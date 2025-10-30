Hardman & Co Research

Cavendish reported PBT of £1.1m for the half-year to September 2025. Revenue was up 3% on a comparable basis - against a still tricky background for UK smaller companies - and adjusted pre-tax profit was £2.0m, marginally ahead of the same period last year. The result was an indication of the strength of the diversified revenue stream - with both private and public divisions healthily profitable - and a strong control on costs, which fell over the period. Currently, the stock is trading on 6.7x EV/NOPLAT 2026E and just 3.8x 2027E. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/cav-steadily-profitable-in-continuingly-tough-markets/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

