Cambridge Atomworks is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Alistair Pettey as a non-executive director

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alistair will lead on the growth and capital strategy for Cambridge Atomworks. Alistair has a passion for investing in companies that have a strong focus in sustainability following an instrumental role building out the EU Emissions Trading Desk for ICAP some 20 years ago. He has significant financial experience gained from the Equity, Energy, and Foreign exchange markets during a career spanning 35 years. He has established a rich global network from within the Banking and Energy industries whilst working for two of the World's largest Interdealer Brokers in TPICAP and Tradition.

Ian Farnan, CEO, said, "We are excited to welcome someone with Alistair's commercial and financial experience to the Board of Cambridge Atomworks. His expertise and knowledge will be invaluable as Cambridge Atomworks continues its ambitious growth plans."

About Cambridge Atomworks

Cambridge Atomworks was set up in January 2023 as a consulting partnership to develop the design of ODIN, a Transportable Nuclear Micro-Reactor using a low pressure coolant. In August 2023, Cambridge Atomworks took the design through to a pre-conceptual review by the US Department of Energy at Idaho National Laboratory (INL). In the following May, Cambridge Atomworks (2024) Ltd was formed to deliver the ODIN design for deployment in the USA under a services agreement with Nanonuclear Energy Inc. and a UK Export Control Licence. The regulatory engagement process with the US NRC for the ODIN design began in October 2024 with ODIN expected to achieve the Conceptual Stage in Q2 2026. Cambridge Atomworks is now in the process of buying back the intellectual property generated in the ODIN design in a deal worth $6.2m and is now a UK-based reactor design and delivery company. The intention is to develop a demonstrator micro-reactor in the United Kingdom by the end of the decade and subsequently an off-grid system with an off-grid anchor partner by the mid-2030s.

