Mary Kay: Advocacy Landmark for Entrepreneurs: New Bill Moves Closer to Protecting Direct Sellers and Independent Work

In a significant win for entrepreneurs across the U.S., the House Committee on Education and the Workforce has advanced The Direct Seller and Real Estate Agent Harmonization Act (H.R. 3495) - alegislative milestone, decades in the making. For the millions of Americans who work as independent contractors in direct selling or real estate, this is the most significant policy move in a generation.

What's In The Bill and Why It Matters

Whether you proudly run a direct selling business or help people become homeowners, this bill protects the freedom to work independently. By explicitly classifying direct sellers and real estate agents as independent contractors under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), H.R. 3495 aligns federal labor law with the Internal Revenue Code, which has recognized this status since 1982. The bill "provides clarity and protection for millions of Americans who build businesses in these industries, reducing legal uncertainty and strengthening entrepreneurial opportunity[1]."

Connecting Entrepreneurs Directly With Policy Makers

The timing of this vote coincided with the Direct Selling Day on Capitol Hill powered by the Direct Selling Association (DSA) in September, when more than 85 direct sellers and executives representing 14 DSA member companies including Mary Kay, came from across the country to meet with over 100 lawmakers, bringing their stories, business experiences, and insights directly to the nation's decision-makers. They jointly shared what it truly means to be a small business owner and entrepreneur - setting your own schedule, working around family responsibilities, and building a career outside of the traditional 9-to-5 model. For these individuals - and for millions of others - direct selling is about more than just income. It's about independence, flexibility, and empowerment.

A Triumph of Grassroots Advocacy

Mary Kay has a vibrant legacy of championing policies that enable women's access to entrepreneurship through the Mary Kay selling opportunity and was part of the critical advocacy effort.

"The advancement of H.R. 3495 is a landmark moment for independent entrepreneurs across the country, including the thousands of Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants who run their businesses with personal drive and purpose," said Anne Crews, Vice-President of Public Affairs at Mary Kay Inc. "The bill brings clarity to federal labor laws through classifying direct sellers as independent contractors. It's the result of years of advocacy, collaboration, and the unwavering belief in the power of flexible, self-driven work. We are proud to stand behind this effort to protect opportunity, empower choice, and honor the entrepreneurial spirit that shapes the future of our communities."

For the DSA and its members, this success is the culmination of years of consistent advocacy, coalition-building, and unwavering belief in the power of entrepreneurship. The vote represents a step toward protecting the freedom to work independently and preserving a path to economic empowerment for Americans from all walks of life.

"This is proof that advocacy works," said Dave Grimaldi, Chief Executive Officer of the Direct Selling Association. "We brought entrepreneurs from across the U.S. to Capitol Hill to share their stories and explain the real-world value of the direct selling channel which brings $111 billion in total U.S. economic impact[2]. The committee vote is a historic win for independent workers and shows the power of collective voices."

What's Next?

The bill (H.R. 3495) will move forward in Congress, and while there's still a journey ahead before it becomes law, this vote is a major step in the right direction.

For direct sellers and real estate agents alike, it's a sign that their voices are being heard and that lawmakers are realizing the value of independent work in today's economy. The future of independent work just got a little brighter.

The Bigger Picture: Direct Selling's Economic Impact

$111 billion in total U.S. economic impact and $15.5 billion in tax revenue. [3]

6.1 million direct sellers nationwide with $36.7 billion in retail sales every year.[4]

Learn more about Mary Kay's advocacy efforts around the world in the 2025 Sustainability Report.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

