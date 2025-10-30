Twin Vee PowerCats Co. to Host Q3 2025 Earnings Call on November 6

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provide an update on recent operational and strategic initiatives.

Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-3982

International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference ID: 13756507

Audio Webcast: A live webcast of the call will be available HERE. Participants joining via webcast will not be able to submit questions during the Q&A session; those wishing to ask questions should join by telephone.

The link to the audio-only webcast of the call can also be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.'s website, and a recording will be made available following the close of the call for at least 90 days.

Company Participants

Joseph Visconti , President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Searles, Chief Financial Officer

Together, management will review the Company's third-quarter financial performance, discuss recent progress across the Twin Vee and Bahama Boat Works brands, and provide insight into production initiatives, dealer network expansion, and capital priorities for the remainder of 2025.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats under the Twin Vee and Bahama Boats brands, designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." Bahama Boats is an iconic luxury brand long celebrated for its unmatched craftsmanship, timeless aesthetic, and dedication to producing some of the finest offshore fishing vessels.

The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years.

Learn more at twinvee.com and bahamaboatworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company's third-quarter financial performance, recent progress across the Twin Vee and Bahama Boat Works brands, and insight into production initiatives, dealer network expansion, and capital priorities for the remainder of 2025.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's third-quarter financial performance, the Company's recent progress across the Twin Vee and Bahama Boat Works brands, the Company's production initiatives, the Company's dealer network expansion, the Company's capital priorities, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

