Chromalloy Secures FAA Approval of CFM56 High Pressure Turbine Blade PMA

Landmark Milestone in Innovation Sets New Standard in Turbine Restoration

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Chromalloy, a global leader in the aerospace engine aftermarket, has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) for its CFM56-5B/7B High Pressure Turbine (HPT) Blade.

The CFM56-5B/7B platform has over 20,000 engines in service, representing a substantial portion of the commercial aero-engine installed base and overall aftermarket demand. The CFM56-5B engine powers the Airbus A320 family while the Boeing 737NG uses the CFM56-7B engine. Chromalloy's HPT Blade PMA is now the only aftermarket alternative to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) manufactured new part. The Chromalloy designed solution is fully FAA-approved and released for manufacturing. Chromalloy now offers four PMA parts for the CFM56-5B/7B platform, including the HPT Nozzle Guide Vane PMA, the LPT Stage 1 Nozzle Guide Vane PMA, and the HPT Shroud PMA. Chromalloy's available repair solutions for the CFM56-5B/7B platform include over 50 Designated Engineering Representative (DER) repairs, including 25 advanced repairs, adding further value for engine operators, engine asset owners, and engine repair providers.

Chromalloy has been engaged with airline, leasing, and engine MRO shop customers with respect to the entire suite of CFM56 PMA solutions. The long Chromalloy history of technical excellence and quality has been referenced as a driver of customer confidence, resulting in strong demand for this addition to our suite of solutions. Customers have been eagerly anticipating this FAA approval. Market demand has been strong with the current backlog of orders expected to consume all of the production for the remainder of 2025, with many customers seeking to reserve production slots into 2026.

Chris Celtruda, Chief Executive Officer of Chromalloy, stated, "Chromalloy's FAA-approved CFM56 HPT Blade PMA is the culmination of many years of design and manufacturing investment and development by our dedicated team of Chromalloy engineering and manufacturing experts. This high pressure turbine blade PMA approval underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to midlife engine customers. We remain focused on expanding our portfolio of turbine restoration solutions, with continued investment in DER repairs and PMA innovations across numerous engine centerlines deployed in the commercial aviation market."

Vijay Jayachandran, Executive Vice President Engine Parts and Programs at Chromalloy, commented, "The CFM56 HPT Blade PMA is entirely produced at Chromalloy's state-of-the-art facilities, where each part is cast, machined, and coated. Our vertically integrated strategy reduces lead times, makes our operations more resilient, and ensures parts are available on demand to our valued customers."

The approval of this new PMA further reinforces Chromalloy's reputation for engineering and manufacturing excellence, while expanding its portfolio of FAA-approved components for commercial aerospace engines. Chromalloy's PMAs are fully equivalent to OEM parts, meeting FAA standards, and are a direct result of the company's long-standing investment in turbine airfoil design and its collaborative engagement with the FAA. Chromalloy remains committed to ensuring the quality, safety, reliability, and availability of aftermarket parts, providing engine owners, service centers, and operators with cost-effective alternative solutions for overhaul value creation through PMA, DER repairs, and Used Serviceable Material (USM).

With over 60 gas path PMA parts developed and FAA certified and over 6 billion part flight hours, Chromalloy's PMAs demonstrate a record of reliability with zero Airworthiness Directives (ADs) issued to date. Chromalloy's expertise in high-performance PMA components aligns with its mission to support operators with practical, reliable alternatives to OEM-supplied parts.

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing services for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For nearly 75 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

