Stay connected throughout your next vacation with essential travel tech

The holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year, with millions of people heading abroad to reunite with loved ones or escape for a winter getaway. Between packed airports, long flights, and holiday planning, staying connected has become just as essential as packing your passport.

With 1 in 3 travelers running out of data abroad, don't leave home this holiday season without this year's essential tech to stay connected wherever you go. Ubigi's travel eSIM ensures you stay connected wherever you go: browse, stream, and share moments with loved ones without interruption. In fact, a recent Ubigi user survey found that 64% of travel eSIM users rely on their eSIM to stay connected to friends and family, whether for safety or to share their adventures.

"Today's travel solutions are digital first. From boarding passes to maps and translation apps, all of this relies on connectivity," said Marie-Julie Le Guen, Marketing and Operations Director at Ubigi. "With 53% of customers using their eSIM for maps or GPS and 49% for booking rides, hotels, or tickets, the eSIM has become an essential companion for today's connected traveler."

Not all eSIM providers or data plans are the same. Here are five key things to consider when choosing the right eSIM for your next vacation:

1. Global coverage that keeps up with your itinerary

Choose an eSIM that keeps you connected wherever you go. Some providers sell one-off eSIMs that work only for a single trip, while others offer reusable eSIMs that can be topped up and used in multiple countries so there's no need to reinstall a new eSIM for every trip or destination.

2. Reliable high-speed connectivity

Check the network quality at your destination. A cheaper plan isn't a deal if it means slower speeds! Look for providers that offer 5G access and partner with top-tier local networks for consistent performance.

3. Easy activation

Activation rules vary by provider: some eSIMs activate immediately upon purchase, others within a few days, or on fixed start dates. That means a bit of planning is often required, and flexibility can be limited. Look for options that activate only once you arrive at your destination to avoid wasting your plan before your trip begins.

4. Flexible data plans

The right eSIM keeps you connected without overspending. Whether you're traveling for a few days or a few weeks, flexible plans (from 500MB to unlimited) offer peace of mind and full control over your budget.

5. Top-up availability

Some eSIM providers don't allow simple top-ups; you might need to make a new purchase and reinstall an eSIM, which can be inconvenient if you run out of data with no internet access. Check whether your provider allows easy top-ups on the go.

Extras worth considering

If you're traveling with friends or family, look for an eSIM that allows data sharing across multiple devices. Some providers also offer built-in VPN services or IP address selection, giving you the flexibility to access your usual streaming platforms or banking apps securely abroad, though these features may sometimes come with additional costs.

Rated number one in speed and connection quality, travel confidently to over 200 popular vacation destinations this holiday season with Ubigi's travel eSIM.

Available on iOS and Android.

Multimedia assets available upon request.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030878951/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:

press@ubigi.com