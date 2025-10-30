Corlytics has been ranked Category Leader in the 2025 Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Regulatory Intelligence Solutions. Corlytics' rating in the influential global ranking affirms the company's position as the global authority in regulatory intelligence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030553434/en/

2025 Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Regulatory Intelligence Solutions

This recognition comes as financial institutions face mounting regulatory complexity. With over 45 regulatory changes issued globally every day, firms spend billions annually managing compliance and risk, while regulatory breaches routinely cost firms hundreds of millions in fines and reputational damage.

The last mile of AI: we need actions, not alerts

In the age of AI, accuracy, trust and governance are more critical than ever. Corlytics has built its reputation on delivering proven precision through ensemble AI models enhanced with subject matter expert oversight and careful validation. The platform provides the fastest end-to-end regulatory intelligence from horizon scanning and obligations mapping through to policies, controls, monitoring, and attestation, enabling financial institutions to stay ahead.

"Corlytics' positioning as Category Leader in Chartis' RiskTech Quadrant for Regulatory Intelligence reflects its position as a technically advanced, globally recognised regulation technology platform," said Michael Versace, Research Director at Chartis. "Corlytics excels at combining AI-powered monitoring of regulatory content, enforcement actions and notices from authorities around the globe, employing machine learning classification and predictive analytics to prioritise client actions against regulatory risks."

Governed AI, not "black box"

Corlytics leads in AI governance as the first RegTech to achieve ISO 42001 certification, aligning with the EU AI Act, US NIST framework, Canada's Bill C-27, and OECD principles. This leadership is why Corlytics is trusted by 40% of the world's top 30 banks.

"This recognition reflects over a decade of focused investment in building scalable, precise and governance-first, AI-powered technology," said John Byrne, Founder and CEO at Corlytics. "As regulation evolves globally, our priority is to deliver responsible systems that combine the strengths of multiple AI models with the oversight of our SMEs. Winning on precision, not promises."

ABOUT CHARTIS

Chartis is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology and is part of Incisive Media which has market leading brands such as Risk and Waters Technology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through better risk management, corporate governance and compliance and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

ABOUT CORLYTICS

Corlytics is the regulatory technology partner of choice for Tier 1 banks, insurers and financial services providers worldwide. Its precision FIUI (Find, Interpret, Understand, Implement) regulatory technology is reshaping compliance by embedding intelligence directly into regulatory content. With over €50 million invested in R&D, Corlytics leads with a vision to transform how organisations manage regulatory risk through the power of AI.

More information is available at www.corlytics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030553434/en/

Contacts:

Emma Weeks, emma@milkandhoneypr.com, 07494 492419