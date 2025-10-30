Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - The Energy Futures Lab (EFL), in partnership with the TMX Group, will host a hybrid event titled Why the West? Unlocking Western Canada's Climate and Carbon Competitiveness in the Critical Minerals Value Chain on November 26, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. MST at the Energy Transition Centre in Calgary as part of Canada's Climate Week XChange. The event will feature a livestreamed expert panel from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. MST.

As global demand for secure and responsible supplies of critical minerals accelerates, Western and Northern Canada are emerging as essential contributors to an integrated national value chain. The region's abundant resources, deep technical expertise, and strong industrial capacity position it to play a defining role in advancing Canada's economic and climate ambitions - yet much of this potential remains untapped.

Co-hosted by Energy Futures Lab and TMX Group, the event will bring together leading experts, industry innovators, policymakers, and issuers to explore how Canada can shift from promise to progress, advancing sustainable development and competitive advantage across the critical minerals ecosystem.

The event also highlights the recent launch of the Western Canadian Critical Materials Alliance (WCCMA) - a collaborative initiative convened by the Energy Futures Lab to align the emerging ecosystem around a shared, cohesive regional strategy. The WCCMA aims to position Western Canada not merely as a supplier of raw resources, but as a global hub for processing, refining, and recycling - ensuring Canada captures the benefits of value-added opportunities.

While Western Canada holds some of the world's most promising critical mineral reserves, the region still faces gaps in midstream processing and refining capacity. Addressing these challenges through coordinated action and investment could unlock major opportunities for economic growth, trade diversification, and climate resilience.

By connecting innovators, Indigenous partners, and industry leaders, this opportunity strengthens both Canada's competitiveness and commitment to broader energy transition and climate leadership.

Event Details:

Title: Why the West? Unlocking Western Canada's Climate and Carbon Competitiveness in the Critical Minerals Value Chain

Date: November 26, 2025

November 26, 2025 Time: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. MST

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. MST Location: Energy Transition Centre, Calgary

Energy Transition Centre, Calgary Livestream: 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. MST

10:00 - 11:00 a.m. MST Registration required: In-person https://bit.ly/whythewest Livestream https://bit.ly/streamwhythewest



About the Energy Futures Lab

The Energy Futures Lab is a trusted convenor, connector, storyteller, and catalyzer of innovative energy solutions, founded in 2015 to bridge growing polarization in Canada's energy conversation. As one of Canada's longest-running social innovation labs, it brings together diverse stakeholders to collaboratively tackle complex, system-level challenges and to co-create solutions for a low-emission future rooted in sustainability and the interconnectedness of social, economic, and energy systems.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272502

SOURCE: Canada Climate Week XChange