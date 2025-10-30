RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join NDT Pharmaceuticals' Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on November 5

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar with NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC PINK:NDTP), a company focused on advancing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions, on November 5, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event will feature NDT Pharmaceuticals' President and CEO, Zach O'Shea, who will share insights into how NDT Pharmaceuticals is redefining biosafety and infection control through its wholly owned subsidiary, Good Salt Life. The company's vertically integrated platform combines proprietary chemical delivery technology, EPA-approved antimicrobial solutions, and data-driven disinfection protocols to create sustainable, science-backed ecosystems that protect people, pets, and the planet. O'Shea will highlight the company's strategic partnership with a leading animal health company, which expands Good Salt Life's global footprint across livestock, aquaculture, and companion animal markets, as well as deployments with marquee clients including United Airlines, Carnival Cruise Line, Marriott, and the NFL. With a $148 billion total addressable market and projected revenue growth from $2.4 million in 2025 to $500 million by 2030, NDT Pharmaceuticals is positioned as a high-growth, category-defining player in the health, safety, and wellness industry.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/NDTP/82713029276

Questions can be pre-submitted to NDTP@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC PINK:NDTP)

NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on advancing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions. Through its subsidiary, Good Salt Life, the Company has expanded its strategic direction into sustainable, science-driven products that promote healthier living. The Company is committed to building value through investments in sustainable, science-driven brands that protect people, pets, and the planet while aligning with growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and health-conscious alternatives.

About Good Salt Life, Inc.

Good Salt Life is dedicated to promoting vitality through eco-friendly, nature-derived products that support healthier living environments. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the company offers safe and effective solutions for home, pet, personal care, and animal health. Through strategic partnerships, including collaborations in the B2B animal health sector, Good Salt Life continues to drive advancements that benefit both people and animals. For more information, visit www.goodsaltlife.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

