WKN: A1W92K | ISIN: KYG4820C1309
30.10.2025
Inspur Group: Inspur Showcases at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 13-17, 2025, the 2025 GITEX GLOBAL exhibition grandly opened in Dubai. Inspur was invited to participate, showcasing its related technological products, solutions, and application scenarios at the event's Achievement Exhibition. During the exhibition, Inspur successfully facilitated the implementation of strategic cooperation.

At the Achievement Exhibition, Inspur comprehensively demonstrated its "AI + Deep Industry Integration" products and solutions. Key highlights included Artificial Intelligence + Industrial Internet, Industry-Specific Intelligent Cloud, One-Stop Data Centers, Intelligent Wireless Networks, Next-Generation Intelligent ERP, Open-Source Databases, as well as intelligent upgrades for deep vertical industries such as Smart Transportation, Smart Water Conservancy and Agriculture, Smart Healthcare, Smart Education, and Smart Manufacturing. On-site, Inspur actively invited and organized clients and partners to visit its booth for exchanges.

More than 60 companies from 15 countries and regions, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Yemen, engaged in cooperation and exchange discussions centered around business activities. Inspur Communication Information Saudi Branch signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Unicom Global (Saudi Arabia).

Inspur is a leading Chinese provider of cloud computing and big data services. Its main businesses encompass computing equipment, software, cloud computing services, next-generation communication, big data, and various application scenarios. It has provided IT products and services to over 120 countries and regions worldwide. In recent years, Inspur Group has actively implemented its "Three-Wheel Drive" strategy - hardware, software, and cloud computing services - continuously driving industrial innovation through technological innovation and accelerating the cultivation and development of new quality productive forces. To date, Inspur Group has established 12 national-level innovation platforms, including a cross-industry, cross-sector industrial internet platform. It has participated in formulating over 290 national and higher-level standards and led the development of all foundational national standards in the server field. The group holds more than 20,000 authorized invention patents. Regarding product positioning, Inspur holds the second-largest global and largest Chinese market share in servers, ranks third globally and first in China in storage installed capacity, and holds the leading market share in China for large-scale group management software.

Headquartered in Jinan, China, Inspur has multiple R&D centers and branches worldwide and employs over 30,000 people.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inspur-showcases-at-gitex-global-2025-in-dubai-302599697.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
