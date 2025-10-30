ORGANOX LIMITED: OrganOx Completes Acquisition by Terumo Corporation to Advance the Future of Organ Transplantation

$1.5 billion acquisition strengthens global leadership in organ technology and accelerates progress toward making every organ count

OXFORD, England and MADISON, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrganOx Ltd. today announced the completion of its acquisition by Terumo Corporation, following satisfaction of all customary regulatory and closing conditions. OrganOx is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo, positioning the company to unlock new opportunities to evolve its technology and reach more patients worldwide.

As first announced on August 25, 2025, the acquisition combines OrganOx's pioneering organ perfusion technology with Terumo's global scale and expertise in medical innovation. "The global need for donor organs remains urgent, with thousands of patients each year dying while waiting for a transplant or facing the risk of a failed transplant," said Craig Marshall, CEO of OrganOx. "Our mission has always been to create a world where every organ counts. Joining Terumo will accelerate our ability to scale our operations more rapidly, enter new markets and ensure that more patients around the globe can benefit from our technologies."

The acquisition will enable investment in research and development efforts, including the evolution of the OrganOx metra® platform technology beyond liver transplantation. It will also enable the company to capitalize on opportunities to expand the use of normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) for organ support and enhancement.

In addition to advancing innovations, OrganOx will benefit from Terumo's extensive global network to accelerate commercial expansion, deepening its presence in existing regions and opening access to new markets worldwide.

Marshall added, "This milestone reflects the extraordinary dedication of our team, whose commitment to innovation and patient outcomes brought OrganOx to this point. With Terumo's partnership, we're positioned to deliver even greater growth and impact."

About OrganOx

OrganOx is a commercial stage organ technology company, spun out of the University of Oxford in 2008, dedicated to developing technologies to improve outcomes for patients with acute or chronic organ failure. The OrganOx metra® is a normothermic machine perfusion.

About Terumo Corporation

Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global medical innovation company. Guided by an unwavering commitment to patients, and driven by the passion of our associates, we strive to fulfill our Group Mission of "Contributing to Society through Healthcare." Founded in Tokyo in 1921, we provide a comprehensive range of solutions in the fields of therapeutic procedures, hospital operations, and life sciences in more than 160 countries and regions.

