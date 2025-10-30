BizClik Media: BizClik Plants 3,000 Trees as Part of Treeapp Sustainability Initiative

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, one of the UK's fastest-growing digital media and events companies, is proud to announce the planting of 3,000 trees through its ongoing partnership with Treeapp, reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainability and environmental impact.

The initiative is part of BizClik's broader sustainability strategy, aimed at reducing its environmental footprint while contributing to global reforestation efforts. Through Treeapp a platform dedicated to restoring ecosystems, supporting biodiversity, and empowering local communities . BizClik is helping to restore critical habitats and support climate action projects around the world.

Reforestation is a critical tool in the fight against climate change. By planting 3,000 trees, BizClik will contribute to the absorption of over 72,000 kg of CO2 over the trees' lifetime, helping offset emissions and support the planet's natural ability to regenerate. Beyond carbon capture, these trees will help:

Restore biodiversity by providing new habitats for wildlife

by providing new habitats for wildlife Rebuild ecosystems that are vital for soil health and climate regulation

that are vital for soil health and climate regulation Support local communities by creating jobs and sustainable livelihoods

This milestone also reflects BizClik's ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability and social responsibility into its operations, events, and brand ecosystem.

"Our partnership with Treeapp is more than just a tree-planting initiative - it's part of a much larger mission to drive measurable climate action," said Glen White, CEO of BizClik. "Every tree planted is an investment in the future of our planet, and we're proud to support projects that restore ecosystems, empower communities, and help tackle the global climate crisis."

Sustainability at the Core of BizClik's Mission

This initiative is part of BizClik's wider sustainability strategy, which spans editorial content, global events, and corporate initiatives designed to drive awareness and action on climate and environmental issues. From hosting events such as Sustainability LIVE and Net Zero to producing thought leadership on topics like climate tech, renewable energy, and Scope 3 emissions, BizClik continues to champion sustainability across its global platforms.

Looking Ahead

BizClik plans to continue expanding its sustainability partnerships and initiatives in the coming years, with a focus on contributing to projects that deliver measurable environmental and social impact. As the company's portfolio of global events and digital platforms grows, sustainability will remain a guiding principle shaping decisions, partnerships, and the way BizClik tells stories that matter.

The partnership with Treeapp forms part of BizClik's wider sustainability strategy, which includes producing editorial content focused on climate action, hosting sustainability-focused global events, and implementing eco-conscious practices across its business operations.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media and events companies in the UK. Through its portfolio of industry-leading brands, digital platforms, and global event series, BizClik connects decision-makers, delivers thought leadership, and helps businesses tell their stories on a global stage.

About Treeapp

Treeapp is a global reforestation platform that enables individuals and businesses to plant trees and support environmental restoration projects around the world. By connecting organisations to local communities and verified planting partners, Treeapp helps restore biodiversity, capture carbon, and fight climate change.

