Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SVRS) (OTCQB: SVRSF) (FSE: SVR) ("Silver Storm" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2025. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on November 4 & 5, 2025, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Greg McKenzie, President & CEO, will be presenting on November 4th at 11:20 am Eastern Standard time and will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm is committed to advancing toward a potential near-term restart of its 100% owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mines. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca.

