Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - US Critical Metals Corp. (CSE: USCM) (OTCQB: USCMF) (FSE: 0IU) ("USCM" or the "Company"), further to its press release on October 7, 2025, is pleased to announce that it has, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary US Energy Metals Inc. ("USEM"), completed the acquisition of the initial 50% interest in the McDermitt East Lithium Project (the "Project" or "McDermitt East"), located within the McDermitt Caldera in Nevada, United States (the "U.S."), and has secured the exclusive option to acquire the remaining 50% interest to own 100% of the Project.

The McDermitt Caldera hosts one of the largest emerging lithium districts in the U.S. and one of the largest lithium measured reserves and resources in the world, led by the Thacker Pass Project, which is currently under construction by Lithium Americas Corp.1 The Company believes this regional ecosystem underscores the strategic importance and long-term development potential of McDermitt East.

Transaction Summary

Closed Acquisition of 50% Interest: USCM/USEM has completed the acquisition of an initial 50% interest in the Project pursuant to an amended option agreement between the Company, USEM, Live Energy Minerals Corp. ("LIVE") and Lithium Valley Holdings Corp. (the "Amendment").

Option to Acquire Remaining 50%: USCM/USEM holds the right to acquire the remaining 50% interest in the Project by making a cash payment of CAD $25,000 within 6 months of the execution of the Amendment and a final payment of CAD $500,000 (payable in cash, shares, or a combination thereof at the Company's election) on or before 24 months from the date of the execution of the Amendment.

Upon exercise of the option, USCM/USEM will own 100% of the Project, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty, of which 1.0% may be repurchased for CAD $1,000,000.

Exploration Planning

With ownership now consolidated to 50% and the remaining 50% option fully secured, USCM will advance the Project by further defining the highest-priority targets for drilling. The work program will include:

Further compilation and interpretation of all historical data sets;

Additional surface sampling and targeted mapping;

Target prioritization for drill-ready zones; and

Initiate a maiden drill program to test the most prospective lithium-bearing horizons.

USCM previously reported sampling results of up to 2,129 ppm lithium at McDermitt East, underscoring the Project's potential as part of a strategically vital U.S. lithium district (reference full press release, here).

Management Commentary

Darren Collins, CEO of USCM, commented: "McDermitt East provides USCM with a major foothold in one of the strategically significant lithium basins in North America. With Thacker Pass under construction nearby, the region is rapidly emerging as the centerpiece of U.S. domestic lithium supply. Consolidating the pathway to 100% interest in the Project, USCM is now in an ideal position to advance exploration toward a maiden drill program. We look forward to providing further updates regarding the Project"

Project Information

The Project is located within the McDermitt Caldera, an extinct 40×30 km super-volcano formed approximately 16.3 million years ago (Ma) as part of a hotspot currently underneath the Yellowstone Plateau. Following an initial eruption and concurrent collapse of the McDermitt Caldera, a large lake formed in the caldera basin. This lake water was extremely enriched in lithium and resulted in the accumulation of lithium-rich clays.

Late volcanic activity uplifted the caldera, draining the lake and bringing the lithium-rich moat sediments to the surface resulting in the near-surface lithium present on the Project. The McDermitt Caldera is potentially one of the largest sources of lithium clays in the world and hosts some of the largest lithium deposits in the U.S. including the Tacker Pass project in the south portion of the Caldera.

LIVE completed a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 on the Project entitled "43-101 Technical Report on the McDermitt Lithium East Property prepared by John Michael William Collins, P. Geo.," effective date December 16, 2022" (the "Technical Report") which indicates high potential for the project to host large amounts of lithium bearing sediments. The Technical Report can be found under LIVE's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Source

(1) Lithium Americas. (2025, January 9). Lithium Americas increases mineral resource and reserve for Thacker Pass. https://lithiumamericas.com/news/news-details/2025/Lithium-Americas-Increases-Mineral-Resource-and-Reserve-for-Thacker-Pass/default.aspx

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert J. Johansing, BSC. geology, MSc economic geology, who is a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Johansing is a consultant of the Company.

About US Critical Metals Corp.

USCM is focused on mining projects that will further secure the U.S. supply of critical metals and rare earth elements, which are essential to fueling the new age economy. USCM's assets consist of five discovery focused projects in the U.S. These projects include the McDermitt East Project located in Nevada, the Clayton Ridge Lithium Property located in Nevada, the Long Canyon Uranium Property located in Idaho, the Haynes Cobalt Property located in Idaho, and the Sheep Creek REE Property located in Montana. A significant percentage of the world's critical metal and rare earth supply comes from nations with interests that are contrary to those of the U.S. USCM intends to explore and develop critical metals and rare earth assets with near- and long-term strategic value to the advancement of U.S. interests.

