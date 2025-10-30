Anzeige
30.10.2025
Zifo Technologies: Zifo Democratizes Data Access for Scientists through its AI-Powered Conversational Dashboard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., CAMBRIDGE, England and CHENNAI, India, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zifo, a leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Conversational Dashboard, a no-code, natural language interface that is set to redefine how scientists, QA teams, and business stakeholders interact with and derive insights from their data, leading to better scientific outcomes.

Instant Insights, No Technical Expertise Required

Zifo's Conversational Dashboard redefines how scientists, QA teams, and business stakeholders in science-focused industries engage with their data. By reimagining rigid, custom-built dashboards, the solution empowers organizations with faster, traceable, and powerful decision-making capabilities. It is especially valuable in dynamic situations where time-sensitive insights are critical, or where evolving scientific questions outpace traditional dashboard development.

The new dashboard empowers teams to explore, visualize, and analyze data seamlessly with natural language prompts, completely eliminating the need for technical expertise or reliance on rigid, predefined dashboards.

The AI-powered Conversational Dashboard is available now as part of Zifo's growing suite of AI-driven service accelerators designed for science-driven enterprises.

Ending the Frustration of Slow Data Retrieval

"Let's be honest, waiting weeks for a custom report while your scientific question is evolving is incredibly frustrating. We built this to end that," said Suchitra Ramaswamy, Zifo's Head of Customer Success in UK and Ireland. "Our Conversational Dashboard is about giving time back to the scientists. You simply ask a question, and the AI gives you the answer and the visual, right now. It's about getting instant, reliable insights directly into the hands of the people who need to make critical decisions."

Customer Challenge and How Zifo's Solution Solves it

The Zifo Conversational Dashboard directly solves major pain points across the R&D, CMC, and Manufacturing segments of the value chain:

Customer challenge

How Zifo's Solution Solves it

High dependency on data analysts for

custom reports and dashboards

Scientists and QA teams can self-serve insights

using natural language prompts

Static dashboards with rigid filters and

limited flexibility

Dynamic, ad hoc querying with real-time

visualizations and summaries

Lack of traceability from formulation

to batch to test results

This tool understands entity relationships and

enables end-to-end traceability

Non-technical users struggle with

complex BI tools

No-code, natural language interface democratizes

data access for all stakeholders

Delayed decision-making due to slow

data retrieval and analysis

Instant answers and visualizations accelerate

decision-making

Inability to explore data freely or ask

follow-up questions

This tool maintains context and supports

exploratory, conversational analysis

Lack of guided decision support and

contextual awareness

Highlights anomalies, and provides insights

What Makes This AI-Powered Solution Unique

The core differentiator of Zifo's solution is its Conversational Data Exploration. By maintaining context across a line of questioning, the tool enables users to drill down into complex data relationships (like moving from a product batch to specific test results) as easily as having a conversation. This approach replaces complex workflows and rigid report designs with an intuitive, continuous flow of inquiry and insight.

About Zifo

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, we serve various industries, including pharma, biotech, chemicals, food and beverage, oil and gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 science-focused organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation. For more information, visit https://www.zifornd.com, https://zifornd.com/practical-ai-blueprints/

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ZzL8f5N4GE
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731415/5530357/Zifo_Technologies_Logo.jpg

