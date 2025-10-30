Don't Stay Home Hungry: Local Sponsors Unite for Compassion Center's Coalition for Patient Rights Inaugural Charity Hoedown on November 15 at Paradise Recreation Center

In the face of rising costs, food insecurity, and healthcare inequality, the Compassion Center's Coalition for Patient Rights is bringing Las Vegas together for a family-friendly day of food, spirits, music, toy donations, empowerment and community care. With support from our local sponsors, bring a new toy to the charity hoedown for a free raffle ticket and the chance to join in on a good cause. The Compassion Center invites the public to eat, drink, dance, and connect- raising funds and awareness for patient rights, veteran support, and vital local programs for all those who need them.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / The community is invited to come together for good food, great music, and even greater causes at the Compassion Center's Coalition for Patient Rights Inaugural Charity Hoedown , happening Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at 4775 McLeod Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89121 (Paradise Recreation Center).

Hosted in support of underserved patients, veterans, and families in need, the event will benefit critical local programs-including integrative health care, food security, patient rights, and education, PLUS a Toy Drive for our Hometown Heroes . This year's theme, "Don't Stay Home Hungry" , is more than just a motto-it's a call to action.

Featuring Comedic Legend Lex LasVegas as Emcee

The hoedown will be emceed by none other than Lex LasVegas (Instagram: @lexlasvegas ), a local voice of unity and community culture known for bringing the energy, realness, and rhythm to every stage he hosts. Expect laughs, love, and a local vibe that keeps the crowd engaged all day long.

"Lex brings a special kind of Vegas soul to his community events and CPR is proud to share our stage with him," said James B Creel, PgM, CPR Legislative Advocate. "He's the perfect voice to represent the Compassion Center and what this community event is all about-connection, compassion, and commUnity."

Featuring Country Music Star Jonny Hazard

Joining the musical lineup is Las Vegas's own Country Music Star Jonny Hazard ( @JonnyHazardMusic | www.jonnyhazard.com ), known for electrifying blends of country grit and rock and roll soul. With a voice that stirs the heart and a presence that lights up the stage, Jonny will headline the live entertainment, delivering a high-energy performance that celebrates freedom, resilience, and the spirit of community.

"Having Jonny Hazard on stage is a game-changer," said Sarah Schwefel, CPR's Executive Director. "He doesn't just perform-he moves people. He's one of Vegas's finest, and we're honored to have him join this cause."

Sponsors Stepping Up for the Community

Supporting Operation Warm Heart's Toy Drive

This year's Charity Hoedown proudly partners with Operation Warm Heart, a nonprofit initiative led by First Sergeants at Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases. Attendees who bring a new, unwrapped toy valued over $3 will receive an extra raffle ticket for amazing prizes. All toys support Operation Warm Heart's Adopt-a-Family Program, which helps military families and base personnel facing hardship during the holidays with food, gift cards, and other vital resources.

A special shoutout to the following group of powerful sponsors who already stepped up to make this event possible:

Bursting Through - Fostering inclusion and courageous dialogue across America. (https://burstingthrough.us/)

Moms for Liberty - Advocating for family-first policy and local empowerment. (https://www.momsforliberty.org/)

True Vet Solutions - Advocating on behalf of veterans, providing benefits guidance. (https://truevetsolutions.com/)

The Tejero-Holmes Foundation - Championing next-generation education and opportunity, by bringing music to children across Southern Nevada. (https://www.tejero-holmesfoundation.org/)

Highway Country 107.3 & 101.5 and the Highway Radio Group - Broadcasting regional support across Las Vegas and Southern California. (https://highwayradio.com/)

Vegas Wellness Magazine - Bringing integrative care and natural health solutions to the front lines of patient-centered medicine. (https://www.vegaswellnessmag.com/)

Come Hungry. Leave Connected.

The family-friendly hoedown will feature:

A food court full of snacks, food, spirits and beverages

Live music, DJs, and dancing on the dancefloor, at the soundstage

A bounce house and kids' activity zone

Booths from community service providers, clinics, and advocates

An open-to-all resource hub to help families bridge gaps in food, housing, medical care, and mental health

Admission starts at just $1 , with added entry options available through donation

Premium Sponsorships Still Available

Exceptional sponsorship opportunities remain, including:

Food Court Sponsor - $2,500

Soundstage Sponsor - $1,250

Bounce House Sponsor - $1,000

Exhibitor Booths - $500

Community Supporters - $100+

All sponsors over $500 will be recognized in a national Associated Press press release , receive shoutouts on stage, have on-site branding , and be featured across social media campaigns and flyers . All other supporters will be warmly recognized and thanked throughout the event.

"Now's the time to show up for your city," added Sarah Schwefel, Executive Director of CPR. "If you believe in patient rights, veterans' services, and keeping our local neighbors fed and healthy-there's a place for you here."

Event Location:

Paradise Recreation Center

4775 McLeod Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

For sponsorships, vendor info, or volunteer opportunities , email Sarah.Schwefel@Compassion-Center.org or visit https://coalitionforpatientrights.org/events/

Don't Stay Home Hungry.

Eat, dance, connect, and give back. Together, we'll nourish more than just stomachs-we'll nourish our city.

About the Compassion Center

The Compassion Center is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to advancing and promoting integrative health and wellness in the local community. Through education, outreach, and support programs, the Compassion Center ensures every individual they touch has access to the tools and resources they need to live healthier, more empowered lives.

To learn more about Compassion Center, please visit: https://compassion-center.org

About the Coalition for Patient Rights

Coalition for Patient Rights (CPR) is a nonpartisan, patient-led advocacy network dedicated to ensuring that healthcare policy and practice remain centered on patient safety, access, and dignity. CPR advances reforms that remove barriers to care, protect civil liberties, and align regulation with real-world science-so patients, providers, and communities can thrive.

CPR's Five Pillars

Bring About Regulatory Change - Campaign for state and federal reforms that expand access to high-quality healthcare. Highlight the Inadequacies and Failures of the Current System - Call out restricted treatment choice and other systemic gaps that harm patients. Educate People About the Treatments They Are Given - Increase transparency about what's in medicines and how components may affect the body. Improve the Environment - Advocate for clean water and air as foundations of public health. Safeguard the Use of New Technologies - Ensure healthcare technology and data are used safely, accountably, and for patient benefit.

To learn more about Coalition for Patient Rights, please visit: https://coalitionforpatientrights.org

To learn more about the Coalition for Patient Rights' Events like these, please visit: https://coalitionforpatientrights.org

Important Contacts:

Contact: Sarah Schwefel - Executive Director of Fundraising and Advocacy

Email: sarah.schwefel@compassion-center.org

Phone: 702-350-1874

Events: https://coalitionforpatientrights.org/events

Tickets: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/compassion-center-coalition-for-patient-rights-innaugural-hoedown

