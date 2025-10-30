Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Aviation Software Market Worth USD 18 Bn by 2030 as AI Adoption for Fuel Efficiency, Predictive Maintenance & Cybersecurity Compliance Rise, says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the aviation software market is projected to grow from USD 13.13 billion in 2025 to USD 18.12 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.64%. This growth is driven by the increasing digital transformation across airlines, airports, and maintenance organizations. Key drivers include the adoption of AI for fuel efficiency, predictive maintenance, and enhanced passenger experiences, alongside rising regulatory demands for cybersecurity compliance.

Key Drivers Influencing Market Trends

Transition to cloud-based aviation platforms

Cloud technology has become a key priority for airlines due to its scalability, resilience, and faster development cycles. American Airlines' shift to IBM Cloud has led to fewer unplanned outages and quicker application updates. Similarly, Pegasus Airlines has improved employee satisfaction and doubled its customer service resolution rates by using Microsoft Azure AI. Cloud solutions make advanced technologies more accessible to emerging carriers, enabling growth in the aviation software market while supporting cost-effective subscription models based on usage.

Rising use of AI/ML technologies for fuel efficiency optimization

Airlines are increasingly adopting AI-driven platforms to achieve significant fuel savings, speeding up the procurement of related software. United Airlines' use of the TCS Aviana platform, hosted on AWS, showcases how real-time analytics enhance flight planning, crew management, and maintenance predictions. Airbus' Skywise ecosystem, with a growing user base across thousands of aircraft, highlights AI's potential for scalable, intelligent maintenance. The overall cost savings for the industry are substantial, driving demand for AI-integrated solutions that remain central to the growth of the aviation software market.

Segmentation Insights

By Application

Flight Operations Software

MRO Software

Crew and Workforce Management

Airport Operations Management

Revenue and Inventory Management

Safety and Compliance Management

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

By End-User

Airlines

Airports and Ground Handlers

MRO Providers

OEMs and Lessors

Air Navigation Service Providers

By Software Licensing Model

Subscription (SaaS)

Perpetual Licence

Pay-as-you-go

Companies Profiled in this Aviation Software Research Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Honeywell International Inc.

The Boeing Company

Airbus SE

General Electric Company

SAP SE

Sabre GLBL Inc.

Lufthansa Systems GmbH (Deutsche Lufthansa AG)

Collins Aerospace (RTX Corporation)

Ramco Systems Ltd.

Aircraft Maintenance System (AMS)

Flightman

Ultramain Systems, Inc.

Accelya Global Limited

IBS Software Europe Limited

SITA N.V.

Swiss AviationSoftware Ltd.

TrustFlight Limited

Veryon

Regional Market Overview

North America leads in the aviation software market, driven by early adoption of AI for maintenance analytics and a strong cloud infrastructure. Major airlines like United and Delta utilize advanced operational tools, while regional hubs in the U.S. and Canada lead in paperless systems. The thriving venture capital scene in Silicon Valley and Seattle fuels innovation, ensuring continued growth.

Asia-Pacific experiences the fastest growth, fueled by the rise of low-cost carriers and growing middle-class travel demand. Countries like India and Indonesia are heavily investing in cloud-based systems, while China's modernization and region-specific partnerships, such as Ramco Systems' deal with Hanjin, further expand the market. Government initiatives in Japan and Australia also boost adoption of advanced analytics and sustainability solutions.

