WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
30.10.25 | 08:12
2,380 Euro
-6,30 % -0,160
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3802,68012:25
Dow Jones News
30.10.2025 11:03 Uhr
218 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Forward looking statements regarding the expectations

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Forward looking statements regarding the expectations 
30-Oct-2025 / 09:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Forward looking statements regarding the expectations 
 
DATE: October 30, 2025 

As per the Article 10 of the "Communiqué on Material Events Disclosure" (II-15.1) of Capital Markets Board, T. Garanti 
Bankasi A.S. has announced it's forward looking statements regarding the expectations for the year 2025 on January 29, 
2025. On October 30, 2025, taking into account macroeconomic developments and the CBRT's tight monetary stance, the 
Bank revised the expectations for some P&L items. Although the expectation for expansion in the net interest margin was 
revised downward, the initial target for average return on equity has been maintained on the back of 
better-than-expected net cost of risk and strong commission income growth. 

The table containing the related revisions was published on the Public Disclosure Platform and and Garanti BBVA 
Investor Relations' website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com in Operating Plan Guidance Presentations section. 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 

Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Forward looking statements regarding the expectations 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      TGBD 
LEI Code:    5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  406710 
EQS News ID:  2221182 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2221182&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2025 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
