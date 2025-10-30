Canadian Legal Resource Centre Inc. Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Paralegal Services in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Canadian Legal Resource Centre Inc., a trusted paralegal service provider and RCMP-accredited fingerprinting agency, has once again been honoured with the Consumer Choice Award in the paralegal services category for Southern Alberta. This milestone marks the company's 20th consecutive year receiving the award, underscoring its reputation for excellence, customer service, and community trust.

Founded in 1995, Canadian Legal Resource Centre Inc. has built a strong presence in Calgary and beyond by offering accessible, professional, and affordable legal support services. For nearly 30 years, the firm has helped clients navigate important legal and administrative matters, from uncontested divorces and legal separation agreements to pardons, record suspensions, U.S. waivers, and fingerprinting. By combining paralegal expertise with a client-first approach, the company has become a respected leader in its field and an essential resource for individuals seeking clarity and peace of mind in often complex legal processes.

Comprehensive Paralegal Services

The Canadian Legal Resource Centre provides a wide range of services that are designed to support clients through significant personal and legal milestones. Whether guiding someone through an uncontested divorce, preparing a legal separation agreement, or helping an individual apply for a pardon, the firm is known for simplifying difficult procedures and ensuring that every client receives personalized attention.

As an RCMP-accredited fingerprinting agency, the firm also assists with services required for employment, travel, and immigration purposes. This dual expertise in both paralegal services and fingerprinting allow clients to find efficient, professional assistance in one place. Over three decades, the firm has built a reputation for accuracy, integrity, and efficiency in every service it provides.

"Our goal has always been to make the legal process as straightforward and stress-free as possible for our clients," says Deborah L. Ward, Owner/Manager of Canadian Legal Resource Centre Inc. "We know that many of the services we provide are tied to important and often emotional moments in people's lives. That's why we focus on being approachable, knowledgeable, and dedicated to achieving the best outcomes for those we serve."

Two Decades of Recognition

Winning the Consumer Choice Award for 20 consecutive years is an achievement that very few businesses attain. This recognition is based on independent consumer research that evaluates reputation, customer satisfaction, and business performance across the region. For Canadian Legal Resource Centre, the award is not only a marker of consistent excellence but also a reflection of the trust and loyalty it has built with its clients.

"We are honoured to be recognized for two decades of excellence by Consumer Choice Award," says Ward. "It is an incredible achievement and one that we share with our clients. Their feedback and ongoing support inspire us to continue raising the standard for paralegal services in Southern Alberta."

A Legacy of Trust and Integrity

The firm's long-standing reputation for quality is reinforced by its A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, which further demonstrates its dedication to ethical practices and client satisfaction. Over the years, Canadian Legal Resource Centre has grown not only in size but also in the breadth of services it offers. Despite these changes, its core mission has remained the same: to provide affordable, reliable paralegal services with an emphasis on compassion, clarity, and professionalism.

As the legal landscape continues to evolve, Canadian Legal Resource Centre has adapted its services to meet emerging needs while maintaining the high standards that have defined its success for three decades. This adaptability has allowed the company to remain a trusted choice for individuals and families in Southern Alberta year after year.

Looking Ahead

As Canadian Legal Resource Centre celebrates 30 years of service in 2025, the company remains committed to upholding its reputation for excellence. Its focus will continue to be on delivering exceptional customer experiences, providing clear guidance in complex situations, and helping clients achieve outcomes that bring peace of mind and security.

"Reaching 30 years in business and 20 years as a Consumer Choice Award winner is a remarkable milestone," adds Ward. "We are deeply grateful to our clients for allowing us to be part of their journeys. Their trust motivates us to continue building a legacy of excellence for decades to come."

About Canadian Legal Resource Centre Inc.

Founded in 1995, Canadian Legal Resource Centre Inc. is a Calgary-based paralegal service provider and RCMP-accredited fingerprinting agency. The company offers services such as uncontested divorces, legal separation agreements, pardons, record suspensions, U.S. waivers, and fingerprinting. With 30 years of experience, a BBB A+ reputation, and 20 consecutive Consumer Choice Award wins, the firm remains committed to providing exceptional client service and trusted legal support. Learn more at www.canadianlegal.org.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

