Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Forward looking statements regarding the expectations 30-Oct-2025 / 09:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Forward looking statements regarding the expectations DATE: October 30, 2025 As per the Article 10 of the "Communiqué on Material Events Disclosure" (II-15.1) of Capital Markets Board, T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. has announced it's forward looking statements regarding the expectations for the year 2025 on January 29, 2025. On October 30, 2025, taking into account macroeconomic developments and the CBRT's tight monetary stance, the Bank revised the expectations for some P&L items. Although the expectation for expansion in the net interest margin was revised downward, the initial target for average return on equity has been maintained on the back of better-than-expected net cost of risk and strong commission income growth. The table containing the related revisions was published on the Public Disclosure Platform and and Garanti BBVA Investor Relations' website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com in Operating Plan Guidance Presentations section. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: Forward looking statements regarding the expectations =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 406710 EQS News ID: 2221182 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

