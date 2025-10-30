Highlights (third-quarter 2025 versus third-quarter 2024, unless otherwise noted):
- Record enterprise bookings of $6 billion, up 15 percent; organic bookings up 13 percent
- Bookings strength led by Americas Commercial HVAC, up approximately 30 percent, applied solutions up over 100 percent
- GAAP operating margin up 150 bps, adjusted operating margin* up 170 bps
- GAAP continuing EPS of $3.82; adjusted continuing EPS* of $3.88, up 15 percent
- Enterprise backlog of $7.2 billion, up 7 percent versus year-end 2024
Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, today reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $3.82 for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted continuing EPS was $3.88, up 15 percent.
Third-Quarter 2025 Results
Financial Comparisons Third-Quarter Continuing Operations
$, millions except EPS
Q3 2025
Q3 2024
Y-O-Y Change
Organic Y-O-Y Change
Bookings
$5,979
$5,213
15%
13%
Net Revenues
$5,743
$5,441
6%
4%
GAAP Operating Income
$1,165
$1,025
14%
GAAP Operating Margin
20.3%
18.8%
150 bps
Adjusted Operating Income*
$1,182
$1,026
15%
Adjusted Operating Margin*
20.6%
18.9%
170 bps
Adjusted EBITDA*
$1,252
$1,127
11%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin*
21.8%
20.7%
110 bps
GAAP Continuing EPS
$3.82
$3.43
11%
Adjusted Continuing EPS
$3.88
$3.37
15%
Pre-Tax Non-GAAP Adjustments, net**
$16.7
$1.2
$15.5
**For details see table 2 and 3 of the news release.
"In the third quarter, we delivered 15% adjusted EPS growth and achieved all-time-high quarterly bookings of $6 billion, up 13% organically, despite challenging residential markets," said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO, Trane Technologies. "Our commercial HVAC business remains strong, and our project pipeline continues to expand as customers increasingly choose Trane Technologies for the most efficient and sustainable solutions.
"Our performance continues to be led by Americas commercial HVAC, with organic bookings up 30% -- driven by more than 100% growth in applied solutions -- and organic revenue up low-teens in the quarter.
"With our leading innovation, elevated backlog, and strong financial position, we are well-positioned to continue to deliver differentiated shareholder value over the long term."
Highlights from the Third Quarter of 2025 (all comparisons against third-quarter 2024 unless otherwise noted)
- Strong bookings of $6 billion, up 15 percent; organic bookings up 13 percent. Bookings strength led by Commercial HVAC, up approximately 30 percent.
- Book-to-bill was more than 100 percent in Commercial HVAC in all regions.
- Enterprise reported revenues were up 6 percent; organic revenues were up 4 percent.
- Excluding Residential, enterprise organic bookings and revenues were up 26 percent and 10 percent, respectively.
- GAAP operating margin was up 150 basis points, adjusted operating margin was up 170 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 110 basis points.
- Volume growth, positive price realization and productivity more than offset inflation. The Company also continued high levels of business reinvestment.
Third-Quarter Business Review (all comparisons against third-quarter 2024 unless otherwise noted)
Americas Segment: innovates for customers in the North America and Latin America regions. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating, cooling and ventilation systems, building controls and solutions, energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions.
$, millions
Q3 2025
Q3 2024
Y-O-Y Change
Organic Y-O-Y Change
Bookings
$4,814.6
$4,296.9
12%
12%
Net Revenues
$4,663.3
$4,474.9
4%
4%
GAAP Operating Income
$1,002.6
$922.3
9%
GAAP Operating Margin
21.5%
20.6%
90 bps
Adjusted Operating Income
$1,018.0
$920.7
11%
Adjusted Operating Margin
21.8%
20.6%
120 bps
Adjusted EBITDA
$1,077.4
$993.9
8%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
23.1%
22.2%
90 bps
- Strong bookings of $4.8 billion; reported and organic bookings both up 12 percent.
- Bookings strength led by Americas Commercial HVAC, up approximately 30 percent, more than offsetting a decline in Residential bookings.
- Reported and organic revenues were both up 4 percent.
- Excluding Residential, Americas organic bookings and revenues were up 28 percent and 11 percent respectively.
- GAAP operating margin was up 90 basis points, adjusted operating margin was up 120 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 90 basis points.
- Strong volume growth in Commercial HVAC and positive price realization and productivity across the Americas segment more than offset inflation and lower volumes in Residential. The Company also continued high levels of business reinvestment.
Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment: innovates for customers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. The EMEA segment encompasses heating, cooling and ventilation systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings and transport refrigeration systems and solutions.
$, millions
Q3 2025
Q3 2024
Y-O-Y Change
Organic Y-O-Y Change
Bookings
$791.1
$637.0
24%
14%
Net Revenues
$749.6
$667.8
12%
3%
GAAP Operating Income
$147.0
$137.4
7%
GAAP Operating Margin
19.6%
20.6%
(100) bps
Adjusted Operating Income
$147.9
$137.1
8%
Adjusted Operating Margin
19.7%
20.5%
(80) bps
Adjusted EBITDA
$157.4
$144.3
9%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
21.0%
21.6%
(60) bps
- Strong bookings up 24 percent; organic bookings up 14 percent.
- Reported revenues were up 12 percent including approximately 5 percentage points of positive foreign exchange impact and approximately 4 percentage points related to acquisitions. Organic revenues were up 3 percent.
- GAAP operating margin was down 100 basis points; adjusted operating margin was down 80 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin was down 60 basis points.
- Volume growth and productivity were more than offset by acquisition-related integration costs, and continued high levels of business reinvestment and inflation.
Asia Pacific Segment: innovates for customers throughout the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific segment encompasses heating, cooling and ventilation systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings and transport refrigeration systems and solutions.
$, millions
Q3 2025
Q3 2024
Y-O-Y Change
Organic Y-O-Y Change
Bookings
$373.4
$279.0
34%
32%
Net Revenues
$329.6
$298.5
10%
9%
GAAP Operating Income
$74.2
$56.9
30%
GAAP Operating Margin
22.5%
19.1%
340 bps
Adjusted Operating Income
$74.2
$56.9
30%
Adjusted Operating Margin
22.5%
19.1%
340 bps
Adjusted EBITDA
$76.8
$62.7
22%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
23.3%
21.0%
230 bps
- Strong bookings up 34 percent, organic bookings up 32 percent.
- Reported revenues were up 10 percent, including approximately 1 percentage point of positive foreign exchange impact. Organic revenues were up 9 percent.
- GAAP operating margin and adjusted operating margin were up 340 basis points, and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 230 basis points.
- Strong volume growth, positive price realization and productivity more than offset inflation. The Company also continued high levels of business reinvestment.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
$, millions
Q3 2025
Q3 2024
Y-O-Y Change
Cash From Continuing Operating Activities Y-T-D
$2,054
$2,272
($218)
Free Cash Flow Y-T-D*
$1,786
$2,038
($252)
Working Capital/Revenue*
3.9%
2.2%
170 bps
Cash Balance September 30
$1,126
$1,928
($802)
Debt Balance September 30
$4,616
$5,269
($653)
- Through September 30, 2025, cash flow from continuing operating activities was approximately $2.1 billion and free cash flow was approximately $1.8 billion.
- Year-to-date through October, the Company deployed or committed approximately $2.8 billion of capital including approximately $840 million for dividends, $420 million for M&A, $1.35 billion for share repurchases and $150 million for debt retirement.
- The Company expects to pay a competitive and growing dividend and to deploy 100 percent of excess cash to shareholders over time.
Full-Year 2025 Guidance
- The Company expects full-year 2025 reported revenue growth of approximately 7 percent, including 1 percentage point related to acquisitions, and organic revenue growth of approximately 6 percent versus full-year 2024.
- The Company expects GAAP continuing EPS for full-year 2025 of approximately $13.15 to $13.25, including $0.20 for non-GAAP adjustments. The Company expects adjusted continuing EPS for full-year 2025 of $12.95 to $13.05.
- Additional information regarding the Company's 2025 guidance is included in the Company's third-quarter earnings presentation found at www.tranetechnologies.com in the Investor Relations section.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more information, visit tranetechnologies.com.
10/30/2025
*Q3 and Year-to-Date Non-GAAP measures definitions
Adjusted operating income in 2025 is defined as GAAP operating income adjusted for restructuring costs, merger and acquisition transaction costs, and a non-cash adjustment for contingent consideration. Adjusted operating income in 2024 is defined as GAAP operating income adjusted for restructuring costs, merger and acquisition transaction costs, legacy legal liability, and a non-cash adjustment for contingent consideration. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures on tables 2, 3 and 4 of the news release.
Adjusted operating margin is defined as the ratio of adjusted operating income divided by net revenues.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc (Adjusted net earnings) in 2025 is defined as GAAP earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc adjusted for net of tax impacts of restructuring costs, merger and acquisition transaction costs, and a non-cash adjustment for contingent consideration. Adjusted net earnings in 2024 is defined as GAAP earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc adjusted for net of tax impacts of restructuring costs, merger and acquisition transaction costs, legacy legal liability, a non-cash adjustment for contingent consideration, and a U.S. discrete tax benefit. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures on tables 2 and 3 of the news release.
Adjusted continuing EPS in 2025 is defined as GAAP continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc adjusted for net of tax impacts of restructuring costs, merger and acquisition transaction costs, and a non-cash adjustment for contingent consideration. Adjusted continuing EPS in 2024 is defined as GAAP continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc adjusted for net of tax impacts of restructuring costs, merger and acquisition transaction costs, legacy legal liability, a non-cash adjustment for contingent consideration, and a U.S. discrete tax benefit. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures on tables 2 and 3 of the news release.
Adjusted EBITDA in 2025 is defined as adjusted operating income adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization expense and include other income (expense), net. Adjusted EBITDA in 2024 is defined as adjusted operating income adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization expense and include other income (expense), net. Other income (expense), net mainly comprises interest income, foreign currency exchange gains and losses and certain components of pension and postretirement benefit costs. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures on tables 4 and 5 of the news release.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as the ratio of adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.
Adjusted effective tax rate for 2025 is defined as the ratio of income tax expense adjusted for the net tax effect of adjustments for restructuring costs, and merger and acquisition transaction costs divided by adjusted net earnings. Adjusted effective tax rate for 2024 is defined as the ratio of income tax expense adjusted for a U.S. discrete tax benefit and the net tax effect of adjustments for restructuring costs, merger and acquisition transaction costs, and legacy legal liability divided by adjusted net earnings. This measure allows for a direct comparison of the effective tax rate between periods.
Free cash flow in 2025 is defined as net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures, cash payments for restructuring costs, legacy legal liability, and merger and acquisition transaction costs. Free cash flow in 2024 is defined as net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures, cash payments for restructuring costs, legacy legal liability, and merger and acquisition transaction costs. Please refer to the free cash flow reconciliation on table 8 of the news release.
Operating leverage is defined as the ratio of the change in adjusted operating income for the current period (e.g. Q3 2025) less the prior period (e.g. Q3 2024), divided by the change in net revenues for the current period less the prior period.
Organic revenue is defined as GAAP net revenues adjusted for the impact of currency and acquisitions.
Organic bookings is defined as reported orders in the current period adjusted for the impact of currency and acquisitions.
Working capital measures a firm's operating liquidity position and its overall effectiveness in managing the enterprise's current accounts.
- Working capital is calculated by adding net accounts and notes receivables and inventories and subtracting total current liabilities that exclude short-term debt, dividend payable and income tax payables.
- Working capital as a percent of revenue is calculated by dividing the working capital balance (e.g. as of September 30) by the annualized revenue for the period (e.g. reported revenues for the three months ended September 30 multiplied by 4 to annualize for a full year).
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The following schedules provide non-GAAP financial information and a quantitative reconciliation of the difference between the non-GAAP financial measures and the financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP.
The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. They have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our businesses as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies.
We believe the non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends used in assessing our financial condition and results of operations.
Non-GAAP financial measures assist investors with analyzing our business results as well as with predicting future performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are also reviewed by management in order to evaluate the financial performance of each segment. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors and management to assess the operating performance of the Company.
As a result, one should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for our results reported under GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by analyzing results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis, prominently disclosing GAAP results and providing reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results.
Table 1
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(In millions, except per share amounts)
UNAUDITED
For the quarter
For the nine months
ended September 30,
ended September 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net revenues
5,742.5
5,441.2
16,177.4
14,964.2
Cost of goods sold
(3,624.3
(3,466.8
(10,221.1
(9,594.5
Selling and administrative expenses
(952.9
(949.8
(2,807.9
(2,677.2
Operating income
1,165.3
1,024.6
3,148.4
2,692.5
Interest expense
(55.6
(63.0
(171.1
(178.5
Other income/(expense), net
(18.0
6.3
(40.0
(22.8
Earnings before income taxes
1,091.7
967.9
2,937.3
2,491.2
Provision for income taxes
(231.5
(181.1
(583.1
(492.3
Earnings from continuing operations
860.2
786.8
2,354.2
1,998.9
Discontinued operations, net of tax
(9.4
(8.9
(15.4
(21.3
Net earnings
850.8
777.9
2,338.8
1,977.6
Less: Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3.2
(5.9
(11.5
(14.0
Net earnings attributable to Trane Technologies plc
847.6
772.0
2,327.3
1,963.6
Amounts attributable to Trane Technologies plc ordinary shareholders:
Continuing operations
857.0
780.9
2,342.7
1,984.9
Discontinued operations
(9.4
(8.9
(15.4
(21.3
Net earnings
847.6
772.0
2,327.3
1,963.6
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Trane Technologies plc ordinary shareholders:
Continuing operations
3.82
3.43
10.40
8.68
Discontinued operations
(0.04
(0.04
(0.07
(0.09
Net earnings
3.78
3.39
10.33
8.59
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Diluted
224.4
228.0
225.3
228.8
Table 2
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP
(In millions, except per share amounts)
UNAUDITED
For the quarter ended September 30, 2025
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025
As
As
As
As
Reported
Adjustments
Adjusted
Reported
Adjustments
Adjusted
Net revenues
5,742.5
5,742.5
16,177.4
16,177.4
Operating income
1,165.3
16.7
(a,b)
1,182.0
3,148.4
(40.5
(a,b,c)
3,107.9
Operating margin
20.3
20.6
19.5
19.2
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
1,091.7
16.7
(a,b)
1,108.4
2,937.3
(40.5
(a,b,c)
2,896.8
Provision for income taxes
(231.5
(4.1
(d)
(235.6
(583.1
(5.1
(d)
(588.2
Effective tax rate
21.2
21.3
19.9
20.3
Earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc
857.0
12.6
(e)
869.6
2,342.7
(45.6
(e)
2,297.1
Diluted earnings per common share
Continuing operations
3.82
0.06
3.88
10.40
(0.20
10.20
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Diluted
224.4
224.4
225.3
225.3
Detail of Adjustments:
(a)
Restructuring costs (COGS SG&A)
16.3
17.6
(b)
M&A transaction costs (SG&A)
0.4
3.1
(c)
Non-cash adjustment for contingent consideration (SG&A)
(61.2
(d)
Tax impact of adjustments (a,b)
(4.1
(5.1
(e)
Impact of adjustments on earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc
12.6
(45.6
Pre-tax impact of adjustments on cost of goods sold
4.2
4.5
Pre-tax impact of adjustments on selling administrative expenses
12.5
(45.0
Pre-tax impact of adjustments on operating income
16.7
(40.5
Table 3
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP
(In millions, except per share amounts)
UNAUDITED
For the quarter ended September 30, 2024
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024
As
As
As
As
Reported
Adjustments
Adjusted
Reported
Adjustments
Adjusted
Net revenues
5,441.2
5,441.2
14,964.2
14,964.2
Operating income
1,024.6
1.2
(a,b,c)
1,025.8
2,692.5
(0.1
(a,b,c,d)
2,692.4
Operating margin
18.8
18.9
18.0
18.0
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
967.9
1.2
(a,b,c)
969.1
2,491.2
(0.1
(a,b,c,d)
2,491.1
Provision for income taxes
(181.1
(13.5
(e,f)
(194.6
(492.3
(15.2
(e,f)
(507.5
Effective tax rate
18.7
20.1
19.8
20.4
Earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc
780.9
(12.3
(g)
768.6
1,984.9
(15.3
(g)
1,969.6
Diluted earnings per common share
Continuing operations
3.43
(0.06
3.37
8.68
(0.07
8.61
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Diluted
228.0
228.0
228.8
228.8
Detail of Adjustments:
(a)
Restructuring costs/(income) (COGS and SG&A)
(1.9
3.6
(b)
Legacy legal liability (SG&A)
1.8
3.5
(c)
M&A transaction costs (SG&A)
1.3
1.7
(d)
Non-cash adjustment for contingent consideration (SG&A)
(8.9
(e)
U.S. discrete tax benefit
(12.9
(12.9
(f)
Tax impact of adjustments (a,b,c)
(0.6
(2.3
(g)
Impact of adjustments on earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc
(12.3
(15.3
Pre-tax impact of adjustments on cost of goods sold
(1.7
(1.1
Pre-tax impact of adjustments on selling administrative expenses
2.9
1.0
Pre-tax impact of adjustments on operating income
1.2
(0.1
Table 4
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP
(In millions)
UNAUDITED
For the quarter ended
September 30, 2025
For the quarter ended
September 30, 2024
As Reported
Margin
As Reported
Margin
Americas
Net revenues
4,663.3
4,474.9
Segment operating income
1,002.6
21.5
922.3
20.6
Restructuring/Other (a)
15.4
0.3
(1.6
0.0
Adjusted operating income
1,018.0
21.8
920.7
20.6
Depreciation and amortization
69.0
1.5
75.1
1.7
Other income/(expense), net
(9.6
(0.2
(1.9
(0.1
Adjusted EBITDA *
1,077.4
23.1
993.9
22.2
Europe, Middle East Africa
Net revenues
749.6
667.8
Segment operating income
147.0
19.6
137.4
20.6
Restructuring/Other (a)
0.9
0.1
(0.3
(0.1
Adjusted operating income
147.9
19.7
137.1
20.5
Depreciation and amortization
10.5
1.4
10.8
1.6
Other income/(expense), net
(1.0
(0.1
(3.6
(0.5
Adjusted EBITDA *
157.4
21.0
144.3
21.6
Asia Pacific
Net revenues
329.6
298.5
Segment operating income
74.2
22.5
56.9
19.1
Restructuring/Other (a)
Adjusted operating income
74.2
22.5
56.9
19.1
Depreciation and amortization
3.5
1.1
4.4
1.4
Other income/(expense), net
(0.9
(0.3
1.4
0.5
Adjusted EBITDA *
76.8
23.3
62.7
21.0
Corporate
Unallocated corporate expense
(58.5
(92.0
Restructuring/Other (b)
0.4
3.1
Adjusted corporate expense
(58.1
(88.9
Depreciation and amortization
5.3
4.7
Other income/(expense), net
(6.5
10.4
Adjusted EBITDA *
(59.3
(73.8
Total Company
Net revenues
5,742.5
5,441.2
Operating income
1,165.3
20.3
1,024.6
18.8
Restructuring/Other (a,b)
16.7
0.3
1.2
0.1
Adjusted operating income
1,182.0
20.6
1,025.8
18.9
Depreciation and amortization
88.3
1.5
95.0
1.7
Other income/(expense), net
(18.0
(0.3
6.3
0.1
Adjusted EBITDA *
1,252.3
21.8
1,127.1
20.7
*Represents a non-GAAP measure, refer to pages 5-6 in the Earnings Release for definitions.
(a) Restructuring/Other in 2025 and 2024 includes restructuring amounts unless specified otherwise.
(b) Restructuring/Other within Corporate in 2025 includes $0.4 million of M&A transaction costs. Restructuring/Other within Corporate in 2024 includes $1.8 million and $1.3 million of legacy legal liability and M&A transaction costs, respectively.
Table 5
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP
(In millions)
UNAUDITED
For the quarter
ended September 30,
2025
2024
Total Company
Adjusted EBITDA
1,252.3
1,127.1
Less: items to reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net earnings attributable to Trane Technologies plc
Depreciation and amortization
(88.3
(95.0
Interest expense
(55.6
(63.0
Provision for income taxes
(231.5
(181.1
Restructuring costs/(income)
(16.3
1.9
M&A transaction costs
(0.4
(1.3
Legacy legal liability
(1.8
Discontinued operations, net of tax
(9.4
(8.9
Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3.2
(5.9
Net earnings attributable to Trane Technologies plc
847.6
772.0
*Represents a non-GAAP measure, refer to pages 5-6 in the Earnings Release for definitions.
Table 6
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
UNAUDITED
September 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
1,125.8
1,590.1
Accounts and notes receivable, net
3,602.9
3,090.2
Inventories
2,355.3
1,971.5
Other current assets
775.5
686.0
Total current assets
7,859.5
7,337.8
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,210.7
2,024.5
Goodwill
6,444.3
6,127.9
Intangible assets, net
3,271.4
3,308.2
Other noncurrent assets
1,587.9
1,348.3
Total assets
21,373.8
20,146.7
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Accounts payable
2,396.6
2,148.0
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
3,432.0
3,468.7
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
694.7
452.2
Total current liabilities
6,523.3
6,068.9
Long-term debt
3,921.2
4,318.1
Other noncurrent liabilities
2,583.0
2,272.8
Total equity
8,346.3
7,486.9
Total liabilities and equity
21,373.8
20,146.7
Table 7
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(In millions)
UNAUDITED
For the nine months
ended September 30,
2025
2024
Operating Activities
Earnings from continuing operations
2,354.2
1,998.9
Depreciation and amortization
285.5
282.7
Changes in assets and liabilities and other non-cash items
(585.6
(9.4
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities
2,054.1
2,272.2
Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operating activities
(18.5
(26.5
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
2,035.6
2,245.7
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures, net
(277.2
(245.0
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(276.0
(179.6
Purchases of short-term investments, net
(450.0
Other investing activities, net
(1.4
(12.0
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(554.6
(886.6
Financing Activities
Net proceeds from (payments of) debt
(157.3
491.0
Dividends paid to ordinary shareholders
(629.1
(568.8
Repurchase of ordinary shares
(1,250.0
(926.1
Other financing activities, net
(20.7
13.7
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(2,057.1
(990.2
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
111.8
5.8
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(464.3
374.7
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period
1,590.1
1,095.3
Cash and cash equivalents end of period
1,125.8
1,470.0
Table 8
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Balance Sheet Metrics and Free Cash Flow
($ in millions)
UNAUDITED
September 30,
September 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
2024
Net Receivables
3,602.9
3,393.4
3,090.2
Days Sales Outstanding
57.3
56.9
57.9
Net Inventory
2,355.3
2,033.4
1,971.5
Inventory Turns
6.2
6.8
6.4
Accounts Payable
2,396.6
2,194.8
2,148.0
Days Payable Outstanding
60.3
57.8
62.0
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
Net cash flow provided by continuing operating activities
2,054.1
2,272.2
Capital expenditures
(277.2
(245.0
Cash payments for restructuring
3.2
7.2
Legacy legal liability
0.6
2.2
M&A transaction costs
5.3
0.9
Free cash flow
1,786.0
2,037.5
*Represents a non-GAAP measure, refer to pages 5-6 in the Earnings Release for definitions.
