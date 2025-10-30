Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH), an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2025 New Orleans Investment Conference, taking place from November 2-5 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.

Celebrating its 51st year, the New Orleans Investment Conference remains one of the most respected gatherings for resource investors and industry leaders. Emperor Metals will highlight major advancements made across its Quebec portfolio, including the Duquesne West Gold Project and the newly acquired Lac Pelletier Property, both located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt near Rouyn-Noranda.

Since acquiring the Duquesne West property in 2022, Emperor has leveraged AI-driven 3D geological modeling to reinterpret and expand the project's potential. These efforts culminated in the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate, which confirmed Duquesne West as a significant gold asset. The updated resource more than doubled the historical estimate, increasing by over 104% to 1.46 million inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 5.42 g/t Au. This milestone supports Emperor's strategy to transition from a traditional underground model to a larger-scale, open-pit concept.

Building on this achievement, Emperor has commenced its 2025 drilling program at Duquesne West, targeting continued resource expansion and additional near-surface zones identified through AI modeling.

In addition, the acquisition of the Lac Pelletier Property strengthens Emperor's footprint in Quebec's Abitibi region and adds another promising gold project with near-term exploration potential.

"We've entered an exciting new phase of growth," said John Florek, President and CEO of Emperor Metals. "With the Duquesne West Resource Estimate now complete, our 2025 drilling program underway, and the addition of Lac Pelletier to our portfolio, Emperor is building a strong pipeline of quality gold assets in one of Canada's premier mining jurisdictions. We look forward to showcasing our projects, latest updates, and near-term plans at the New Orleans Investment Conference."

You're Invited! Corporate Luncheon Presentation

CEO John Florek will present on Monday, November 3, at 12:40 pm in Churchill C1 (Second Floor). Investors are invited to join for lunch and hear about Emperor's latest news, project expansion plans, and long-term vision to build a high-impact gold resource portfolio.

Attendees can also meet the emperor team at Booth #220 throughout the event.

For conference details and registration, visit neworleansconference.com.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development junior mining company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. The company is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project (currently under purchase agreement) both situated in this prolific mining district.

The company is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

