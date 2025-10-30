Armenia's installed solar capacity has reached 1 GW, and the government is likely to replace its subsidy program for standalone solar projects with one focused on hybrid and storage systems, according to the nation's infrastructure ministry.Armenia has surpassed 1 GW of installed solar capacity, meeting its national solar target four years ahead of schedule, according to Infrastructure Minister David Khudadtyan. The announcement, first reported by the ARKA news agency, marks a significant milestone for the nation's clean energy transition. Khudadtyan said the government is preparing to adjust ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...