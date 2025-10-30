The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon Announces Official Charities, Performance Shirt and Race Medals

Marathon Returns December 13-14, with Thousands of Participants from Around the World

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is proud to be the title sponsor in a multi-year partnership with The Palm Beaches Marathon. The race, a Boston Marathon qualifier that draws participants from around the world, will take place in Downtown West Palm Beach, Florida, on December 13-14, 2025.

Palm Beach Marathon Runners in U.S. Polo Assn. Performance Shirts.

This year, every participant will receive a vibrant commemorative, performance shirt designed by U.S. Polo Assn., inspired by the spirit and colors of Palm Beach County. 5K and 10K participants will receive short-sleeve shirts, while half marathon, marathon, and relay participants will receive long-sleeve versions--all made from moisture-wicking performance fabric.

Each finisher will also take home a custom-designed medal featuring the stunning hues of The Palm Beaches, a lasting symbol of their achievement and community pride. Marathon finishers will earn the most distinctive medal, honoring their exceptional 26.2-mile accomplishment. The first 135 marathon finishers will also receive a very special signature U.S. Polo Assn. 135th Anniversary item in celebration of the brand's 135 years of sport inspiration!

"U.S. Polo Assn. is thrilled to be the Title Sponsor of The Palm Beaches Marathon, an iconic event that celebrates the spirit, strength, and community of Palm Beach County," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that oversees the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "This year's race shirt and medal design capture the energy of The Palm Beaches and the heritage of U.S. Polo Assn., offering every participant a symbol of achievement and connection to this community we call home."

The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon proudly supports Palm Beach Roadrunners, Special Olympics Florida, and Quantum House. Participants can select the charity of their choice to receive their fundraising contributions.

"I want to thank all the participants for their fundraising efforts, which will help to support local charities that make a real difference for families and youth across Palm Beach County," Prince added. "It's inspiring to see this event bring our community together around sport, health and giving back, all values that deeply reflect the spirit of U.S. Polo Assn."

The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon is owned and managed by Ken Kennerly's K2 Sports Ventures.

"Having U.S. Polo Assn. as the Title Sponsor for the next two years brings tremendous value to The Palm Beaches Marathon," said Ken Kennerly, CEO of K2 Sports Ventures. "The brand's global reach, authentic connection to the Palm Beaches, and commitment to community make them the perfect partner to elevate The Palm Beaches Marathon experience for all participants and spectators."

Race weekend will feature the 5K and 10K on Saturday, December 13, at 7:30 a.m., followed by the featured Marathon, Half Marathon, and Marathon Relay on Sunday, December 14, beginning at 6 a.m. Early registration is now open. Entry fees until November 4 are $140 for the Marathon, $110 for the Half Marathon, $60 for the 10K, and $50 for the 5K.

To register for The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon, visit palmbeachmarathon.com.

About U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

About The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon

The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon is a premier winter running event held annually in West Palm Beach, which features a range of race distances designed for runners of all abilities, including a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, and a 4-person marathon relay. Highlighted by a 100% flat, USATF-certified course, the Marathon serves as a Boston Marathon qualifier. The scenic route allows runners to experience West Palm Beach's vibrant downtown as it winds along palm-lined Flagler Drive, past historic neighborhoods, and features sparkling waterfront views. The event also supports community and charity efforts. Visit palmbeachmarathon.com.

