MCO (MyComplianceOffice) Named to Financial Times Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions List for Second Consecutive Year

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MCO (MyComplianceOffice), a global provider of compliance management software, has once again been recognized by the Financial Times and Statista as one of Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions for 2026. This marks the second consecutive year that MCO has earned a place on the prestigious list, which notes 300 European companies demonstrating sustained, organic revenue growth over the past decade.

MCO Recognized Among Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions

The Financial Times, in collaboration with Statista, compiles the Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions list to highlight companies that have achieved the highest revenue growth over a decade, across challenging economic conditions, including the rollout of new regulations, market volatility, and global geopolitical events. Companies are evaluated on criteria including verified revenue data and organic growth.

The report provides a credible benchmark of corporate resilience and growth across Europe. For MCO, inclusion in this prestigious ranking again underscores the company's strong performance, commitment to innovation, and global footprint.

MCO Enables Financial Services Firms to Strengthen Compliance

"Being recognized by the Financial Times for the second year in a row reinforces our long-term strategy and our dedication to providing financial services firms with a single platform for better compliance," said Brian Fahey, CEO of MCO. "This repeat recognition reflects MCO's ongoing success in helping firms simplify compliance, manage risk, and drive operational efficiency worldwide."

"Earning a place on the list two years running is a meaningful milestone," Fahey added. "It validates our continued focus on delivering lasting value for our customers and reinforces our commitment to sustainable, long-term growth."

MCO's growth is driven by its integrated compliance platform, which enables financial institutions to oversee core areas of compliance, including employee conduct, employee communications, transaction surveillance, third-party relationships, and compliance obligation management on a single system.

Read the full report and the methodology behind the rankings at ft.com.

About MCO??

MCO (MyComplianceOffice) provides integrated compliance management software that enables global financial services firms to operate efficiently, ethically, and compliantly. With 30 products on a single system, the powerful MyComplianceOffice platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate that they are proactively managing compliance obligations and the regulated activities of employees, the company and third parties.???

1500+ client companies across 125+ countries use MyComplianceOffice?to reduce the risk of misconduct and effectively oversee compliance obligations.

