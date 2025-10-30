New investors Fidelity Management Research Company, Janus Henderson Investors and Blackstone Multi-Asset Investing join Series C syndicate led by Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners

Funding will accelerate TUB-040 development to broaden its potential for patients following compelling first clinical results presented at ESMO 2025 and advance the company's pipeline and ADC-technology innovation

Tubulis today announced a second and final closing of its Series C round totaling €344M (US $401M). The second closing brought in additional new investors Fidelity Management Research Company, Janus Henderson Investors and Blackstone Multi-Asset Investing to a syndicate led by Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners with participation from additional new investors Wellington Management and Ascenta Capital. Existing investors who supported the Series C include Nextech Invest, EQT Life Sciences, Frazier Life Sciences, Andera Partners, Deep Track Capital, Bayern Kapital, Fund+, High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), OCCIDENT, and Seventure Partners.

The additional funds will enable the company to further accelerate its plans to initiate pivotal trials with lead antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidate TUB-040, explore earlier lines of treatment in ovarian cancer, and expand into combination regimens and new solid tumor indications. The combined capital will advance Tubulis' pipeline, including the clinical-stage ADC candidate TUB-030, and several preclinical programs. In addition, it will allow Tubulis to stay at the forefront of innovation with its proprietary ADC platform technologies to access novel applications and further optimize the ADC modality.

"We are expanding our syndicate with prestigious investors who all have significant track-records and a strategic long-term focus. The combined group of funds enables us to accelerate our clinical development plans and further expand our global footprint," said Dr. Dominik Schumacher, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Tubulis. "We are now in a strong position to deliver on our goal realizing the full potential of the ADC drug class for more patients."

Tubulis recently provided first positive early clinical data from its NAPISTAR1-01 Phase I/IIa study (NCT06303505) in a late-breaking oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025 in Berlin, Germany. The results from the company's lead ADC, TUB-040, in platinum-resistant high-grade serous ovarian cancer (PROC-HGSOC) validated Tubulis' proprietary Tubutecan technology and established clear proof of concept for the company's most advanced ADC targeting NaPi2b. TUB-040 showed a highly differentiated clinical profile in the ADC field, with anti-tumor activity beginning at low doses with a broad therapeutic window and a good safety and tolerability profile.

