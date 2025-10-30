Anzeige
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2025

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2025 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2025 
30-Oct-2025 / 09:25 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2025 
 
DATE: October 30, 2025 

Please find BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2025 attached, both Turkish and English 
versions.   
 
Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com to access BRSA 
Consolidated and Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2025. 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 

Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2025 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US9001487019 
Category Code: QRT 
TIDM:      TGBD 
LEI Code:    5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  406709 
EQS News ID:  2221178 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2221178&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2025 05:25 ET (09:25 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
