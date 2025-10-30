Houston, Texas and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Verano.AI, a leading provider of AI-driven regulatory compliance and workflow automation solutions, today announced that it is leveraging support from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance its platform and further scale its operations for enterprise clients globally. By utilizing AWS's robust cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities, Verano.AI is strengthening its ability to automate complex compliance processes across highly regulated industries.

"Access to AWS's advanced cloud and AI technologies enables Verano.AI to deliver secure, high-performance solutions to compliance teams more efficiently," said Clay Swerdelian, CEO and Co-founder of Verano.AI. "This support allows us to expand our AI capabilities while maintaining the precision and reliability that enterprise clients expect from our platform."





AWS Startups



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11917/272158_5b6bfbe034ed4a23_001full.jpg

Verano.AI's platform simplifies complex regulatory requirements through intelligent automation. By integrating AWS's machine learning and cloud services, Verano.AI delivers enhanced predictive insights, real-time monitoring, and automated reporting-helping clients in energy, financial services, and other regulated sectors stay ahead of evolving compliance demands.

"This milestone reflects Verano.AI's ongoing commitment to innovation and operational excellence," added Rob Shaw, CTO and Co-founder of Verano.AI. "Our AI-driven solutions, powered by AWS's secure and scalable infrastructure, enable compliance teams to focus on high-value work while our platform automates routine, rules-based tasks."

Verano.AI continues to expand its capabilities to meet growing global demand for AI-driven compliance automation. With AWS support, the company is positioned to accelerate innovation and deliver measurable value to enterprise clients seeking to modernize their governance, risk, and compliance operations.

About Verano.AI

Verano.AI is an AI-driven technology company that has created verified proprietary AI Agents to automate compliance auditing at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods. Through partnerships with Deloitte and ServiceNow, Verano.AI is building a scalable, data-rich platform available across industries and verticals.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272158

SOURCE: Verano.AI