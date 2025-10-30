GITEX Marks Major Expansion with Four New Global Editions Bridging Fast-Rising AI and Tech Ecosystems Worldwide

Announced at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 in Dubai, the new shows in Brazil, India, Serbia, and Türkiye embed one of the world's largest networks of innovation and investment leaders into high-growth economies

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GITEX, the world's largest tech and AI events network, has launched four major new global editions across Brazil, India, Serbia, and Türkiye - signalling a pivotal expansion in the show's mission to connect the world's most transformative digital economies and reinforce GITEX as the most collaborative innovation ecosystem worldwide.

The international editions were unveiled at the recently concluded GITEX GLOBAL 2025, held this month at Dubai World Trade Centre. Together, the launches represent high-impact markets serving as global contributors to AI and tech research, semiconductor manufacturing, digital exports, and offshoring services.

As these regions advance their national digital transformation agendas, GITEX serves as a bridge linking continents, capital, and collaboration - accelerating the convergence of innovation and investment across the fastest-growing frontiers of the global economy. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and KAOUN International, organiser of GITEX globally, each new edition is designed to play an intrinsic role in amplifying the host nation's ambitions, connecting local innovation ecosystems with international markets, and creating shared opportunities for trade, technology transfer, and future industries.

GITEX LATAM: Unifying Latin America's Fast-Growing Digital Economies under One Innovation Banner in Brazil

Set to debut from 16-17 March 2027 in São Paulo's Distrito Anhembi, GITEX LATAM marks the show's first foray into the Western Hemisphere. With Latin America's digital economy projected to exceed US$950 billion in 2026 (PCMI), and Brazil targeting a US$259 billion ICT market by 2033 (IMARC Group), the region is fast emerging as one of the most dynamic markets influencing global digital growth.

Anchored by a future-oriented programme spanning AI, agritech, cloud, connectivity, cybersecurity, data centres, healthtech, renewable energy, GITEX LATAM will connect Latin American innovation with global capital and technology networks, fuelling cross-border growth across critical tech sectors.

GITEX Ai India: A New Tech Frontier in the World's Fastest Growing Major Economy

India, set to become the world's third-largest economy by 2028, is entering a defining new era of digital and industrial growth, with its tech sector expected to exceed US$350 billion by 2026 and bold ambitions to achieve US$500 billion in electronics manufacturing by 2030 as per Government of India's Press Information Bureau[1].

Taking place in April 2027, GITEX Ai India will be hosted in Karnataka, India's technology epicentre responsible for 42% of national software exports and home to the largest number of unicorns in India. Hosted by and organised in partnership with the Government of Karnataka's Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology, K-TECH, and Startup Karnataka, the event will serve as a catalyst for global collaboration across AI, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, quantum computing, fintech, and green tech, opening new corridors for trade, investment, and R&D.

GITEX Ai Serbia: Empowering Southeast Europe's Digital Transformation during EXPO 2027 Belgrade

Organised in strategic partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia, GITEX Serbia will run as the official tech event of EXPO 2027 Belgrade from 26-27 May 2027.

With Serbia's ICT sector contributing 10% of GDP and exports anticipated to reach US$11.7 billion by 2027, GITEX Serbia positions Belgrade as a vital technology corridor linking Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The show aligns with Serbia's US$82 million AI development plan and the region's rising data centre market projected to grow by 50%, propelling Southeast Europe's digital industries into the global innovation economy.

GITEX Ai Türkiye: Bridging Continents, Accelerating AI Adoption and Investment across Eurasia

Organised in partnership with the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (Invest in Türkiye) and the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology, GITEX Ai Türkiye will be the nation's most global AI and technology gathering, running from 9-10 September 2026 at Istanbul Expo Centre.

Türkiye is rapidly asserting its position as a regional AI hub with medium to high tech exports now exceeding US$ 100 billion, led by over 106 Technology Development Zones, and 1,300-plus certified R&D/design centres. By connecting global enterprises with Türkiye's vibrant innovation ecosystem spanning AI, cybersecurity, fintech, gaming, and Industry 4.0, the event will strengthen Istanbul's role as the crossroads of global AI investment and collaboration, driving public-private alliances and tech research across Eurasia.

