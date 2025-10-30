TIGA Analysis Reveals that the Number of People Studying Video Games has Skyrocketed Over the Last 10 years

The number of undergraduates studying video games has skyrocketed by 279 per cent between 2013/14 and 2023/24

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- There were 15,450 undergraduate enrolments in the 2023/24 academic year across all UK higher education (HE) providers in the subject area 'Computer games and animation' (common aggregation hierarchy (CAH) subject code 11-01-06).

This compares to 4,065 undergraduate enrolments in the 2013/14 academic year across all UK HE providers in the subject areas 'Games' (Joint Academic Coding System (JACS) subject code I6) and 'Computer generated visual & audio effects' (JACS subject code I7).

This dramatic rise in the number of undergraduates studying video games between 2013/14 and 2023/24 was revealed following TIGA analysis1 of a response from Josh MacAlister OBE MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Minister for Children and Families) to a written parliamentary question from Max Wilkinson MP on 19th September 2025.

The Minister also noted in a response to another parliamentary question by Max Wilkinson MP on 19th September, that the Government is supporting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics subjects, including computer games design courses, given their importance to the UK's research base, innovation capacity and Industrial Strategy.

In 2025/26, two-thirds of the £1.3 billion Strategic Priorities Grant recurrent funding to higher education providers is allocated to support the provision of high-cost subjects. From this funding, the Office for Students is allocating £289.50 per full-time equivalent student to providers for computer games design students.

TIGA's own research shows that the UK video games industry generates £12 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) annually, supports more than 73,000 jobs (including approximately 28,000 developers), and contributes £2.2 billion in tax revenues.

The UK video games industry needs a talent pipeline that includes the provision of high quality graduates available to work in the sector.

As such, TIGA's University Accreditation System promotes best educational practice and identifies those universities and colleges that equip students and learners with industry relevant skills, together with vital data on graduate progression.

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said: "TIGA research indicates that in a typical year a studio recruiting new staff hires approximately 78 per cent from existing industry practitioners, about 21 per cent from recent graduates and around 2 per cent from apprentices.

"The expansion in the number of graduates studying video game related courses means that it is more important than ever for TIGA, industry and education to work closely together. Education providers need to ensure that students acquire industry relevant skills, have cross-disciplinary experiences and learn cross sectoral skills to maximise their employment opportunities. Universities that enable students to learn commercial and entrepreneurial skills will also be delivering real value to their learners and ultimately to the video games industry."

Games courses can provide an educational gateway, enabling students with vocational qualifications like BTECs to enter and access higher education. Games graduates can then apply their skills in a range of interactive technology sectors.

Note that in 2019/20, a new subject classification system, the Higher Education Classification of Subjects and the Common Aggregation Hierarchy, was introduced to replace the Joint Academic Coding System. Subjects in both systems have been chosen to match as closely as possible, but counts of enrolments may not be directly comparable between the two systems.

