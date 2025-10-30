Wayflyer, the leading financing platform for consumer brands, today announced its expansion beyond eCommerce to serve small and medium-sized businesses across a wide variety of industries. The move signals the next stage in Wayflyer's mission to give more founders fast, fair, and flexible access to capital.

Many founders and business owners face an outdated lending system that is slow, costly, and often shuts them out, forcing a choice between predatory lending or relying heavily on credit cards. Wayflyer takes a different approach to lending. Its proprietary system dives deep to consume and analyse operating data such as Point of Sale systems at scale to leverage it for underwriting criteria. By leveraging real-time data and integrated technology, Wayflyer can assess performance, move quickly, and deliver non-dilutive capital that grows with the business.

Now, Wayflyer brings its proven model to key sectors including retail, SaaS, consumer services, and healthcare industries built on recurring, high-volume transactions where growth depends on fast, flexible funding.

"We've built an underwriting model that can scale sustainably across industries," said Aidan Corbett, CEO co-founder of Wayflyer. "When businesses need to move fast, we make sure capital moves with them. Already profitable in several of the world's most rate-sensitive markets, we're proving that flexible capital can be both sustainable and transformative."

The move underscores market confidence in Wayflyer's ability to execute with pace and precision following their successful deployment of over $5 billion to the eCommerce sector. Wayflyer's growth strategy is focused on legacy and longevity for the world's small and medium-sized businesses.

The market for small business financing in these new verticals runs into the tens to hundreds of billions annually across the U.S. and U.K., with consistent demand from business owners looking for fast, fair, and flexible funding.

For more information or to apply for funding, visit Wayflyer.com

About Wayflyer

Wayflyer is a financing platform that empowers consumer brands to scale with fast, flexible, and non-dilutive funding. By leveraging data-driven insights and advanced analytics, Wayflyer helps consumer brands optimize cash flow, invest in marketing, and seize growth opportunities with confidence. Since its launch in 2020, Wayflyer has deployed over $5 billion in working capital to thousands of brands worldwide. For more information, visit www.wayflyer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030687619/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Lewis Jones, Head of Communications, Wayflyer: press@wayflyer.com