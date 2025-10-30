Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - With the federal budget set to be tabled next week, financial strategist Gary Teelucksingh announces the release of his new book, Roots of Prosperity: Building Legacies Beyond Wealth. The book explores how both national and household budgets act as moral documents - revealing the priorities and values that define a society.

"Budgets don't just tell us where money is going - they tell us who we are," says Teelucksingh, co-founder of the Money Wise Institute and partner at Electric Mind. "The federal budget is a mirror of our collective priorities. The same is true for families: what we spend on, save for, and avoid talking about says everything about what we value most."





The Budget as a Moral Document

Amid speculation over Carney's fiscal plan - from affordability to green investment - Roots of Prosperity connects national economics to household behavior. Drawing on the IG Financial Confidence Index, FP Canada research, and the Money Wise Institute's Broken Conversations report, the book reveals how financial confidence and communication gaps shape both policy and personal prosperity.

Key findings include:

52 % of Canadian parents have not discussed their inheritance or legacy plans with their children (Money Wise Institute, 2025).

Canadians who work with a financial planner report 29 % higher confidence than those who don't ( IG Wealth Management Financial Confidence Index, 2024 ).

). Those who work with a CFP professional are twice as likely to feel on track to reach their goals (FP Canada, 2023).

"We can't separate money from meaning," Teelucksingh says. "Whether it's a federal or a family budget, every financial decision expresses what - and who - we value."





A Mirror Between Policy and People

In Roots of Prosperity, Teelucksingh includes stories from a range of Canadian leaders that explore how culture, resilience, and legacy shape our relationship with money. Among them is Damon Murchison, President & CEO of IG Wealth Management, who reflects on the broader meaning of prosperity.

"Every federal budget is a reflection of a country's priorities," says Murchison. "Roots of Prosperity applies that same lens to families - showing how personal wealth decisions can reflect what individuals and communities value most."

The book also features insights from Leen Li, former CFO of Wealthsimple, who examines the cultural nuances of prosperity.

"Money carries meaning that goes far beyond numbers," says Li. "For many first-generation Canadians, wealth is about sacrifice, security, and opportunity. Our national budget should reflect that diversity of experience."

Kelley Keehn, bestselling author and CEO of the Money Wise Institute, notes that Teelucksingh's work advances an important public conversation:

"Gary's mission is to bring humanity back into the way we think and talk about money. Roots of Prosperity invites Canadians to reflect on how values shape our financial decisions - and our collective future."

About the Author

Gary Teelucksingh has over twenty years of leadership in banking, wealth management, and strategic consulting. Formerly CEO of Capco Canada, he has advised C-suite executives across North and South America and the Caribbean. As co-founder of the Money Wise Institute and partner at Electric Mind, he blends financial expertise with a passion for helping families and advisors have more meaningful money conversations. He is also co-author of Sage Advice: Choosing the Best Financial Advisor for You.

Book Availability

Roots of Prosperity: Building Legacies Beyond Wealth is available October 29 in paperback and ebook through major retailers.

www.garyteelucksingh.com

