Diversified, a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that Paul Lidsky has been appointed CEO. Lidsky, who has served as chairman of Diversified's Board of Directors since 2023, brings more than four decades of proven leadership in IT solutions and technology services. In his expanded role as CEO, Lidsky will guide Diversified's next stage of growth, driving market expansion and enhancing service delivery across its global footprint.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030583028/en/

Paul Lidsky, CEO at Diversified

"Paul is a highly respected leader with deep expertise in the technology services industry and a strong history of building great companies with a focus on the people and partnerships that drive success and serve their clients," said Will Fleder, partner at Tailwind Capital, Diversified's primary investor. "We are confident that his leadership and experience will further strengthen Diversified's position as a global leader and accelerate its continued growth."

Before joining Diversified, Lidsky served as CEO of Core BTS, as president and CEO of Datalink Corp., and as CEO of Calabrio, where he led companies delivering enterprise solutions across collaboration, cloud, data centers, networking, and security. His career also includes executive leadership positions at OneLink Inc., Spanlink Communications Inc., and Norstan.

"Diversified's strength has always come from doing the fundamentals exceptionally well, delivering quality, expertise, and consistency in support of our clients," said Lidsky. "I've had the privilege of serving as chairman and working closely with this team, and I see extraordinary opportunity ahead. As CEO, my focus is on building on that momentum by continuing to invest in our people, our partners, and the technologies that matter most to our clients. We continue to grow adding new clients every year, and Diversified is well positioned to continue that growth as the industry evolves."

This announcement comes on the heels of news about Diversified's expansion in EMEA, where it recently opened a new strategic hub in Germany to expand its operational footprint and provide in-region engineering, project execution, and client support. This is one of several recent developments highlighting the company's continued growth and commitment to serving global customers.

About Diversified

Diversified is a global leader in audiovisual and media innovation, recognized for designing and building the world's most experiential environments. Our Emmy Award-winning team specializes in delivering solutions for the most complex, large-scale and immersive installations. Serving a global clientele that includes major media organizations and retailers, sports and live performance venues, corporate enterprises, and government agencies, Diversified partners with clients to create spaces that bring people together and keep them coming back.

About Tailwind Capital

Tailwind Capital is a private equity firm with over 20 years of experience and pursues a sector-focused approach to investing in lower middle market Industrial and Technical Service companies in the United States. Tailwind seeks to scale its businesses both through accretive acquisitions and operational investments, including foundational resourcing, professionalizing operations, implementing technology capabilities and investing in talent. Since inception, Tailwind has invested in over 50 portfolio companies and over 250 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.tailwind.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030583028/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Sam Brancato

PRforDiversified@bospar.com