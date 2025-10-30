A-1 Concrete Cutting & Coring Ltd. Honoured with 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Concrete Breaking, Coring & Cutting in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / A-1 Concrete Cutting & Coring Ltd., a trusted name in concrete services since 1985, has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in Southern Alberta for excellence in Concrete Breaking, Coring & Cutting. This recognition reflects the company's dedication to precision work, safety, and exceptional customer service over more than four decades of operation.

Founded with the goal of delivering the highest level of workmanship, A-1 Concrete Cutting & Coring has grown into a full-service provider specializing in concrete cutting, scanning, breaking, removal, selective and complete demolition, excavation, and residential services such as new basement window cutting and installation. From day one, the company has prioritized doing the job right the first time, with expert technicians, advanced equipment, and a customer-focused approach.

Four Decades of Expertise

Since its inception, A-1 has invested heavily in training, safety, and advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of construction and renovation projects across Southern Alberta. Every technician is trained to follow precise industry standards and safety protocols, ensuring work is completed efficiently and without compromise. This dedication to professionalism has earned the trust of contractors, homeowners, and commercial property managers alike.

Over the years, the company has taken on projects of all sizes - from small residential jobs to large-scale commercial and industrial undertakings. Whether cutting new openings in concrete walls, concrete scanning, or performing full structural demolition, A-1 approaches each job with the same attention to detail and respect for client timelines.

Commitment to Safety and Quality

Safety is at the core of A-1's operations. The company adheres to stringent safety guidelines and maintains full insurance coverage to protect both its team and clients. Specialized equipment is regularly inspected and upgraded to ensure optimal performance, allowing the crew to complete even the most challenging projects safely and efficiently.

Equally important is A-1's commitment to quality. Every service is carried out with precision to ensure structural integrity and client satisfaction. The company's adherence to best practices has not only earned repeat business but also long-term relationships with builders, engineers, and property owners.

Customer-Centered Service

A-1 understands that every project is unique, requiring tailored solutions. From the initial consultation to the final cleanup, clients receive clear communication, transparent estimates, and the reassurance that the job will be done to the highest standard. The team's responsiveness, punctuality, and professionalism have made them a preferred choice in the region for more than 40 years.

"Our clients know they can count on us for safe, accurate, and efficient work," says the A-1 Concrete Cutting & Coring team. "We take pride in our craft and in the relationships we've built within the community."

Industry Recognition

Earning the 2025 Consumer Choice Award reinforces A-1's reputation for excellence in its field. The award is the result of independent research and consumer feedback, recognizing companies that consistently deliver outstanding service and value. For A-1, it reflects the loyalty of customers who have trusted the company with their most important projects.

Building on a Strong Foundation

While proud of its legacy, A-1 continues to look ahead with strategic investments in technology and training. The company is exploring new methods and tools to enhance efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and expand service capabilities to better serve Southern Alberta's growing construction needs.

To learn more about A-1 Concrete Cutting & Coring Ltd. or to request a service estimate, visit www.a-1concrete.com.

About A-1 Concrete Cutting & Coring Ltd.

Founded in 1985, A-1 Concrete Cutting & Coring Ltd. provides specialized concrete services across Southern Alberta, including cutting, coring, scanning, breaking, removal, demolition, excavation, and residential work. With over 40 years of experience, the company combines expert craftsmanship, advanced technology, and a customer-first approach to deliver safe, precise, and efficient results. Learn more at www.a-1concrete.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

