Novotech, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) and scientific advisory partner, today released a new white paper detailing the rapid rise of therapeutic radiopharmaceutical research and the operational frameworks needed to support these complex studies at scale.

The analysis shows that global therapeutic radiopharmaceutical trials have grown from just a handful in 2018 to more than 80 active studies by August 2025, a tenfold increase highlighting the growth in this advancing area of precision oncology.

Therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals deliver targeted radiation directly to tumors via beta and alpha emitters, minimizing off-target exposure. The white paper highlights the clinical role of beta emitters such as Lutetium-177, the growing interest in targeted alpha therapy (TAT), and the critical supply-chain challenges posed by short-lived isotopes requiring seamless production-to-administration coordination. It also outlines recent regulatory updates and data presented at major conferences that are broadening patient access and moving these therapies into treatment settings.

While North America remains the most active region, Australia is emerging as a preferred launch hub, thanks to progressive regulations, specialized sites, and accelerated study start-up pathways.

To support sponsors operating in this space, Novotech's analysis outlines the key enablers for successful study delivery including site readiness for nuclear-medicine, country-specific regulatory and radiation-safety pathways, dosimetry and imaging oversight, isotope logistics and contingency planning, and patient-journey alignment.

"Radiopharmaceuticals represent one of the most exciting and transformative advancements in oncology, but success depends on precise execution across clinical, regulatory, and supply-chain dimensions," said Courtney Thornley, Associate Director Therapeutic Strategy. "Our white paper provides sponsors with a roadmap to reduce risk, streamline development, and accelerate the delivery of these breakthrough therapies to cancer patients."

Novotech supports radiopharmaceutical studies within its broader oncology expertise, backed by ~3,000 professionals, a network of 5,500+ clinical sites, standardized global SOPs, and advanced digital platforms (eTMF, CTMS, EDC, Safety, and Statistics). With regional teams across APAC, Europe and North America, Novotech delivers local expertise with global consistency.

Novotech is a globally recognized full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and scientific advisory company trusted by biotech and small- to mid-sized pharmaceutical companies to guide drug development at every phase.

With a global footprint that includes 30+ offices across the Asia-Pacific region, North America, and Europe and partnerships with 5,000+ trial sites, Novotech provides clients an accelerated path to bring life-changing therapies to market by providing access to key clinical trial destinations and diverse patient populations.

Through its client-centric service model, Novotech seamlessly integrates people, processes, and technologies to deliver customized solutions that accelerate the path to market for life-changing therapies. By adopting a true partnership approach, Novotech shares a steadfast commitment to client success, empowering innovation, and advancing healthcare worldwide.

Recipient of numerous industry accolades, including the Frost Sullivan CRO Company of the Year award for 19 consecutive years, Novotech is recognized for its excellence in clinical trial execution and innovation. Its deep therapeutic and regulatory expertise, combined with local market insights, ensures streamlined clinical trials, optimized data analytics, and accelerated patient recruitment strategies.

Together with clients, Novotech transforms scientific advancements into therapies that improve global health outcomes, embodying a mission of driving innovation and delivering impactful results.

For more information or to speak to an expert team member visit www.Novotech-CRO.com

