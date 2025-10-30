DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market to Double by 2030 Driven by Precision Oncology and Growing Cancer Incidence | DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market is experiencing rapid technological and clinical adoption, underpinned by the surge in global cancer prevalence and a transition toward precision-based surgical oncology. The IORT Market Size is estimated to be valued at around USD 60 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 120 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Rising cancer cases, estimated to exceed 27 million annually by 2040 (a 60% increase from 2018), are fueling the demand for innovative treatment modalities like IORT that reduce treatment cycles, improve patient recovery, and minimize exposure to healthy tissues.

Recent Industry Developments (2024-2025)

Carl Zeiss AG expanded its IORT portfolio with new miniaturized applicators optimized for brain and GI cancer surgeries.

Elekta AB entered a strategic partnership with GMV to enhance treatment planning software, integrating AI-based dose optimization.

Ariane Medical Systems reported a 22% increase in service revenue, supported by its rapid maintenance network in Europe and Asia.

Moffitt Cancer Center initiated a multicenter trial in 2025 to evaluate 10-year survival outcomes of IORT vs. external beam radiotherapy in breast cancer patients.

initiated a multicenter trial in 2025 to evaluate 10-year survival outcomes of IORT vs. external beam radiotherapy in breast cancer patients. Japan's National Cancer Center began pilot testing portable IORT systems, aiming to reduce hospital treatment times by up to 40%.

Growth Drivers: Precision Oncology Meets Surgical Efficiency

The adoption of IORT is accelerating due to its proven ability to deliver concentrated radiation doses directly to the tumor bed during surgery, thereby reducing recurrence and improving survival outcomes.

Hospitals that implement IORT have reported up to 27% reduction in postoperative radiotherapy sessions and 15-20% faster patient recovery rates compared to traditional external beam radiotherapy. The technology also cuts hospital stay durations by an average of 1.5-2 days per patient, resulting in significant cost efficiencies.

DataM Intelligence estimates that over 1.9 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in North America in 2024 alone, accounting for nearly 40% of IORT equipment sales globally, highlighting the region's early adoption of intraoperative modalities.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product and Service

The IORT market includes systems/accelerators, applicators & afterloaders, treatment planning systems, accessories, and services such as installation, calibration, and training. The product segment accounts for approximately 75% of the market revenue, with systems and accelerators leading at over 40% share in 2024. Service-related offerings are expected to grow at 7.5% CAGR, driven by rising system installations and maintenance contracts across hospitals and clinics.

By Technology

The market is segmented into Electron IORT (E-IORT) and Intraoperative Brachytherapy. Electron IORT dominates with around 60% market share in 2024, favored for its precision and reduced radiation leakage. Intraoperative brachytherapy, though smaller, is growing at 7.8% CAGR, supported by adoption in specialized oncology centers and low-energy X-ray systems for superficial cancers.

By Application

Breast cancer represents the largest application area, accounting for 45.7% of total IORT procedures in 2024, equating to approximately USD 27 million in revenue. Brain tumor and gastrointestinal cancer applications follow, together comprising 25% of the global market. The breast cancer segment continues to expand at 6.9% CAGR, supported by clinical validation and cost-effectiveness compared to prolonged external radiotherapy.

By End-User

Hospitals dominate the market, holding nearly 69% share in 2024, as major tertiary centers integrate IORT systems into oncology surgery departments. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are the fastest-growing end-user segment with 8.7% CAGR, reflecting the trend toward outpatient cancer treatments and the availability of compact mobile IORT units.

Regional Insights:

United States

The United States leads the global market with approximately 42% share in 2024, translating to USD 25 million in revenue. This dominance stems from a dense oncology network, favorable reimbursement structures, and active clinical trials validating IORT's long-term benefits. Over 160 hospitals and cancer centers in the U.S. now operate IORT systems, a number expected to exceed 220 by 2028.

Recent trends show that 40% of new IORT installations in North America are dedicated to breast and colorectal cancer, reflecting the shift toward targeted intraoperative radiation solutions.

Japan

Japan holds a modest but rapidly growing share, estimated at USD 4.2 million in 2024 (around 7% of global revenue). The Japanese market is expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%, fueled by government investments in radiation oncology infrastructure and clinical adoption in university hospitals. Recent government initiatives have allocated over USD 20 million to enhance localized cancer care technologies, including IORT.

Competitive Landscape

The IORT market is moderately consolidated, with leading manufacturers and research-driven centers driving innovation through collaborations and product advancements.

Key Players:

Carl Zeiss AG, Ariane Medical Systems Ltd., Eckert & Ziegler, Elekta AB, GMV, iCAD Inc., Moffitt Cancer Center, Xoft, Xinjiang Ke LAN Shuang Yi Medical Technology Stock Co., Ltd, E-Tech Industry Co., Ltd, and Derma Optic and Electronic Technique Co., Ltd.

Market share and quantitative insights:

Carl Zeiss AG holds the largest share, accounting for nearly 30% of global IORT device installations , with its INTRABEAM system adopted across 600+ hospitals worldwide .

Elekta AB and Ariane Medical Systems collectively hold 22% market share, focusing on advanced accelerators and applicator systems.

Xoft (a subsidiary of iCAD Inc.) reported a 15% year-over-year increase in IORT system sales in 2024, driven by rising use in early-stage breast cancer.

reported a in 2024, driven by rising use in early-stage breast cancer. Asian manufacturers such as Xinjiang Ke LAN Shuang Yi Medical Technology are expanding at over 10% CAGR, supplying cost-effective accelerators for regional hospitals.

Market Outlook and Opportunities

According to DataM Intelligence, the IORT market will continue its upward trajectory through 2030, propelled by strong adoption in breast and brain cancer surgeries, continuous R&D investments, and expansion of ambulatory IORT centers.

Forecast highlights:

Electron IORT segment to exceed USD 80 million by 2030, driven by hospital procurement programs.

Ambulatory surgical centers to contribute USD 15 million by 2030, reflecting decentralized oncology trends.

, reflecting decentralized oncology trends. Asia-Pacific region to record the fastest CAGR of 7.8%, supported by national cancer-control initiatives in Japan, China, and South Korea.

With these developments, the global IORT industry is on course to transition from a specialized niche treatment to a standardized procedure within major oncology care frameworks.

Conclusion

The Intraoperative Radiation Therapy (IORT) Market is emerging as a transformative pillar of precision oncology, combining surgical accuracy with radiation efficacy. With an estimated growth from USD 60 million in 2024 to USD 120 million by 2030, the market reflects a clear shift toward integrated cancer care.

According to DataM Intelligence, the future of IORT will be shaped by technological miniaturization, service-based business models, and policy support for hospital-based radiotherapy innovation. As more healthcare systems embrace intraoperative radiotherapy, the next decade will see IORT evolve into a mainstream, patient-centric oncology solution worldwide.

