued growth in Low Voltage supports strengthened margins"

July-September 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 212 million (222). Organically, net sales declined by 1 percent.

The gross margin was 59.1 percent (56.4).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 32 million (30), corresponding to a margin of 15.1 percent (13.6).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -19 million (-3).

"The favourable trend in Low Voltage, meaning 12V and 24V battery charging products, continued during the quarter. Growth primarily derives from strong sales to Amazon via the Consumer division. This is partly explained by a change in Amazon's purchasing pattern, which is expected to result in comparatively lower order intake during the fourth quarter. We also saw continued high demand for Client Brand, meaning customised chargers, in the Professional division. Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter amounted to SEK -19 million (-3) and was mainly due to increased accounts receivable related to the higher share of sales to Amazon and lower accounts payable.", says Henrik Fagrenius, President and CEO of CTEK.

At the end of 2025, CTEK will launch a number of new products, thereby expanding the addressable market.

"As previously announced, we will be launching a number of new products in Low Voltage towards the end of the year. The first model in the new Premium Boosters product category is scheduled for launch at the end of the year and will be followed by another model in 2026. This will significantly expand the addressable market. We will also launch the next generation of our CS ONE, the most intelligent premium charger in the market, adding Wi-Fi functionality. Finally, we will launch NXT, a new product category that is a great complement to our existing portfolio. The new products are expected to be delivered to the first customers at the end of the year and thus will have a marginal financial impact on the fourth quarter. My assessment is that we will primarily see an increase in sales related to the new products in the first quarters of 2026.", concludes Henrik Fagrenius, President and CEO of CTEK.

