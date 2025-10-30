Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (OTCQB: LFGMF) (FSE: 8R20) ("Universal Digital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") with ReYuu Japan Inc. ("ReYuu") to establish a strategic collaboration framework supporting ReYuu's digital-asset treasury initiatives in Japan.

Under the MOU, Universal Digital will take the lead in developing and coordinating a potential loan facility of up to USD 100 million, intended to support ReYuu's digital-asset treasury strategy.

"This MOU strengthens our strategic partnership with ReYuu Japan and marks an important step in exploring new financing and treasury models for digital-asset integration," said Chris Yeung, Chief Executive Officer of Universal Digital. "By aligning with ReYuu, we are positioning Universal Digital to participate in the development of responsible, institutionally oriented digital-asset frameworks across Asia."

The MOU was signed on October 29, 2025, and will automatically renew on an annual basis unless terminated by either party with thirty (30) days' prior written notice. It sets out the parties' intention to collaborate, subject to the negotiation and completion of definitive agreements, and does not create any binding obligation regarding financing terms or capital commitments. The MOU is governed by the laws of Japan.

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

About ReYuu

ReYuu is engaged in reuse-related businesses that handle reused mobile terminals, as well as communications terminal equipment rental for corporations. The reuse-related business mainly buys and sells reused communication terminal equipment such as smartphones, tablets, and personal computers.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, statements relating to the expected strategic and market benefits of the Company's Memorandum of Understanding with ReYuu Japan Inc.; the potential structure, size and timing of any financing framework contemplated by the MOU; the Company's ability to advance its digital-asset investment strategy, market positioning, investor awareness, and stakeholder engagement; as well as statements relating to the Company's overall business strategy, investor engagement, regulatory approvals, the availability of capital, anticipated timelines, and general economic, financial, market and political conditions. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company continuing its anticipated business strategy, including, without limitation, availability of capital to complete proposed transactions or pursue its strategic initiatives; expectations with respect to market conditions, investor engagement, regulatory approvals; that the parties to the MOU will continue to cooperate in good faith toward potential definitive agreements; that ReYuu will support the development of financing and treasury models in Japan; that any financing facility contemplated by the MOU will remain subject to further negotiation, due diligence and regulatory review; that the Company can access financing on acceptable terms; and other business and economic considerations. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, availability of capital to complete proposed transactions or pursue its strategic initiatives; the risk that the Company does not realize the anticipated benefits of the MOU or any future definitive agreements with ReYuu; the risk that the financing facility contemplated by the MOU is not completed or does not proceed on the terms expected; reliance on third parties over whom the Company has no control; changes in general economic, market or regulatory conditions (in Canada, Japan or elsewhere); and volatility in digital-asset and capital markets. Please see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form dated June 3, 2025 for the year ended January 31, 2025.

