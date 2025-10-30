Anzeige
30.10.2025 13:06 Uhr
Viabtc Technology Limited: ViaBTC Showcases Enhanced Crypto Loan Service at Blockchain Life 2025

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaBTC, the third-largest BTC mining pool, showcased its brand vision and Collateral-pledged Loan service as a premium sponsor at Blockchain Life 2025. The company also received the "Mining Pool of the Year Award" in a vote by the event host, highlighting its popularity and reputation.

ViaBTC's booth at Blockchain Life 2025 attracted global miners and crypto enthusiasts, showcasing its upgraded Collateral-Pledged Loan service and mining ecosystem.

During the two-day event, the ViaBTC team introduced its enhanced collateralized loan service to the global mining community. The upgraded service now supports multiple crypto assets as collateral-including BTC, BCH, LTC, and DOGE-for borrowing USDT, enabling miners to cover operational expenses without selling their holdings.

Anton Tsarenok, CBDO of ViaBTC, delivered a keynote speech on the latest developments in the space of mining. "Market swings can be tough, and we want to show our community that mining is still attractive as long-term BTC price growth is expected and renewable energy constantly lowers the cost of mining".

In his speech, Anton highlighted key updates to ViaBTC's collateralized loan service, including a reduced fixed annual interest rate of 9.9%-one of the most competitive in the global mining industry. The company commits to providing "All-in-one" mining services for global miners, featuring easy-to-use tools and a user-friendly interface.

About ViaBTC

Founded in 2016, ViaBTC is a premier global mining pool and innovative blockchain platform trusted by over 1.7 million users worldwide. Today, it ranks among the top three pools globally for BTC, BCH, LTC, DOGE, and KAS mining, serving a diverse international community of miners.

For more information, visit: https://www.viabtc.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2809041/ViaBTC_s_booth_Blockchain_Life_2025_attracted_global_miners_crypto_enthusiasts.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/viabtc-showcases-enhanced-crypto-loan-service-at-blockchain-life-2025-302599315.html

