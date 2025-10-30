Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.10.2025
WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Moonpig Group Plc - Dividend Currency Conversion Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

Dividend Currency Conversion Announcement

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company")

Ordinary 10p shares

ISIN: GB00BMT9K014

On 26 June 2025, the Company announced that it intended to pay an FY25 final dividend of 2.0p per ordinary share on 20 November 2025 to shareholders on the register at 24 October 2025. The final dividend for FY25 was approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 17 September 2025.

Shareholders will receive their dividends in sterling, unless they have submitted a valid currency election with the Com pany's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the forthcoming interim dividend payment was 24 October 2025.

The Company now confirms that the euro exchange rate for the FY25 final dividend has been set at EUR 1.1355 to GBP 1.

Enquiries

Jayne Powell, Company Secretary

company-secretary@moonpig.com

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.


